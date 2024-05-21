Watch a grandpa's surprise when his grandson restores his 40-year-old truck

Blake Kincheloe of Lebanon, Missouri, pulled off the ultimate truck restoration by bringing his grandfather's cherished 1954 pickup back to life.

As a teenager, Richard Kincheloe bought the International Harvester with his mother for $50 and a hog! The truck, nicknamed "Cannonball," remained on his property for more than 45 years, eventually catching the eye of his grandson, Blake.

When Blake was a toddler, he thought of Cannonball as "his truck" even though it spent much of the time broken and idle. When he grew up, he initially took the truck in for new brakes. However, his plans evolved into a full restoration. Meanwhile, Grandpa Richard was kept in the dark as Blake, with the help of C&J's Classic and Muscle Cars, brought the truck back to working order.

Once it was running, he gave his grandpa the surprise of his life!

Watch the video to see a grandson roll back the years by surprising his grandpa with a restored truck

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch a grandson's vintage truck restoration surprise his grandpa