Wayfair's Canada Day sale starts now: Shop the best deals up to $357 off
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
While July is famous for Amazon Prime Day and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, deal hunters can also look forward to a slew of Canada Day sales to kick off the month.
Rather than waiting until July 1, Wayfair Canada has already opened its (virtual) doors to its annual Canada Day sale, which has up to 60% off. To save big on dozens of categories, including small appliances, patio furniture and more, and check out highlights from the event, scroll below.
Save up to 60% on mattresses & sleep products
Save up to 45% on outdoor furniture
Save up to 50% on living room seating
Save up to 50% on storage & organization
Save up to 40% on lawn & garden decor
Small appliances from $30
Bedroom furniture from $150
Entertainment furniture from $150
Kitchen & dining furniture from $125
Want to see more? To shop our 11 top deals, scroll below.
Save $97: Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360
This versatile air fryer replaces up to nine different cooking accessories, including a convection oven, toaster oven and more. The state-of-the-art appliance fits an entire rotisserie and comes with a 4.6-star average rating.
Save $357: Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
This 5.5-quart stand mixer comes with a pouring shield, wire whip, dough hook, flat beater, and whisk. "Super impressed with this lightweight stand mixer," writes one reviewer. "Powerful and quiet."
Save $354: Sand & Stable Canal Desk
Right now, Wayfair shoppers can save a whopping 72 per cent on this top-rated writing desk. The engineered wood and steel desk comes backed by more than 900 reviews and a 4.6-star average rating.
Save $70: Etta Avenue Inez Velvet Task Chair
This eye-catching desk chair is available in several colours, including cactus green, dark blue, and canary yellow. It's "perfect for my home office," according to one shopper. It's "comfortable enough for a full work day."
Save $259: Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor
This powerful food processor has been called "perfect" by Wayfair shoppers. It "works like a dream," according to one reviewer. You're "able to chop, shred and puree anything [you] put in it."
Save $308: Trent Austin Design Little Italy Ladder Desk
A home office must-have you won't want to miss out on: This multi-purpose ladder desk is on sale for a whopping 66 per cent off right now.
Save $63: Cuisinart Classic 12-Cup Percolator
This family-sized percolator brews up to 12 cups of coffee at once and comes with an indicator light at the bottom to indicate when your coffee is brewed and ready to consume.
Save $138: Mercury Row Routh 1 - Drawer Nightstand
This sleek nightstand comes with over 1,300 five-star reviews singing its praises. According to one shopper, they are "sturdy and look great."
Save $36: Sand & Stable Esme 24.8'' Wide Armchair
This seriously-chic armchair has earned a near-perfect 4.7-star rating from reviewers. One shopper says they are "shocked" by "how nice" it is. "Soft material and put it together in five minutes," they write. "Looks great in my living room!"
Save $297: Cuisinart Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
A must-have for any coffee lover, this semi-automatic espresso machine creates velvety-smooth foam for barista-quality cappuccinos or lattes. It comes with preset menu options that allow users to adjust flavour strength, brew temperature and froth volume.
Save $28: Bungalow Rose Ifrane Metal Side Table
This outdoor side table comes in five colours, including black and teal, and comes backed by a 4.6-star average rating.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.