We scoured thousands of deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale — here are the 12 we're buying
Save big on winter essentials, Beats headphones, Serta cooling pillows, Drew Barrymore cookware and more at Walmart's Black Friday sale.
For us shopping editors, it doesn't get more exciting than Black Friday! With so many discounts across the web today, we've been hard at work finding the best deals and steals worth your money. One of our favorite places to shop: Walmart's Black Friday sale. You can find our top picks here in a range of categories (home, tech, fashion and more), but we couldn't help snagging a few goodies for ourselves, too. C'mon, we're only human.
Szrsth Electric Scrubber$24$90Save $66
Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2$34$54Save $20
Topvision Soundbar$30$90Save $60
Loritta Warm Wool Socks for Women, 5-Pair$13$40Save $27
Beautiful 10-Inch Ceramic Frying Pan$12$20Save $8
Renpho Eye Massager$69$200Save $131
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$89$159Save $70
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker$149$199Save $50
Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair$84$240Save $156
Imusa 6-Quart Stock Pot$11$15Save $4
Greenworks Portable Leaf Blower$139$278Save $139
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals$35$55Save $20
So, with an eye towards holiday gatherings and gift-giving, here are some of the marvelous markdowns from big brands (Beats, Crocs, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore) we made off with. But don't forget — these deals are only while supplies last, so now's the time to add to your cart.
Another helpful tip: If you're not signed up for Walmart+ yet, now's the time to do it. Through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday sale (plus tons other perks).
Top editor-approved Walmart Black Friday deals
"I have white marble mosaic tile in my bathroom and kitchen — and while it looks effortlessly chic, it actually requires a ton of effort to keep it clean. I've been using a grout brush for the last year, but this cordless scrubber will get rid of any dirt, crumbs and grime without any elbow grease. I especially love that it has an adjustable handle, so I don't even have to bend over to get the job done."
— Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor
"I'm pretty sure you're supposed to replace your pillows every one to two years and I'm embarrassed to say how long I've had mine — maybe that's why my sleep routine has been suffering lately?! This deal from Serta is amazing. Just $17 a pop for cooling memory foam pillows. At this low price, I think I'll get an extra pack for when I have guests during the holidays."
— Rory Halperin, Senior Commerce Editor
"Trust me — as a self-proclaimed movie buff and streaming fanatic, a soundbar is the one product I recommend to everyone I know. It's really one of the best investments you can make for your home entertainment setup. To put it plainly, TV speakers are pretty underwhelming across the board. A soundbar helps you achieve that movie theater sound and clarity from your living room and this one will only set you back $30!"
— Moriba Cummings, Commerce Writer
"As someone who has poor circulation and perennially cold feet, I plan to stock up on these cozy wool-blend socks while they're marked down to just over $2 a pop. They're made with wool, cotton and polyester which means they're soft and warm with enough moisture-wicking power to keep your feet dry. And I love that you get a variety of colors in each pack, so I can mix and match with the rest of my winter wardrobe."
— Rebecca Carhart, Style Editor
"Do I technically need another nonstick pan? No. But is this one so pretty that it would be criminal not to buy it at this price? Absolutely, yes. I cook a lot, so I know this gorgeous black pan will get plenty of use in my kitchen. One shopper in the comments compared it to the popular Caraway pans that are way more expensive and, well, that convinced me to grab it."
— Jeanine Edwards, Shopping Director
"If you suffer from migraines, the Renpho eye massager is a game-changer. It massages your eyes and applies heat to help relieve pressure and pain. It always goes on sale during Black Friday, but $69 is an incredible early discount."
— Kate Ellsworth, Commerce Editor
"This $89 deal on Beats is worth checking out if you've been thinking about upgrading your headphones. I have to admit — I'm usually more of an over-the-ear guy but my now-ancient pair of Beats on-ears are the most comfortable headphones I've ever owned, and I've owned a fair few. Be sure to snag these quickly as I'm sure they will sell out."
— Chris McGraw, Senior Deals Writer
"I'm crazy about ice cream, but I'm also lactose intolerant. I dream about being able to whip up dairy-free ice cream that's delicious and decadent enough to be Oprah-approved."
— Janelle Randazza, Commerce Editor
"We just spent an obscene amount of money building a new deck, so you better believe I'm eyeing all the Black Friday deals on patio furniture and accessories. I've always loved Adirondack chairs, but I'm over the maintenance required for anything made of real wood. So these high-density polyethylene chairs are just the ticket — they're practically maintenance-free, they're lighter, they're foldable, they're stackable ... what's not to love? The hardest part will be choosing a color."
—Saundra Latham, Commerce Editor
"I love the classic blue-speckled look of this cooking vessel, and because it's made of metal, it'll quickly heat water, stock or anything else I want to boil in it. Plus, the enamel coating makes it easy to clean, and it's lightweight, so I'll be less likely to drop it when it's full!"
— Britt Ross, Senior Deals Writer
"It's that time of the year...when I sit down on an Adirondack chair and hear the crack, crack, crackle of dried leaves under my butt. Yes, I need a leaf blower! This brand is a Yahoo reader favorite and right now it's on sale for half off."
— Nicole Sforza, Executive Editor
"If I'm going to have a pair of backyard Crocs, they might as well be glam. I plan to make this glittery pair my throw-and-gos for feeling fancy while playing with the dog and pretending to be a movie star while gardening. (Or pretending to garden.)"
—Libby Sentz, Contributing Writer
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday sale. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)