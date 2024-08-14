Watch mom freeze in shock when airman son surprises her after two years apart

A routine brunch turned into a stunning surprise for a mom when she felt a gentle tap on her shoulder.

Barbara hadn’t seen her son, Raul "Cuatro" Ramirez, in two years, since he went to Okinawa, Japan, on his first assignment with the U.S. Air Force. Barbara frequently told her family how much she missed him. So, when Cuatro learned he was heading home, he and the rest of his family planned the perfect surprise for his mom.

On the evening before the big reunion, Cuatro’s younger brother, Diego, secretly picked him up from the airport. The following day Barbara was sitting with her family around a large table at a restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, when she felt a tap on her shoulder and turned around to a wonderful surprise.

Watch the video to see a mom's shock and joy when her baby comes home

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Military homecoming: See mom’s stunned face when son surprises her