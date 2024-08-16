Watch: Prince Harry seen ‘dad dancing’ on Colombia trip

The Duke of Sussex could not resist a bit of “dad dancing” as he got into the spirit of a cultural performance in Colombia.

Prince Harry and Meghan were treated to theatre, music and dance performances at the Delia Zapata National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on the first day of their four-day visit to the Latin American country.

While the Duchess was enticed into the centre of the room to show off her moves, her husband opted to remain on the sidelines.

However, the Duke did indulge in a brief spot of movement, as he bent his knees to bounce up and down while clapping and leaning in towards the dancers.

It comes after his brother, the Prince of Wales, was captured dancing wildly to Taylor Swift at her Wembley gig on his birthday in June.

Click here to view this content.

Prince Harry has previously been less reluctant to get involved in a spot of dancing during royal engagements.

He was filmed dancing enthusiastically in Jamaica in 2012 and gamely tried to master a traditional dance in Lesotho in 2013.

Both princes could perhaps learn from their father, the King, who in 1985 took to the dancefloor with professional breakdancers and soon proved he could hold his own.

The Duke and Duchess appeared to enjoy the colourful performances put on for them in Bogota.

Prince Harry later shook hands with various performers, telling them their outfits were “amazing” before the pair posed for selfies and group photos.

Click here to view this content.

‘Self-reliant and not tech-reliant’

However, the theme of the day was internet safety. Before joining a summit to talk about the digital sphere, the couple visited Colegio Cultura Popular, a local school, to chat with pupils about their experiences of social media.

The Sussexes recently launched The Parents’ Network, a support group for parents whose children have suffered harm online, and their visit comes ahead of a Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Colombia in November.

The Duchess urged the teenage students to ensure they were “self-reliant and not tech-reliant”.

She described the group as incredibly “impressive, smart and savvy” while Prince Harry asked the students how they talked about managing social media at home with their families.

Meghan revealed that the couple’s Archewell Foundation had researched differences in social media use across the world.

She said that globally the average person checks their social media profiles 42 times daily, but, in Latin America, the average is 67 times per day.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess will meet students to highlight the importance of emotional wellbeing and attend an event with the country’s Invictus Games team, which fielded participants for the first time at last year’s event.

In San Basilio de Palenque, a town founded by runaway slaves that became South America’s first “free town”, the couple will learn how it became known as a “little corner of Africa”.

Meghan and Prince Harry looked to be enjoying themselves at the event in Bogota - Diego Cuevas/Getty Images South America

Increased tensions

Meghan, who recently revealed she had discovered she was “43 per cent Nigerian”, is likely to be particularly fascinated by its history and 3,500-strong population, most of whom are directly descended from slaves.

The town boasts its own language, Palenquero, the only Creole language in Latin America, which is influenced by the Kikongo language of Congo and Angola.

At its heart towers a statue of Domingo Benkos Bioho, the town’s founding father, who was captured from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa by Portuguese slave traders in the late 16th century and taken to Cartagena, where he led a resistance movement.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the Duchess will attend an “Afro Woman and Power” event. The couple will then visit the annual Petronio Alvarez Festival, a celebration of Afro-Colombian music and culture, in Cali.

It is not known why Colombia was chosen as the location for the Sussexes’ second big outing on the world stage, nor who is footing the bill for their travel and security.

The visit comes at a time of political turmoil in the country, with increased tensions between its government and rebel factions after a ceasefire broke down last month.

It also coincides with the Duke’s ongoing refusal to bring his wife or children back to the UK after he claimed it was not safe.