We went through 100s of Old Navy Black Friday deals — these are our top 10 picks
Almost everything is on sale at Old Navy ahead of Black Friday, with stylish steals starting at just $5.
Black Friday has officially kicked off, and Old Navy's best deals of the year are here! And we're not talking about some hum-drum 10%-off deals — we're talking about the kind of steals that will let you buy a whole new wardrobe. Since we shop for a living, it takes a lot to impress us, but Old Navy is doing just that with their Black Friday sale. Pretty much everything is marked 50% off! You can find items for as little as $5, and you don't even have to dig. From cozy sweaters and warm puffer coats to soft pajamas and basic T-shirts — these are some seriously good savings.
That said, there are hundreds of items on sale, so we scrolled for hours to find the best Old Navy Black Friday deals for women — the things you can wear again and again and the items you can gift to someone on your holiday shopping list. Some things we're eyeing: The brand's top-rated wide-leg jeans were just marked down to $18, and this quilted puffer jacket is just $30. You can also stock up on basic white T-shirts, hats and gloves, starting at just $5 each.
Keep scrolling for the best Old Navy Black Friday deals. And if you're looking for more savings on clothing, we've compiled a big list of Black Friday style deals across the web.
SoSoft Crop Cable-Knit Sweater$25$50Save $25
High-Waisted Wow Wide-Leg Jeans$18$37Save $19
Oversized Double-Breasted Pea Coat$32$65Save $33
High-Waisted PowerSoft Full-Length Leggings$17$35Save $18
Quilted Puffer Jacket$30$60Save $30
Cozy Crew-Neck Sweater$20$40Save $20
EveryWear Slub-Knit T-Shirt$6$13Save $7
Soft Knit Beanie For Women$5$10Save $5
Flannel Pajama Set$22$45Save $23
3-Pack Text-Friendly Gloves for Women$10$20Save $10
This cable-knit sweater will become your festive go-to for work, dinners out and more. It has a slightly cropped cut that's meant to hit just below the waist of your jeans for a more flattering cut (without showing any skin).
These jeans have over 10,000 five-star reviews, so you know they're good. The high waist helps suck everything in for a slimming fit, but the wide leg gives the illusion of mile-long legs. They're slightly stretchy, lightweight and come in seven shades.
This pea coat features oversized lapels on the front with double-breasted buttons for an effortlessly cool style. It comes in four colors, all on sale for just $40.
Don't sleep on Old Navy's athletic wear! Its leggings are super soft, and these have a little bit of compression to suck everything in. They're also available in three lengths so you can find your ideal full-length fit.
Looking for a sporty puffer? This one is just $35 and comes in black, pink, taupe and light gray. It has a double closure that zips and snaps to keep the wind out — and a slightly elevated neck if you want to leave your scarf at home.
Just like the name says, this sweater is cozy! With a relaxed fit and soft knit fabric, it will surely become your go-to sweater on chilly days. In fact, at this price, you may want to get more than one — it comes in four neutral colors you can rotate on a regular basis.
You can never have enough T-shirts! Grab this 100% cotton one for just $8 to layer under sweaters, wear with jeans, pair with leggings and more. It comes in eight colors.
You can always use a new beanie in the wintertime. Pick up one or a few while they're on sale for just $5! This one comes in gray, black, white, orange, blue, hot pink, neon green and camel.
Christmas jammies just make every day feel more festive leading up to the big day. This flannel set comes in a few holiday and winter prints. And if you're the type of family that likes matching sleepwear, you'll be glad to know these are part of a family set (sold separately).
Every year, we buy these gloves and every year, we lose at least one pair. Restock your home with this soft knit set with built-in text-friendly fingers (so you can still use your phone). Just an idea — these are also great stocking stuffers!