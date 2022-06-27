Wayfair's Canada Day sale starts now: Shop the best deals up to $357 off

Wayfair's Canada Day sale starts now! (Photos via Wayfair)

While July is famous for Amazon Prime Day and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, deal hunters can also look forward to a slew of Canada Day sales to kick off the month.

Rather than waiting until July 1, Wayfair Canada has already opened its (virtual) doors to its annual Canada Day sale, which has up to 60% off. To save big on dozens of categories, including small appliances, patio furniture and more, and check out highlights from the event, scroll below.

Want to see more? To shop our 11 top deals, scroll below.

Save $97: Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 (Photo via Wayfair)

This versatile air fryer replaces up to nine different cooking accessories, including a convection oven, toaster oven and more. The state-of-the-art appliance fits an entire rotisserie and comes with a 4.6-star average rating.

$227 $324 at Wayfair

Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer (Photo via Wayfair)

This 5.5-quart stand mixer comes with a pouring shield, wire whip, dough hook, flat beater, and whisk. "Super impressed with this lightweight stand mixer," writes one reviewer. "Powerful and quiet."

$239 $596 at Wayfair

Sand & Stable Canal Desk (Photo via Wayfair)

Right now, Wayfair shoppers can save a whopping 72 per cent on this top-rated writing desk. The engineered wood and steel desk comes backed by more than 900 reviews and a 4.6-star average rating.

$135 $489 at Wayfair

Save $70: Etta Avenue Inez Velvet Task Chair

Etta Avenue Inez Velvet Task Chair (Photo via Wayfair)

This eye-catching desk chair is available in several colours, including cactus green, dark blue, and canary yellow. It's "perfect for my home office," according to one shopper. It's "comfortable enough for a full work day."

Story continues

$173 $243 at Wayfair

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor (Photo via Wayfair)

This powerful food processor has been called "perfect" by Wayfair shoppers. It "works like a dream," according to one reviewer. You're "able to chop, shred and puree anything [you] put in it."

$337 $596 at Wayfair

Save $308: Trent Austin Design Little Italy Ladder Desk

Trent Austin Design Little Italy Ladder Desk (Photo via Wayfair)

A home office must-have you won't want to miss out on: This multi-purpose ladder desk is on sale for a whopping 66 per cent off right now.

$157 $465 at Wayfair

Cuisinart Classic 12 Cup Percolator (Photo via Wayfair)

This family-sized percolator brews up to 12 cups of coffee at once and comes with an indicator light at the bottom to indicate when your coffee is brewed and ready to consume.

$125 $188 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Routh 1 - Drawer Nightstand (Photo via Wayfair)

This sleek nightstand comes with over 1,300 five-star reviews singing its praises. According to one shopper, they are "sturdy and look great."

$217 $355 at Wayfair

Esme 24.8'' Wide Armchair (Photo via Wayfair)

This seriously-chic armchair has earned a near-perfect 4.7-star rating from reviewers. One shopper says they are "shocked" by "how nice" it is. "Soft material and put it together in five minutes," they write. "Looks great in my living room!"

$410 $446 at Wayfair

Cuisinart Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine (Photo via Wayfair)

A must-have for any coffee lover, this semi-automatic espresso machine creates velvety-smooth foam for barista-quality cappuccinos or lattes. It comes with preset menu options that allow users to adjust flavour strength, brew temperature and froth volume.

$409 $706 at Wayfair

Save $28: Bungalow Rose Ifrane Metal Side Table

Bungalow Rose Ifrane Metal Side Table (Photo via Wayfair)

This outdoor side table comes in five colours, including black and teal, and comes backed by a 4.6-star average rating.

$100 $128 at Wayfair

