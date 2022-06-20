Wayfair's massive warehouse clearance sale: Best deals at up to $445 off

12 best patio & outdoor deals to shop during Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout event (Photos via Wayfair)

The sun is out, the drinks have been poured: It's summertime, baby!

If, like me, you feel a deep desire to spend every waking moment outside during the summer months, Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout event may be right up your alley.

For a limited time, shoppers can save big on dozens of outdoor and patio furniture and accessories during the retailer's clearance blowout. Whether you're shopping for a new BBQ or Adirondack chairs for the cottage, the sale has something for everyone.

All set for outdoor furniture? Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout event includes deals across all categories, including bathroom, kitchen and lighting. To check out everything that's up for grabs, click here.

Save $310: Birch Lane Imane Folding Adirondack Chair

Birch Lane Imane Folding Adirondack Chair (Photo via Wayfair)

This solid wood folding Adirondack chair is available in two wood stains and comes with wood knot finishes for a traditional touch. "Beautiful chairs! Love that they fold up for storage," writes one reviewer. "Comfortable. Upgraded the look of our fire pit beyond expectations."

$210 $519 at Wayfair

Save $20: Weber Q Series Single Burner Liquid Propane 8500 BTU Gas Grill

Weber Q Series Single Burner Liquid Propane 8500 BTU Gas Grill (Photo via Wayfair)

This table top-friendly grill has racked up more than 3,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars from Wayfair shoppers. According to one shopper, it's the "perfect compact BBQ."

$349 $369 at Wayfair

Sand & Stable Norris Patio Chair with Cushion and Ottoman (Photo via Wayfair)

This gorgeous chair and ottoman set has racked up an average rating of 4.6 stars from Wayfair shoppers. "Loving this set! So easy to assemble and incredibly sturdy," writes one reviewer. "Highly recommend!"

$600 $1,045 at Wayfair

Freeport Park Evangelista 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella (Photo via Wayfair)

Right now, Wayfair shoppers can save a whopping 40 per cent on this top-rated patio umbrella. The outdoor essential is available in five colours, including forest green and red.

$156 $259 at Wayfair

Sunjoy 45,000 BTU Lennick Propane Patio Heater (Photo via Wayfair)

Keep comfortable all season long with this top-rated propane patio heater. The weather-resistant unit boasts 45,000 BTUs and a tabletop design for added storage.

$480 $664 at Wayfair

WFX Bellatrix 33'' W Enamel Coated Steel Log Rack (Photo via Wayfair)

This eye-catching log rack would make a welcome addition to any backyard set-up. The product can be used both indoors and outdoors and has been called "very sturdy" by Wayfair shoppers.

$127 $189 at Wayfair

Save $385: Birch Lane Imane Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

Birch Lane Imane Solid Wood Adirondack Chair (Photo via Wayfair)

An outdoor deal you won't want to miss: Right now, Wayfair shoppers can save an incredible 66 per cent on this "beautiful" and "sturdy" Adirondack chair.

$194 $579 at Wayfair

Birch Lane Sunnydaze 2-Piece Fibre Clay Textured Rust Planter (Photo via Wayfair)

These clay and terracotta planters are weather and rust-resistant. Each planter features a drainage hole at the bottom and come backed by a 4.5-star average rating from shoppers.

$260 $417 at Wayfair

Williston Forge Anje 48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions (Photo via Wayfair)

Perfect for small outdoor spaces, Wayfair shoppers call this solid acacia wood love seat "very classy and elegant looking."

$485 $655 at Wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Colletta Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit (Photo via Wayfair)

From the backyard to the campsite, this steel fire pit is the perfect spot to roast marshmallows or keep warm during a cold night. The unit includes a spark screen and fire poker.

$160 $246 at Wayfair

Sand & Stable Noor Patio Chair with Cushions (Photo via Wayfair)

This sleek chair is made from solid acacia wood that's naturally resistant to water and UV light. The chair is "sturdy, comfortable and attractive," writes one shopper. "Will be purchasing the entire lounge set in the near future."

$156 $479 at Wayfair

Save $144: Lark Manor Harbison Wooden Coffee Table

Lark Manor Harbison Wooden Coffee Table (Photo via Wayfair)

This eye-catching wooden coffee table measures just under 18 inches in height and is available in three wood stains: Brown, dark brown and grey wash.

$235 $379 at Wayfair

