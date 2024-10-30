We tried the new SpanxShape pull-on jeans — here's our take

Jeans and fall go together like apple cider and, well, apple cider donuts. If you're in the market for a pair that'll slim and smooth, read our editors' reviews.

Love it or hate it, Spanx shapewear can help you look smooth and svelte for a school reunion, date night or holiday party. Sure, very few people jump for joy at the thought of shimmying into compressive undergarments, but there's no denying they work wonders.

Now consider this: What if that same slimming magic was available in denim form? Pants that slim, elongate and flatter all your best assets? Enter SpanxShape EveryWear Jeans. According to the brand, these miracle workers are made from premium denim and have built-in shaping technology that "hugs your curves."

Intrigued? So were we. Jeans are a wardrobe essential during the cold weather months, but many styles — even pricey ones — can be too tight, lose their shape throughout the day or look unflattering on anyone who isn't a sample size. Are the SpanxShape jeans any different? We decided to put them to the test. The 22 options come in classic blue washes, plus black and white, and most are available in regular, tall and petite sizes XS-3X.

Now, our thoughts...

Saundra Latham, Commerce Editor

"These have a great silhouette. They're called "Micro Flare," and I'd say that's accurate — the flare is not at all dramatic, and anyone who has worn (and liked) bootcut jeans would probably be happy with it. They make your legs look nice and long, especially with the snappy vertical seam down the middle of the legs. There are back pockets that do a nice job of helping shape the booty, but there are no front pockets. That contributes to the sleek look, but it also made the waist feel awkwardly sparse and aggressively "control top leggings" to me. It was the only aspect of the design I didn't love. I would only wear them with longer shirts that cover that part.

If you want jeans that feel like they did when you first put them on, these are good contenders. They keep their shape very well despite the 2% Elastane that gives them the tummy-taming superpowers that Spanx is known for.

There aren't numbered sizes, and I could have done with a little more nuance here — it did feel like I was right between sizes. That said, the stretch makes them more forgiving than stiffer denim, and they come in three inseams, which is helpful. I got the regular 32-inch inseam and, at 5-foot-7, these jeans are plenty long — just right for heels or thicker-soled sneakers. The dark wash feels more polished than your typical denim. I think they're worth the investment if you're not a fan of distressed jeans, faded washes or whiskering. They're about as close as you can get to dress pants while still wearing jeans." — Saundra Latham, Commerce Editor

Spanx SpanxShape EveryWear Micro Flare Jeans Spanx shoppers who've splurged on this style give them 4.9 out of 5 stars. Many appreciate the slimming effect and report they look fantastic on women with curves. "Very flattering fit!" said a fan. "Fun to dress them up for a business casual look. The stylish pintuck elongates the legs while the high waist keeps the tummy in check. Extreme comfort and style." $148 at Spanx

Laura Williams, Health Writer

"Honestly, I was worried about these. I haven’t bought a new pair of jeans since before my son was born, and my body isn’t what it was since before kids. So sizing always seems like a bit of a crap shoot. Also, I'm tall — 6 foot — and trying new pairs always gives me anxiety and flashbacks to high school when I always had to rip out the seams to get a little extra length.

I have to say I was pleasantly surprised and think these will end up being my go-to denim. They have enough stretch that they work with my hips and butt and enough length that they hit where they’re supposed to at the heel. They don’t stretch out too much throughout the day and they’re comfortable enough to relax on the couch. I think they may have shrunk a tiny bit after washing (in length) because they seemed just slightly shorter the second time I wore them, but not enough that they appear short.

I tend to be a bit cheap when it comes to buying clothes — I'm a sweats and leggings girl — so the price is a factor. That said, they do fit well and are high-quality, so if they hold up over the long-term, I might be inclined to buy them again since I know they work well with my body." — Laura Williams, Health Writer

Spanx SpanxShape EveryWear Flare Jeans with Patch Pockets These jeans are on-trend and unique. The patch-pocket design is mega popular right now and you can justify another pair of jeans because these look different from all the others you already own. If you're on the fence about the flared design, customers say there's a secret benefit to the silhouette. "I absolutely love this style! The flare is nice and gives the appearance of longer legs," one person explained. $178 at Spanx

Lisa Schweitzer, Senior Editor

"There was a note on the item page that these jeans run small. I took a medium when I would normally take a small. I'm glad I sized up as a small would likely have been uncomfortable and pinched at the waist and I would not have been happy with a muffin-top effect. These could have been more fitted in the butt, but I don't think it was a sagging issue, just a fit issue in general. I really appreciate that these jeans come in a shorter inseam. I spend lots of time and money hemming jeans and pants; this time I didn't have to! These are fairly versatile. I would need an additional pair with a longer inseam to properly dress them up as I would wear dressier boots or heels. The petite pair I got are only wearable with flats and sneakers. They held up just fine after several washings. These are comfortable even with the powerful stretch factor in the midsection." — Lisa Schweitzer, Senior Editor

Spanx SpanxShape EveryWear Kick Flare Jeans Like Lisa mentioned above, many Spanx shoppers mentioned needing to go up a size to get that just-right fit. Once they did, most were pleased with their purchase. "As a senior, I thought I’d be succumbing to pull-on jeans. But!! Now I see their brilliance!! Almost as comfortable as leggings, they hold in my more-than-middle-aged-middle and I look fashionable while doing it," one fan raved. $148 at Spanx

Danica Creahan, Streaming Editor

"I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the jeans! Lots of stretchy shapewear styles tend to lean more towards 'jeggings' territory, but these felt super structured and heavy-duty. That being said, they were almost too structured for my liking. The jeans fit true to size, but because of the built-in shapewear element, I almost wish I'd sized up because I don't love feeling super constricted in pants. They maintained their tightness and didn't sag throughout the evening, which was a plus for me since that is a huge pet peeve of mine. I can see myself wearing these regularly in my usual jeans rotation; they'd fit right in. I washed them once and was happy to see they really held up!" — Danica Creahan, Streaming Editor

Spanx SpanxShape EveryWear Wide Leg Jeans If you like the idea of supermodel-long legs, step right up. The wide-leg has an incredible lengthening effect, while the dark wash can easily get dressed up with heels and a blazer. "Love, love, love these!" one shopper commented. "They’re the perfect length to wear with a slight platform or low heel. I wore them all day and they’re comfortable, flattering and kept their shape." $148 at Spanx

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.