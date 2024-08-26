We scoured Amazon's secret Overstock Outlet for the best fashion deals — from $7

From crossbody bags to classy tops, you can wear to the office, scoop up these massive markdowns while you can.

We love a good bargain, and it's no secret that outlet malls are where some of the best discounts live. What may have escaped your notice, though? The Amazon Outlet page. Not only does it offer thousands of massive markdowns, you don't have to endure a multi-mile drive or claw through crowds to get to the goods. It's got discounts from every category, but today, we went through all the fashion and found some mind-blowing deals. They're so good, we had to share them with you. Ready to check 'em out? From cute tops to convenient crossbody bags, prices start at just $7.

Beaully Beaully Crewneck Petal Sleeve Top $7 $15 Save $8 This utterly charming and feminine top can be dressed up or down — it's got the comfort of a plain old shirt, but the delicate petal sleeves and embellished fabric give it that extra something to make it stylish enough to wear to work.

"I love this shirt!" raved a fashion fan. "It's cute and it fits my body type really well. It disguises any tummy pudge you may have, which is awesome for me. The style is really cute." $7 at Amazon

Amazon Sampeel Dolman V Neck T-shirt $14 $20 Save $6 A flattering V-neckline and relaxed Dolman sleeves make this more flirty than your average tee. "This shirt is amazing!" wrote a rave reviewer. "The large fits perfectly with Dolman-style sleeves so it hangs loose but not baggy. It doesn't hang 'hi-low' like it appears on the model, but I expected that from reviews and prefer the actual fit. The white is slightly sheer, but nothing a nude bra won't take care of. The material is great quality, thicker than expected and yet so lightweight!" $14 at Amazon

Amazon Buyiren Cable Knit Cardigan $18 $43 Save $25 with coupon Fall is coming up fast and a cozy, stylish layering piece is in order. This classic cable knit cardi has a relaxed fit for comfort and convenience when those chilly days hit.

"Warm and comfortable," shared a five-star fan. "And great big pockets! I love the pockets. I’m a petite 5 feet and the last one I tried looked like I was a kid dressing up in my daddy’s clothes. This one fits and I like it. Can fit a walkie-talkie in the pocket." Save $25 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Topdress Topdress Loose Fit Swing Shirt $9 $20 Save $11 with coupon Ready for fall? This relaxed and drapey tunic features a flattering A-line cut with a casual, swingy fit. Versatile enough for any casual occasion, you can wear it over leggings or jeans. "I LOVE this top and bought it in 6 different colors," wrote a fashionista. "It's soft, lightweight and very comfortable. The fit is very flattering. It washes easily and as long as you take it out of the dryer right away, it doesn't wrinkle. The style is perfect to wear with a pair of leggings or skinny jeans. It can be dressed up with accessories or be worn casual. I'm very happy with this purchase." Save $11 with coupon $9 at Amazon

Amazon KL928 Crossbody Bag $12 $29 Save $17 Made from durable, lightweight vegan leather, this crossbody bag features six pockets (three with zippers) for organized storage when you're on the go. It's also compact and has an adjustable strap. "I generally carry larger handbags but wanted a crossbody for an NYC trip," wrote a savvy traveler. "That was three months ago, and I’ve never switched back to my larger bag. Holds a lot for a crossbody." $12 at Amazon

Amazon FGZ Thin Cotton Socks $17 $20 Save $3 Lightweight and breathable, these super-soft socks are made with high-quality cotton that gives you a snug fit without being bulky. The thin construction means they pair well with any type of shoe. "My new go-to socks," wrote a five-star fan. "As long as they make them and maintain the quality, I will never buy any other kind of socks. I haven’t had them long, but I like that they have a quality feel and thinner weight. Some people have said they’re tight at the top, but I don’t find that to be true. They’re extremely comfortable and I don’t have skinny ankles. Fantastic socks!" $17 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse $11 $25 Save $14 Just right for wearing under blazers or cardigans at the office, this classy everyday top is made with light and flowy viscose. With a V-neck and button-down front, this will be the most elegant $11 you've ever spent. "Amazing how nice this looks on!" shared a happy shopper. "I didn’t have high expectations this top would look nice on. I was amazed when I looked in the mirror and saw how nice it looked. It looks expensive and is very flattering. I’m happy I took a chance and bought it. It also launders well too." $11 at Amazon

Amazon Tanming Brushed Flannel Shacket $14 $35 Save $21 This double-duty wonder is begging for fall to arrive. It gives you the warmth of a jacket with the casual style of a shirt. Great for throwing on over a long-sleeved top, it's made with soft, brushed flannel in classic plaid patterns and has a button-down front. "Loving my flannel/sherpa shacket!" wrote an excited shopper. "I wear this shacket with everything. The colors and style are very versatile. It is great for all seasons. I wear it over a t-shirt to early morning baseball games and then when it warms up just tie it around my waist. Mine is a little larger than I expected, which is fine because I can wear it over hoodies in the winter." $14 at Amazon

CLUCI Cluci Crossbody Bag $14 $30 Save $16 Sleek and practical, this nifty number is made from durable, high-quality vegan leather. It features lots of little pockets and it's compact so you can keep things close (great for traveling) while letting you go about your business hands-free. "Great bag!" wrote a jetsetter. "I took this on a trip and it held everything I needed. It even had room for my sunglasses and phone along with the usual things you carry." $14 at Amazon

Mommy Jennie Mommy Jennie Maxi Dress $10 $27 Save $17 Feeling casual? How 'bout dressy? Either way, this flowy, elegant dress delivers on comfort and style. This frock features a flattering empire waist and soft, stretchy fabric, it drapes beautifully for a relaxed fit while making you feel classy.



"The dress is so comfortable, flattering, and works for many occasions," shared a shopping enthusiast. "I get compliments every time I wear it. I love this dress so much, I bought a second one within about a week of receiving the first." $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $10 $25 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $36 $70 Save $34 See at Amazon

Style

Brabic Seamless Shapewear Bodysuit $12 $23 Save $11 See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon