We scoured thousands of deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale — here are the 12 we're buying

We don't just play expert shoppers on TV; sometimes we actually buy stuff! Here are the Walmart deals even our team can't resist. (Walmart)

For us shopping editors, it doesn't get more exciting than Black Friday! With so many discounts across the web today, we've been hard at work finding the best deals and steals worth your money. One of our favorite places to shop: Walmart's Black Friday sale. You can find our top picks here in a range of categories (home, tech, fashion and more), but we couldn't help snagging a few goodies for ourselves, too. C'mon, we're only human.

So, with an eye towards holiday gatherings and gift-giving, here are some of the marvelous markdowns from big brands (Beats, Crocs, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore) we made off with. But don't forget — these deals are only while supplies last, so now's the time to add to your cart.

Another helpful tip: If you're not signed up for Walmart+ yet, now's the time to do it. Through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday sale (plus tons other perks).

Top editor-approved Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart Szrsth Electric Scrubber $24 $90 Save $66 "I have white marble mosaic tile in my bathroom and kitchen — and while it looks effortlessly chic, it actually requires a ton of effort to keep it clean. I've been using a grout brush for the last year, but this cordless scrubber will get rid of any dirt, crumbs and grime without any elbow grease. I especially love that it has an adjustable handle, so I don't even have to bend over to get the job done." — Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor $24 at Walmart

Walmart Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $34 $54 Save $20 "I'm pretty sure you're supposed to replace your pillows every one to two years and I'm embarrassed to say how long I've had mine — maybe that's why my sleep routine has been suffering lately?! This deal from Serta is amazing. Just $17 a pop for cooling memory foam pillows. At this low price, I think I'll get an extra pack for when I have guests during the holidays." — Rory Halperin, Senior Commerce Editor $34 at Walmart

Walmart Topvision Soundbar $30 $90 Save $60 "Trust me — as a self-proclaimed movie buff and streaming fanatic, a soundbar is the one product I recommend to everyone I know. It's really one of the best investments you can make for your home entertainment setup. To put it plainly, TV speakers are pretty underwhelming across the board. A soundbar helps you achieve that movie theater sound and clarity from your living room and this one will only set you back $30!" — Moriba Cummings, Commerce Writer $30 at Walmart

Walmart Loritta Warm Wool Socks for Women, 5-Pair $13 $40 Save $27 "As someone who has poor circulation and perennially cold feet, I plan to stock up on these cozy wool-blend socks while they're marked down to just over $2 a pop. They're made with wool, cotton and polyester which means they're soft and warm with enough moisture-wicking power to keep your feet dry. And I love that you get a variety of colors in each pack, so I can mix and match with the rest of my winter wardrobe." — Rebecca Carhart, Style Editor $13 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 10-Inch Ceramic Frying Pan $12 $20 Save $8 "Do I technically need another nonstick pan? No. But is this one so pretty that it would be criminal not to buy it at this price? Absolutely, yes. I cook a lot, so I know this gorgeous black pan will get plenty of use in my kitchen. One shopper in the comments compared it to the popular Caraway pans that are way more expensive and, well, that convinced me to grab it." — Jeanine Edwards, Shopping Director $12 at Walmart

Walmart Renpho Eye Massager $69 $200 Save $131 "If you suffer from migraines, the Renpho eye massager is a game-changer. It massages your eyes and applies heat to help relieve pressure and pain. It always goes on sale during Black Friday, but $69 is an incredible early discount." — Kate Ellsworth, Commerce Editor $69 at Walmart

Walmart Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $89 $159 Save $70 "This $89 deal on Beats is worth checking out if you've been thinking about upgrading your headphones. I have to admit — I'm usually more of an over-the-ear guy but my now-ancient pair of Beats on-ears are the most comfortable headphones I've ever owned, and I've owned a fair few. Be sure to snag these quickly as I'm sure they will sell out." — Chris McGraw, Senior Deals Writer $89 at Walmart

WestinTrends Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair $84 $240 Save $156 "We just spent an obscene amount of money building a new deck, so you better believe I'm eyeing all the Black Friday deals on patio furniture and accessories. I've always loved Adirondack chairs, but I'm over the maintenance required for anything made of real wood. So these high-density polyethylene chairs are just the ticket — they're practically maintenance-free, they're lighter, they're foldable, they're stackable ... what's not to love? The hardest part will be choosing a color." —Saundra Latham, Commerce Editor $84 at Walmart

Walmart Imusa 6-Quart Stock Pot $11 $15 Save $4 "I love the classic blue-speckled look of this cooking vessel, and because it's made of metal, it'll quickly heat water, stock or anything else I want to boil in it. Plus, the enamel coating makes it easy to clean, and it's lightweight, so I'll be less likely to drop it when it's full!" — Britt Ross, Senior Deals Writer $11 at Walmart

Walmart Greenworks Portable Leaf Blower $139 $278 Save $139 "It's that time of the year...when I sit down on an Adirondack chair and hear the crack, crack, crackle of dried leaves under my butt. Yes, I need a leaf blower! This brand is a Yahoo reader favorite and right now it's on sale for half off." — Nicole Sforza, Executive Editor $139 at Walmart

Walmart Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals $35 $55 Save $20 "If I'm going to have a pair of backyard Crocs, they might as well be glam. I plan to make this glittery pair my throw-and-gos for feeling fancy while playing with the dog and pretending to be a movie star while gardening. (Or pretending to garden.)" —Libby Sentz, Contributing Writer $35 at Walmart

