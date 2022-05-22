Wayfair's Victoria Day sale is here: We predict these 11 products will sell out ASAP

Wayfair's Victoria Day sale is here: 11 best deals to shop (Photos via Wayfair)

The sun is out, the flowers have bloomed, it's (almost) summertime, baby!

If, like me, you feel a deep desire to revamp your home decor whenever there's a change in season, I have news that will warm your HGTV-loving heart.

Until Monday, May 23, Wayfair shoppers can save up to 70 per cent on thousands of products, including outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, lighting and more, during the retailer's famed Victoria Day sale.

To check out some of the best deals up for grabs, shop my top picks from Wayfair's long weekend sale below.

Outdoor Planter Box (Photo via Wayfair)

Right now, Wayfair shoppers can save a whopping 71 per cent on this top-rated outdoor planter box. Measuring 4' by 4', the raised garden bed is weather and rust-resistant and comes backed by an average 4.9-star rating.

$224 $777 at Wayfair

DASH 1.2-Litre Compact Air Fryer (Photo via Wayfair)

This compact air fryer is a dream come true for small kitchens. The 1.2-litre unit comes backed by more than 2,000 five-star reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars.

$80 $91 at Wayfair

Harbison Acacia Patio Dining Armchair (Set of 2) (Photo via Wayfair)

These gorgeous outdoor armchairs are available in four colours, including white and brown, and feature a chevron-inspired seat and backrest.

$480 $785 at Wayfair

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor (Photo via Wayfair)

This impressive kitchen duo lets you puree, blend, mix, stir and more. The "Wayfair's Choice" product is on sale for 43 per cent off during the site's Victoria Day sale.

$133 $234 at Wayfair

Teele 18'' Wide Round Solid Colour Pouf Ottoman (Photo via Wayfair)

This texture-rich pouf lends global vibes to any home with its artisan-made braided jute construction. The pouf is available in several colourways, including dark grey/beige and white/beige.

$116 $249 at Wayfair

Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair (Photo via Wayfair)

Crafted from durable all-weather plastic, this Adirondack chair is available in more than 30 colours and has a 4.8-star rating from Wayfair shoppers. According to one reviewer, "they are the most comfortable Adirondack chairs I've ever sat in, and so easy to put together."

$250 $351 at Wayfair

Sand & Stable Canal Desk (Photo via Wayfair)

Shoppers can save an incredible 63 per cent off on this top-rated writing desk during Wayfair's Victoria Day sale. It's crafted from a blend of black powder-coated steel and engineered wood.

$180 $489 at Wayfair

Henckels Cast Iron Dutch Oven (Photo via Wayfair)

The Henckels oval cast iron casserole is a beautiful addition to any kitchen. Available in blue and red, the must-have culinary tool has received an average rating of 4.7 stars from Wayfair shoppers.

$130 $260 at Wayfair

Cadarrah Outdoor Solar-Powered Mini String Lights (Photo via Wayfair)

This string light pack includes 100 bright LED bulbs on a 33ft high-quality copper wire. According to one Wayfair shopper, the set "gives off [a] nice amount of light and often lasts until the morning."

$40 $60 at Wayfair

Foundstone Gwen 46'' Console Table (Photo via Wayfair)

A Wayfair shopper favourite, this 46-inch rustic console table comes backed by more than 10,000 reviews. Shoppers call it the "perfect entry table" and say it's "easy to assemble."

$130 $375 at Wayfair

Jabari 67.7'' H x 22.1'' W Steel Ladder Bookcase (Photo via Wayfair)

This 30 per cent off ladder bookcase comes backed by a 4.8-star rating and hundreds of five-star reviews. "This bookcase is beautiful and super simple to put together," according to one Wayfair shopper. "It's also nice and sturdy."

$146 $210 at Wayfair

