Have you been watching closely? Take the Observer TV quiz of 2023
At the end of Happy Valley, Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) hopped in her Land Rover and drove off on a retirement road trip to where?
The Rockies
The Andes
The Alps
The Himalayas
The protagonist of which acclaimed drama spent the season finale locked in a fridge?
Boiling Point
The Beef
The Bear
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat aired on Channel 4 in July. What was the miracle meat in question?
Horse
Roadkill
Lab-grown
Human flesh
A clip from David Beckham’s Netflix documentary went viral when he forced his wife, Victoria, who claimed to be from a working-class family, to “be honest” and admit what?
She went on three skiing holidays a year
Her dad drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce
She got a Porsche for her 17th birthday
Her pony fell into her swimming pool
Which streaming service resurrected the Australian soap Neighbours in September?
Disney+
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Paramount+
Which spouses starred in ITV’s comedy-drama Stonehouse as the disgraced MP and his wife?
Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters
Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes
Jack Davenport and Michelle Gomez
Emma Thomson and Greg Wise
What did Top Boy, Endeavour, Ted Lasso, Billions and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel have in common this year?
They all killed off their lead character
They all aired their last ever episode
They all launched a new spin-off
They all went off-air mid-series due tobecause of writers’ and actors’ strikes
The politicians Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock both appeared on which reality series?
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Strictly Come Dancing
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Celebrity Big Brother
Which long-running BBC programme aired a near-silent episode in March?
Casualty
Match of the Day
Countryfile
Silent Witness
When Diana’s ghost appears to Charles in The Crown, how does she describe him in the Paris hospital?
“The handsome prince I loved.”
“So raw, broken and handsome.”
“Looking your handsome best.”
“So handsome when you’re upset.”
Which of these 00s TV hits was not rebooted and revived this year?
Deal Or No Deal
Survivors
Popstars
Big Brother
Which British sitcom actor surprised many viewers by landing a co-starring role in the Frasier reboot?
Ralf Little, AKA Anthony from The Royle Family
Nicholas Lyndhurst, AKA Rodney from Only Fools and Horses
Tim McInnerny, AKA Lord Percy from Blackadder
Ralph Ineson, AKA Finchy from The Office
Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials sparked controversy by having which scientist played by the half-Indian actor Nathaniel Curtis?
Charles Darwin
Albert Einstein
Alexander Fleming
Isaac Newton
Solutions
1:D, 2:C, 3:D, 4:B, 5:C, 6:B, 7:B, 8:C, 9:B, 10:B, 11:C, 12:B, 13:D
Scores
11 and above.
Wow! They don't call you the showrunner for nothing!
9 and above.
Excellent work! A special mention in the end credits for you.
6 and above.
A solid result, with plenty of room for binge-watching.
0 and above.
Oh dear, someone was obviously watching their phone at the same time!
3 and above.
Well, you're not quite square-eyed yet, but there's some promise there...