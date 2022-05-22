Wayfair's Victoria Day sale is here: We predict these 11 products will sell out ASAP
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The sun is out, the flowers have bloomed, it's (almost) summertime, baby!
If, like me, you feel a deep desire to revamp your home decor whenever there's a change in season, I have news that will warm your HGTV-loving heart.
Until Monday, May 23, Wayfair shoppers can save up to 70 per cent on thousands of products, including outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, lighting and more, during the retailer's famed Victoria Day sale.
To check out some of the best deals up for grabs, shop my top picks from Wayfair's long weekend sale below.
Outdoor Planter Box
Right now, Wayfair shoppers can save a whopping 71 per cent on this top-rated outdoor planter box. Measuring 4' by 4', the raised garden bed is weather and rust-resistant and comes backed by an average 4.9-star rating.
DASH 1.2-Litre Compact Air Fryer
This compact air fryer is a dream come true for small kitchens. The 1.2-litre unit comes backed by more than 2,000 five-star reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars.
Harbison Acacia Patio Dining Armchair (Set of 2)
These gorgeous outdoor armchairs are available in four colours, including white and brown, and feature a chevron-inspired seat and backrest.
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor
This impressive kitchen duo lets you puree, blend, mix, stir and more. The "Wayfair's Choice" product is on sale for 43 per cent off during the site's Victoria Day sale.
Teele 18'' Wide Round Solid Colour Pouf Ottoman
This texture-rich pouf lends global vibes to any home with its artisan-made braided jute construction. The pouf is available in several colourways, including dark grey/beige and white/beige.
Aviana Adirondack Chair
Crafted from durable all-weather plastic, this Adirondack chair is available in more than 30 colours and has a 4.8-star rating from Wayfair shoppers. According to one reviewer, "they are the most comfortable Adirondack chairs I've ever sat in, and so easy to put together."
Sand & Stable Canal Desk
Shoppers can save an incredible 63 per cent off on this top-rated writing desk during Wayfair's Victoria Day sale. It's crafted from a blend of black powder-coated steel and engineered wood.
Henckels Cast Iron Dutch Oven
The Henckels oval cast iron casserole is a beautiful addition to any kitchen. Available in blue and red, the must-have culinary tool has received an average rating of 4.7 stars from Wayfair shoppers.
Cadarrah Outdoor Solar-Powered Mini String Lights
This string light pack includes 100 bright LED bulbs on a 33ft high-quality copper wire. According to one Wayfair shopper, the set "gives off [a] nice amount of light and often lasts until the morning."
Foundstone Gwen 46'' Console Table
A Wayfair shopper favourite, this 46-inch rustic console table comes backed by more than 10,000 reviews. Shoppers call it the "perfect entry table" and say it's "easy to assemble."
Jabari 67.7'' H x 22.1'' W Steel Ladder Bookcase
This 30 per cent off ladder bookcase comes backed by a 4.8-star rating and hundreds of five-star reviews. "This bookcase is beautiful and super simple to put together," according to one Wayfair shopper. "It's also nice and sturdy."
