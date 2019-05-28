Watch Prince Harry's BFF Shut Down A Reporter Who Implied He Left Baby Archie Too Soon

From ELLE

Prince Harry recently visited Rome to take part in the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup alongside his close friend, Nacho Figueras. Which, yes, means he left Meghan Markle and their son Archie for the first time. How-ev-er, Harry was barely gone for more than a day *and* this polo cup was for charity-meaning he had a super legit reason for taking time outta his schedule for the trip.

But that didn't stop one reporter interviewing Nacho from implying that Harry was being an absent parent, saying "not many fathers go abroad within two weeks of the birth, any word on that from the mother?"

Ummmm. First of all RUDE. Second of all, Nacho was not having it (!!!), and promptly shut this reporter down, coming to Harry's defense in the process. "That's an assumption that you're making. I am a father of four and sometimes duty calls. This is 24 hours away from the house, I think he's doing just fine. He's a wonderful father. I'm very impressed and he's here for an amazing cause. So I think that's a...I don't see that as a problem."

Since giving this interview, Nacho has hit Instagram to post a tribute to Harry as a father, saying:

"The world thinks they know everything about this man. I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, wether [sic] that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations. I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honored to be your friend and let’s keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins."



Um, Nacho is the best, the end.

