Wayfair's Way Day 2024 sale just got extended: Shop these 35 editor-approved deals now

Surprise! You've got two more days to save up to 80% on furniture, mattresses, cookware, home decor, rugs and more at Wayfair's fall Way Day sale.

It's big news Tuesday over here: We just learned that Wayfair's Way Day sale has been extended for two more days. Yes, you heard us right. That means Wayfair's deep discounts — up to 80% off everything you could ever need for your home — continue through Wednesday, October 9. Whether you're looking to replace that ratty old sofa, are in the market for a new vacuum or have your eye on a sweet new rug, this anti-Prime Day sale is where you'll want to be. You'll find savings on Wayfair's own furniture lines, plus well-loved brands like Sealy, Shark, iRobot, Bissell, Kelly Clarkson Home, Martha Stewart and more.

We cruised Wayfair's virtual “aisles” and found the hands-down hottest deals, which include best-selling items Yahoo readers go crazy for year after year. Some of the best Wayfair Way Day deals include cooling sheets for a low $18, a popular couch with 15,000 five-star reviews for just $293, a queen memory foam mattress for just $150 and a Cuisinart cookware set that's $400 off.

Our editors and experts have scoured the site to help you find the best Way Day deals to shop across multiple categories including furniture, bedding, kitchen, rugs and more. And while we don't have a magic eight ball, we have a good feeling this sale won't be extended again! If you see something you like, make sure to hit 'add to cart' right away.

Best Wayfair Way Deal deals to shop now

Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $25 $100 Save $75 See at Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 6-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $150 $204 Save $54 See at Wayfair

Mistana Hillsby Performance Blue/Orange Rug, 7'10" x 10'3" $100 $450 Save $350 See at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Way Day furniture deals

Wayfair Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa $293 $930 Save $637 A stylish sofa will set the scene of your living room or den and this attractive lounger works with any aesthetic — it also converts to a twin-sized bed for overnight guests. The plush velvet adds comfort, while the tufted seat and wooden legs give it a vintage look. Choose from six colors including tan, black, rust and light green. Another plus: It's under $300 and the lowest price we've seen it. $293 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Yarber Six-Drawer Dresser $310 $689 Save $379 We love this dresser for its ample drawer space and sharp good looks — mid-century style shines through the clean lines and walnut veneers. It's the ultimate way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage. Grab one while it's 55% off. $310 at Wayfair

Wayfair Brayden Studio Upholstered Swivel Accent Chair $220 $600 Save $380 Tough layout? Swivel chairs may be your answer. A pair may be the perfect solution for a long room or tight space. Small in scale, they spin toward the TV, fireplace or conversation area — wherever your focus needs to be. This one comes in a bevy of colors, so you can find what fits your decor best. $220 at Wayfair

Wayfair Lark Manor Basilico Coffee Table with Storage $104 $345 Save $241 Save on a new coffee table that provides as much function as it does eye candy. A convenient shelf adds a layer of storage for all of your newspapers, books and devices and a square silhouette makes it ideal for your conversation area. It comes in multiple finishes that evoke a rustic elegance — one is sure to suit your space, but we like this classic mid-toned oak. $104 at Wayfair

Wayfair Steelside Adriann Etagere Bookcase $100 $182 Save $82 An etagere is a perfect complement to any room. It's lighter and airier than a bookcase, but serves the same purpose, displaying books, objet d'art and other treasures without overwhelming the space. This one is available in three finishes and has glass shelves. $100 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Way Day bedding deals

Wayfair Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, Queen $19 $42 Save $23 With a whopping 64,000+ five-star reviews, this 1800 thread count sheet set by Wayfair Basics leads the pack when it comes to customer favorites. And it's easy to see why: microfiber sheets are ultra-soft in addition to being hypoallergenic. And they're easy to care for, too: they're wrinkle-resistant, even right out of the linen closet. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases — or four if you get it in King. Grab a set now for a low $19 (that's 55% off). $19 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress $386 $1,199 Save $813 More than 4,000 Wayfair shoppers are fans of this Sealy model. Want to know what all the fuss is about? You can pick up a queen size for nearly 70% off. It features Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you slumber. With a medium-firm feel and added lumbar support, it's great for relieving pressure points. $386 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Cleo Velvet Wingback Bed, Queen $164 $740 Save $576 A deal like this is going to go faster than prime Central Park real estate: the decadent bed frame, part of Kelly Clarkson's new NYC line, is almost 80% off in five colors, including this pretty white as well as black, navy, green and pink. Its channel-tufted velvet headboard is not just stunning — it's also soft enough to lean up against while watching TV or reading in bed. $164 at Wayfair

Wayfair Alwyn Home Cloud Soft Overfilled Plush Waterproof Mattress Pad $29 $76 Save $47 Don't forget the mattress pad! It's important to extend the life of your mattress. This one is Oeko-Tex Certified and overfilled with a hypoallergenic down alternative for extra cushiness. It features a waterproof coating, so that cup of coffee you have in bed every morning won't leak through to your mattress if you spill. Grab one (or two) now while it's down to $29. $29 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Way Day kitchen deals

Wayfair Classic Cuisine Compact Air Fryer, 2.3-Quart $33 $55 Save $22 If you haven't yet joined the air fryer revolution, now's your chance. This compact option includes a 2.3-quart fryer basket that can be used to whip up crispy vegetables, meat and fish. The temperature ranges from 180°F to 400°F, so you can just the right crisp on anything from chicken to veggies. Bonus: Its compact design is great for small kitchens with limited counter space. $33 at Wayfair

Wayfair KitchenAid Classic Knife Block Set, 12-Piece $53 $135 Save $82 If your dull knives make you dread having to slice through a tomato, a new set is in order — and this one's a whopping 60% off. It comes with an attractive wood block and includes a carving/slicing knife, chef knife, bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, steak knives and kitchen shears. Plus, it even has a built-in sharpener to keep everything nice and pointy. $53 at Wayfair

Wayfair Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Set, 10-Piece $54 $140 Save $86 Any home baker needs the basics, and this 10-piece set has that and more. It comes with not one, not two, but five cake pans in different shapes/sizes, plus two baking sheets, a loaf pan, cupcake/muffin tin and wire cooling rack. The slick nonstick coating helps ensure your baked goods slide out easily — some of the vessels can even be used for savory dishes like baked pastas and casseroles. $54 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cuisinart Professional Series Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 13-Piece $250 $690 Save $440 If stainless steel is your thing, you can't go wrong with this stunning Cuisinart set that's had its price slashed by an insane 65%. It features a Dutch oven, stock pot, sauté pan, steamer basket, two saucepans, two frying pans and five lids, plus cool-touch handles to keep your hands safe. Did we mention this set can also go in the dishwasher? $250 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Way Day vacuum deals

Wayfair Bissell PowerFresh Pet Lift-Off 2-in-1 Scrubbing & Sanitizing Steam Mop $144 $170 Save $26 If you have tiles that are looking worse for wear, a power steam mop such as this Bissell PowerFresh mop will do wonders to scrub and sanitize surfaces to make them look sparkling clean. We especially love that it converts into a handheld tool so you can use it to steam clean harder-to-reach surfaces like shower tiles and windows. $144 at Wayfair

Wayfair Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus Carpet Cleaner $180 $270 Save $90 Pet owners understand that a good carpet cleaner is essential to make sure your home looks (and smells) its best. This carpet cleaner does the work of a much bigger machine like the ones you can rent, but this one you can store in your own cleaning closet! $180 at Wayfair

Wayfair iRobot Roomba I1 Connected Robot Vacuum $200 $330 Save $130 If you haven't upgraded to a robot vacuum yet, now is your chance to do so and save 40%. Synonymous with robot vacuums, the Roomba methodically cleans your floor, learning as it goes, and you don't have to lift a finger — not even for the on button. This machine works with Alexa, so simply tell it to clean and off it goes. $200 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Way Day rug deals

Best Wayfair Way Day home decor deals

Wayfair Wayfair Basics Thermal Room Darkening Curtain Panel $11 $29 Save $18 If you're looking for a total blackout, look no further than these room-darkening curtains that are sold individually. They come in a range of lengths and colors to suit your preferences and they're all machine-washable. In addition to light and heat, they're designed to block noise, making them ideal for a street-facing bedroom. $11 at Wayfair

Wayfair Home Soft Things Tweed Knitted Throw Blanket $21 $50 Save $29 It's nearly throw blanket season again! Dress up your couch, favorite reading chair or bed with this cute and cozy piece that's machine-washable. You can choose from more than 20 colors, but we're partial to this pretty rust shade which is nearly 60% off. The fringe on the end adds some fun detail. $21 at Wayfair

Wayfair Trent Austin Design Migel Wood Flat Mirror $120 $399 Save $279 Tired of crossing your fingers that your shirt and pants combo is ready for prime time? A full-length mirror allows you to give yourself a once-over before heading out the door, and if you're a fan of shabby-chic decor, look no further. This tastefully distressed beauty is nearly $300 off during Wayfair's extended Labor Day sale. $120 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Way Day organization and storage deals

Wayfair Rebrilliant Organizer Set $12 $28 Save $16 If your bras and underwear are tossed haphazardly in your dresser drawers, you need these little miracle workers. This 12-pack comes in varying sizes — small, medium and large. Storing your bras in the largest of these boxes maintains their shape and longevity. Tuck away undies, socks, ties, belts or anything else you store in your drawers. Find everything easily and quickly— just roll or fold and tuck it away. $12 at Wayfair

Wayfair Bay Isle Home Boho Natural Rattan 12-Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet $98 $170 Save $72 Space is valuable, and we say, go for it anytime you can get a little more of it. This stylish wood and rattan cabinet — which has gone viral on TikTok — hides your footwear away so you're not tripping over sneakers and flip-flops. It fits up to 12 pairs of shoes and looks gorgeous in your entryway. Plus, the $98 price is the lowest we've ever seen. $98 at Wayfair

Wayfair Ebern Designs Jewelry Armoire with Mirror $135 $264 Save $129 We love multi-taskers and this jewelry armoire has everything you need to get yourself ready for the outside world. Not only does it store all of your baubles, but it also has shelves for beauty products. Use the mirror to put on your face, then close and lock the case when you're done. Three shelves tucked in the back hold handbags and accessories. And it's all cleverly hidden in a wide-frame full-length mirror. $135 at Wayfair

Wayfair Zakhar Button Tufted Rectangle Storage Ottoman $140 $285 Save $145 A sleek upholstered storage bench works well as a coffee table in the living room. Use the inside area to store extra blankets and objects — it also doubles as a comfy seat. With seven colors, there's surely one to match your decor. $140 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Way Day outdoor deals

Wayfair Highland Dunes Philbrick Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair $68 $135 Save $67 Cozy 'round the fire pit or relax on the porch this fall in an Adirondack chair. The outdoor seat can get pricey — that's why we pay attention when they go on sale for such a low price! This one is only 20 pounds so it's easy to move around your backyard and patio. Season over? This chair is fabulously foldable so you can tuck it away until next spring with ease. $68 at Wayfair

Wayfair Endless Summer Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit $235 $350 Save $115 Summer never ends if you have an outdoor heater and this propane-fueled pit for just $235 will provide all the heat you'll need with ambiance to spare. As the evenings get cooler, this is essential for any outdoor entertainer. Its square body and tiled top add rustic charm. $235 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Way Day Halloween deals

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Lighted Halloween Inflatable Orange Pumpkins $58 $140 Save $82 At nearly 60% off, this set of seven inflatable, light-up jack-o-lanterns is the score of the Halloween season. The set comes in various sizes and spans seven and a half feet long. It has built-in LED lights and an extended power cord, so it should be installed relatively close to an outlet. Sandbags and stakes make sure these lightweight fabric pumpkins won't do a disappearing act. $58 at Wayfair

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Faux Lighted 24-Inch Wreath $40 $59 Save $19 This artificial wreath peppered with eerie purple LED lights is a nice, neutral backdrop for the usual Halloween suspects. Hang it on the front door, over the mantel or in any spot that could use a creepy glow. You can set it, and forget it, as it has a built-in timer for six hours on, 18 hours off. $40 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.