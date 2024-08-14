Watch: How to save money back-to-school shopping by thrifting

Whether you’re shopping for back-to-school clothes or items for your dorm, thrifting is a great way to find unique items that won’t bust your budget. Buying gently used items can be done online from the comfort of your home, in person at local thrift stores or by spending a weekend garage sale hopping.

Many thrift stores put out new donations daily. However, the beginning of the month is a great time for secondhand shopping thanks to an influx of donations made by people moving, especially if you live in a college town.

Thrifting can be an adventure. Often, the best gems are hidden on a clothing rack or tucked away behind other items, so be prepared to spend some time hunting for treasure.

To avoid any impulse buys, make a list of the items you need before you head out on your thrifting adventure.

Thrifting is especially useful if you're looking for:

Books.

Clothing.

Kitchen items.

Art.

Furniture.

If you’re shopping for clothing, look for quality fabrics like wool, silk, cashmere and leather.

Many thrift stores have a variety of items in store, but some thrift stores specialize in furniture and art.

Things to do with old clothing

If you’re in the market for secondhand clothes, take a moment to go through the clothes you already have and get rid of the items you no longer wear or no longer fit. Sort your clothes into these groups: keep, sell, donate and recycle.

Keep.

Take note of the clothes you’re keeping and think about the items you need to fill the gaps in your wardrobe.

Sell.

Some thrift stores will buy old clothes for cash or store credit.

You can also list your items for sale online on marketplace apps. If you have high-end designer items, there are online resell platforms dedicated to selling those items, too.

If you have a lot of non-clothing items to sell, host a garage sale.

Donate.

Consider donating old clothes or towels to nonprofit organizations in your area. Check the organization’s website to see if they are taking donations and what items they do or do not accept. You may be able to write off the charitable donations on your tax return.

An alternative to the traditional donation route is to host a clothing swap party with your friends or in your community.

Recycle.

Before throwing that ripped shirt in the trash, consider dropping the old clothing at a textile donation location. There might be facilities in your city or donation boxes in parking lots.

Check with retailers, as they may host clothing recycling drives throughout the year and provide incentives for donating. For example, Target's Denim Take Back Event offers a discount to anyone donating old denim.

