Water sports and Bronze Age forts – why Sardinia is perfect for a family holiday

“Man overboard!” they cried gleefully as I wobbled precariously, windmilling my arms in a desperate struggle with gravity, and then sprawled backwards into the sea. “Man overboard!” they shouted again as I spluttered at the surface, just in case I’d been too preoccupied to hear them the first time round. I hauled myself back on to the board, my eyes stinging with salt and trunks hanging halfway down my backside. It wasn’t very dignified. But of course it would be a highlight of their trip.

My family and I were in north-east Sardinia, an Italian island with a rugged wildness that makes it perfect for outdoor breaks. We were based at the bay of Porto Pollo, a world-class water sports centre where windsurfers speed and kiteboarders leap high, cavorting in winds that accelerate through the channel between Sardinia and Corsica. Porto Pollo caters for novices and experts alike, and the four of us – very much in the novice category – were spending the morning in the hands of instructor Jonny.

Monika and our six-year-old twins, Matty and Kitty, had been swaddled in life jackets and settled in a kayak as broad as a whale’s back. I was perched on a paddleboard the width of a strip of dental floss.

Or so it felt to me. Jonny had assured me that this was a super-steady beginner’s board, and as such, was really very difficult to fall off. I’d taken an instant dislike to Jonny. He had bright eyes and designer stubble, and highlighted ringlets of hair that cascaded over his shoulders. Here, I had declared to my wife while her gaze lingered on him across the sand, was a stereotypical surfer dude who thought more about shampoo than anything of substance.

Writer Adrian and his six-year-old twins in Sardinia - Monika Phillips

“Do you see that rock in the distance?” Jonny had asked in his deep voice, nodding towards a boulder jutting from a headland across the bay. “We’ll go there.” And so we launched from the beach, Jonny leading the way on his paddleboard with lazy pulls of the oar, the rest of us paddling frantically behind like a gaggle of awkward ducklings.

At first, the water was flat, and I was pleasantly surprised by my progress. I kept my oar strokes close to the board, just as Jonny had shown me, and remembered to change my hand positions as I switched from one side to the other. But as we moved farther from shore, the sea became choppier and my progress wobblier.

Sardinia's picturesque coastline

And then the “man overboards” began. One man overboard. Two man overboards. Three and four. A motorboat passed a hundred metres away and I waited glumly for the wash to reach me and the inevitable man overboard number five.

In front, Jonny continued unruffled, dropping occasionally to his knees to navigate some bumpier swell, before returning nimbly to his feet, upright and still like a ship’s figurehead. His tanned, muscled back seemed carved from polished wood. I straightened my own back, trying to forget it probably looked more like margarine than mahogany, but the effort put me off balance and I fell in again.

Northern Sardinia is also home to Bronze Age forts - Monika Phillips

Alongside, Monika kept the kayak on course with little fuss, the twins rowing merrily with sticks they’d found on the beach. As the boulder grew closer, the breeze brought the scent of pine trees and the rattling quack of cicadas, and with a final, arm-aching effort to escape the current’s conveyor belt, we rounded the headland and entered a hidden cove.

Everything was calm here. We dragged boards and kayak up on to a thin crescent of sand, and the children immediately busied themselves searching for treasure among the rock pools at the edges. The clear water in the cove was veined with dancing lines of sunlight, and from it rose several smooth sandstone boulders, bone-coloured and bored with hollows like eye sockets.

Cliffs climbed all around us, wagons circled against the open sea beyond. You could almost forget there was such a thing as open sea. No wind, no breaking waves, no people in speedboats. Suddenly, somehow, I knew that I’d misread Jonny. This place was the real Jonny.

Writer Adrian trying his hand at windsurfing - Monika Phillips

“A bat!” exclaimed Kitty as a big butterfly flitted past, and Jonny laughed. “I love kids,” he said. “Lockdown was terrible for them – like trees growing indoors.” And as we rested and the sun warmed our backs, I actually talked to Jonny, and he told me about life on his family’s small farm in southern Italy, prising away the layers of judgment I’d wrapped around him. “I spend some months teaching water sports, but most of the year, I work on the farm. We have 4,000 olive trees, and our friends help make the olive oil. It’s a nice, quiet life.”

It was time to go; Jonny had a kiteboarding lesson to teach. He took some minutes to tidy the cove, bagging up a few weather-beaten fragments of plastic that had washed on to the beach, and then we began the paddle back. I was steadier on my legs now and had learnt to anticipate the patches of turbulence. I’d come a long way.

We returned to the sea often in the following days. The children had a windsurfing lesson on pint-sized boards with the ever-patient Anya, who took them for a joyful spin on her own expert’s board, zipping across the seafront as they clung to her legs.

Kayaking is a popular family pastime in Sardinia

We organised a snorkelling trip from the port of Santa Teresa Gallura, slapping across the waves in a zodiac before dropping anchor near Punta Contessa, which Chiara, our guide, described as a “mountain under the sea”. I followed her into its dark caves and crevices, searching for moray eels, while the kids doggy-paddled around the boat, watching damsel-fish dart among the wafting stems of a white sea plant called mermaid’s wine glass.

The call of the land is also strong in Sardinia, and scored deep with tradition and history. The hilltop village of Aggius has for centuries been a hub for weavers, and among its cobbled alleys we found Gabriella Lutzu in her workshop, pushing and pulling colourful threads of wool through a wooden loom. She was weaving a rug by hand, building it up line by line. “It takes Gabriella a whole day just to make that little strip,” I told Kitty. She pondered the enormity of this for a moment. “So Gabriella doesn’t have lunch or dinner?”

Sardinia has some of the bluest waters in Italy

Most impressive of all are the many archaeological sites scattered among sun-baked vineyards, Bronze Age forts with towers to climb and secret corridors to discover, and ceremonial stones with patterns carved by long-ago hands that can still be traced by modern-day fingers. “Just think how old this is,” I reflected, as we looked through the arched entrance of an ancient burial chamber in Arzachena called the Giants’ Tomb. “Is it older than you, Daddy?” wondered Matty. “Yes, it’s older than me! It’s been here for 3,000 years!” “Older than Grandma?” he asked. “No, of course not older than Grandma,” I assured him, for everyone knows that Grandma is as old as the sea itself.

Essentials

Planet Travel Holidays (planettravelonline.com, 01273 921001) is an award-winning ATOL-bonded specialist in luxury ocean-sports holidays, and offers tailor-made trips to Sardinia. A one-week package, including accommodation a short drive from the water sports centre in Porto Pollo and beginners’ instruction (including equipment hire) in paddleboarding, windsurfing, wing foiling, kiteboarding or scuba diving, is available from £1,400-2,000pp (excluding flights).

Bronze Age Sardinia

Bronze Age archaeology can be found all over Sardinia, and there are said to be as many as 7,000 sites in total. These constructions – dating from around 1500 BC – were the work of the Nuragic people, a civilisation that thrived for 1,000 years until conquered by the Carthaginians and subsequently the Romans. The island sat on various trade routes, and the Nuragic people seem to have thrived by selling valuable raw materials such as copper and lead.

The prosperity of these ancient islanders is reflected in the sophistication not only of some of the decorative and religious pieces they left behind (including bronze statuettes) but of the buildings they lived in and the places where they buried their dead. Most intriguing are the so-called nuraghes, which are unique to Sardinia. These round towers (looking like stocky stone beehives) were set at the heart of villages, and their function is not known for sure: they may have been the residences of the village leaders, fortified defences, temples or spaces used for meetings.

Nuraghe La Prisgiona in Arzachena – 15 miles south of Porto Pollo – offers a fabulously well-preserved example, its nuraghe reaching 6m high and containing steps and various chambers. It is flanked by a pair of smaller side towers, while beyond are the surviving walls of nearly 100 village buildings. These include huts grouped in little clusters linked by paved passages, which were probably used by different craftspeople for making goods that were sold beyond the village itself. There’s a well, too, at the bottom of which archaeologists found decorated jugs placed there as part of some sort of ritual ceremony.

Nuraghe La Prisgiona is one of seven sites – including the nearby Giants’ Tomb, a horseshoe-shaped, covered stone corridor where villagers were buried – that make up the Arzachena Archaeological Park (single site admission €7 [£6], combined ticket €25 [£21], children under 12 free).