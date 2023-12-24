Advertisement
Have you been watching closely? Take the Observer TV quiz of 2023

Michael Hogan
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Matt Squire/BBC/Lookout Point</span>
  1. At the end of Happy Valley, Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) hopped in her Land Rover and drove off on a retirement road trip to where?

    1. The Rockies

    2. The Andes

    3. The Alps

    4. The Himalayas

  2. The protagonist of which acclaimed drama spent the season finale locked in a fridge?

    1. Boiling Point

    2. The Beef

    3. The Bear

    4. Fleishman Is in Trouble

  3. Gregg Wallace.
    Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat aired on Channel 4 in July. What was the miracle meat in question?

    1. Horse

    2. Roadkill

    3. Lab-grown

    4. Human flesh

  4. A clip from David Beckham’s Netflix documentary went viral when he forced his wife, Victoria, who claimed to be from a working-class family, to “be honest” and admit what?

    1. She went on three skiing holidays a year

    2. Her dad drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce

    3. She got a Porsche for her 17th birthday

    4. Her pony fell into her swimming pool

  5. Harold from Neighbours in a vintage shot.
    Which streaming service resurrected the Australian soap Neighbours in September?

    1. Disney+

    2. Netflix

    3. Amazon Prime Video

    4. Paramount+

  6. Which spouses starred in ITV’s comedy-drama Stonehouse as the disgraced MP and his wife?

    1. Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters

    2. Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes

    3. Jack Davenport and Michelle Gomez

    4. Emma Thomson and Greg Wise

  7. What did Top Boy, Endeavour, Ted Lasso, Billions and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel have in common this year?

    1. They all killed off their lead character

    2. They all aired their last ever episode

    3. They all launched a new spin-off

    4. They all went off-air mid-series due tobecause of writers’ and actors’ strikes

  8. The politicians Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock both appeared on which reality series?

    1. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

    2. Strictly Come Dancing

    3. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

    4. Celebrity Big Brother

  9. Which long-running BBC programme aired a near-silent episode in March?

    1. Casualty

    2. Match of the Day

    3. Countryfile

    4. Silent Witness

  10. Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales.
    Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales.

    When Diana’s ghost appears to Charles in The Crown, how does she describe him in the Paris hospital?

    1. “The handsome prince I loved.”

    2. “So raw, broken and handsome.”

    3. “Looking your handsome best.”

    4. “So handsome when you’re upset.”

  11. Which of these 00s TV hits was not rebooted and revived this year?

    1. Deal Or No Deal

    2. Survivors

    3. Popstars

    4. Big Brother

  12. Which British sitcom actor surprised many viewers by landing a co-starring role in the Frasier reboot?

    1. Ralf Little, AKA Anthony from The Royle Family

    2. Nicholas Lyndhurst, AKA Rodney from Only Fools and Horses

    3. Tim McInnerny, AKA Lord Percy from Blackadder

    4. Ralph Ineson, AKA Finchy from The Office

  13. Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials sparked controversy by having which scientist played by the half-Indian actor Nathaniel Curtis?

    1. Charles Darwin

    2. Albert Einstein

    3. Alexander Fleming

    4. Isaac Newton

Solutions

1:D, 2:C, 3:D, 4:B, 5:C, 6:B, 7:B, 8:C, 9:B, 10:B, 11:C, 12:B, 13:D

Scores

  1. 11 and above.

    Wow! They don't call you the showrunner for nothing!

  2. 9 and above.

    Excellent work! A special mention in the end credits for you.

  3. 6 and above.

    A solid result, with plenty of room for binge-watching.

  4. 0 and above.

    Oh dear, someone was obviously watching their phone at the same time!

  5. 3 and above.

    Well, you're not quite square-eyed yet, but there's some promise there...