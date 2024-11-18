Watch granddaughter stun her grandparents with a surprise arrival from overseas

Lights, camera... surprise! Two grandparents were caught off-guard when an unexpected visitor snuck into their video message to their granddaughter.

The couple was at home in Dublin, Ireland, when they decided to film a message for their granddaughter, Aifric Tuite Molone, who was thousands of miles away in Australia. They missed her dearly, but no sooner had they got to the part about wishing she was home than they got a surprise that left them dumbfounded!

Watch the video above to see an on-camera message transformed into an emotional face-to-face reunion!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch a grandma shed happy tears over granddaughter’s surprise return