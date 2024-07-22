Watch a planeload of strangers help a kindergartner celebrate his missed graduation

A 6-year-old was treated to a sky-high celebration after missing his kindergarten graduation.

When Xavier’s mom, Jay Rivas, learned they would miss the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict, she was heartbroken. As a single mom, Jay made it a priority to attend all of her son's school activities and often volunteered at events.

Jay contacted the school to explain their situation, and the teachers graciously allowed her to attend one of the rehearsals, where they presented Xavier with his diploma while his friends cheered him on. Despite this, 6-year-old Xavier was still sad about missing the actual ceremony.

Seeing her son’s disappointment, Jay decided to bring his cap and gown on their trip and ask for a picture with the pilot. However, the crew cranked it up a notch and soon had Xavier walking on air.

Watch the video below to see Xavier celebrating his graduation with a planeload of strangers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch air travelers celebrate a 6-year-old's kindergarten graduation