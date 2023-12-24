Have you been watching closely? Take the Observer TV quiz of 2023

At the end of Happy Valley, Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) hopped in her Land Rover and drove off on a retirement road trip to where? The Rockies The Andes The Alps The Himalayas

The protagonist of which acclaimed drama spent the season finale locked in a fridge? Boiling Point The Beef The Bear Fleishman Is in Trouble

Gregg Wallace. Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat aired on Channel 4 in July. What was the miracle meat in question? Horse Roadkill Lab-grown Human flesh

A clip from David Beckham’s Netflix documentary went viral when he forced his wife, Victoria, who claimed to be from a working-class family, to “be honest” and admit what? She went on three skiing holidays a year Her dad drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce She got a Porsche for her 17th birthday Her pony fell into her swimming pool

Harold from Neighbours in a vintage shot. Which streaming service resurrected the Australian soap Neighbours in September? Disney+ Netflix Amazon Prime Video Paramount+

Which spouses starred in ITV’s comedy-drama Stonehouse as the disgraced MP and his wife? Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes Jack Davenport and Michelle Gomez Emma Thomson and Greg Wise

What did Top Boy, Endeavour, Ted Lasso, Billions and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel have in common this year? They all killed off their lead character They all aired their last ever episode They all launched a new spin-off They all went off-air mid-series due tobecause of writers’ and actors’ strikes

The politicians Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock both appeared on which reality series? Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Strictly Come Dancing I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Celebrity Big Brother

Which long-running BBC programme aired a near-silent episode in March? Casualty Match of the Day Countryfile Silent Witness

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales. When Diana’s ghost appears to Charles in The Crown, how does she describe him in the Paris hospital? “The handsome prince I loved.” “So raw, broken and handsome.” “Looking your handsome best.” “So handsome when you’re upset.”

Which of these 00s TV hits was not rebooted and revived this year? Deal Or No Deal Survivors Popstars Big Brother

Which British sitcom actor surprised many viewers by landing a co-starring role in the Frasier reboot? Ralf Little, AKA Anthony from The Royle Family Nicholas Lyndhurst, AKA Rodney from Only Fools and Horses Tim McInnerny, AKA Lord Percy from Blackadder Ralph Ineson, AKA Finchy from The Office