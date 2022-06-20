Wayfair's massive warehouse clearance sale: Best deals at up to $445 off
The sun is out, the drinks have been poured: It's summertime, baby!
If, like me, you feel a deep desire to spend every waking moment outside during the summer months, Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout event may be right up your alley.
For a limited time, shoppers can save big on dozens of outdoor and patio furniture and accessories during the retailer's clearance blowout. Whether you're shopping for a new BBQ or Adirondack chairs for the cottage, the sale has something for everyone.
All set for outdoor furniture? Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout event includes deals across all categories, including bathroom, kitchen and lighting. To check out everything that's up for grabs, click here.
Save $310: Birch Lane Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
This solid wood folding Adirondack chair is available in two wood stains and comes with wood knot finishes for a traditional touch. "Beautiful chairs! Love that they fold up for storage," writes one reviewer. "Comfortable. Upgraded the look of our fire pit beyond expectations."
Save $20: Weber Q Series Single Burner Liquid Propane 8500 BTU Gas Grill
This table top-friendly grill has racked up more than 3,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars from Wayfair shoppers. According to one shopper, it's the "perfect compact BBQ."
Save $445: Sand & Stable Norris Patio Chair with Cushion and Ottoman
This gorgeous chair and ottoman set has racked up an average rating of 4.6 stars from Wayfair shoppers. "Loving this set! So easy to assemble and incredibly sturdy," writes one reviewer. "Highly recommend!"
Save $103: Freeport Park Evangelista 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
Right now, Wayfair shoppers can save a whopping 40 per cent on this top-rated patio umbrella. The outdoor essential is available in five colours, including forest green and red.
Save $184: Sunjoy 45,000 BTU Lennick Propane Patio Heater
Keep comfortable all season long with this top-rated propane patio heater. The weather-resistant unit boasts 45,000 BTUs and a tabletop design for added storage.
Save $62: WFX Bellatrix 33'' W Enamel Coated Steel Log Rack
This eye-catching log rack would make a welcome addition to any backyard set-up. The product can be used both indoors and outdoors and has been called "very sturdy" by Wayfair shoppers.
Save $385: Birch Lane Imane Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
An outdoor deal you won't want to miss: Right now, Wayfair shoppers can save an incredible 66 per cent on this "beautiful" and "sturdy" Adirondack chair.
Save $157: Birch Lane Sunnydaze 2-Piece Fibre Clay Textured Rust Planter
These clay and terracotta planters are weather and rust-resistant. Each planter features a drainage hole at the bottom and come backed by a 4.5-star average rating from shoppers.
Save $170: Williston Forge Anje 48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
Perfect for small outdoor spaces, Wayfair shoppers call this solid acacia wood love seat "very classy and elegant looking."
Save $86: Arlmont & Co. Colletta Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
From the backyard to the campsite, this steel fire pit is the perfect spot to roast marshmallows or keep warm during a cold night. The unit includes a spark screen and fire poker.
Save $323: Sand & Stable Noor Patio Chair with Cushions
This sleek chair is made from solid acacia wood that's naturally resistant to water and UV light. The chair is "sturdy, comfortable and attractive," writes one shopper. "Will be purchasing the entire lounge set in the near future."
Save $144: Lark Manor Harbison Wooden Coffee Table
This eye-catching wooden coffee table measures just under 18 inches in height and is available in three wood stains: Brown, dark brown and grey wash.
