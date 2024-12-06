How to wear the bow trend like Emily Blunt and Keira Knightley

Emily blunt (left) and Keira Knightley (right) prove that bows are the definitive fashion statement of the moment - Getty

Never mind topping your Christmas present with a bow – this season, it’s all about wearing them instead.

Just ask Emily Blunt. The actress attended the opening of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a silver crystal tulle couture gown, adorned with a row of black velvet bows by Tamara Ralph. Or Nicola Coughlan, who wore a custom Kate Spade dress and shoes decorated with pearl bows to an event in London last night. Or Keira Knightley, who made an appearance on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show wearing an ivory and black jacket, studded with striped bows down the front.

No stranger to fashion-forward sartorial choices (she has been a long-standing ambassador for Chanel), Knightley’s look was from Valentino’s SS25 catwalk, which, under the creative direction of maximalist designer Alessandro Michele (formerly of Gucci), was a riot of bows. Evening gowns, tailored jackets and cocktail dresses all decorated with the feminine flourish.

Nicola Coughlan in a custom Kate Spade dress and shoes decorated with pearl bows on December 5 - Getty

Valentino were as fashion forward as ever for their spring/summer 2025 show - Getty

In fact, fashion is currently having a big bow moment. On this season’s catwalks we saw them cinching waists at Richard Quinn and worn with jeans at Coach. At Simone Rocha, huge floppy bows were draped on shoulders and placed on collars. Prada’s pink bow-covered shift wouldn’t look out of place at a kids’ tea party.

They’re all over the high street, too. M&S’s sequin bow cardigan hit headlines thanks to the speed at which it flew off shelves last month. Still in stock (but selling fast) is the Audrey Hepburn-esqe cream mini shift dress with statement bow at the back.

Aligne’s green bow-strap Fern dress currently has a waiting list, having sold out in three weeks. So in demand is the style, the brand is reissuing it in white as part of a bridal capsule launching next March, as well as cerise for summer soirées. You can snap up the black version in time for the office Christmas do.

Huge floppy bows were the style at Simone Rocha’s spring/summer 2025 showcase - Getty

M&S has an Audrey Hepburn-esque bow dress on its racks this season

Mini shift dress, £59, Marks & Spencer

The popularity of bows taps into the hyper-feminine style movements that have swept social media and the fashion-sphere over the past year. The viral “demure” and “coquette” trends saw the understated “quiet luxury” aesthetic (think grown-up cashmere jumpers and tailored trousers à la Succession’s Shiv Roy) swept aside in favour of all things ladylike and sweet. Ariana Grande’s sugary pink Glinda the Good Witch in the current Hollywood adaptation of Wicked is the look du jour.

But while adorning yourself with bows can err towards girlish and twee, they can be worn in a sophisticated way and are a great way to dial up the drama for party season.

You can look to Diana, Princess of Wales, for style inspiration: the late member of the Royal family was a master at pulling off bows with aplomb. A case in point is the turquoise David and Elizabeth Emanuel gown she wore to attend a ball at the Southern Cross Hotel in Melbourne during her 1985 trip to Australia. Thanks to the huge bow on the shoulder (and the emerald necklace she wore as a headpiece), it has become one of her most memorable black-tie looks.

The mother of all bows: Princess Diana in the 1980s - Getty

And the sartorial legacy continues: at Friday evening’s Westminster Abbey carol concert, Catherine, Princess of Wales, took a page from Diana’s book and wore a black velvet bow with her festive Alexander McQueen coat.

The Princess of Wales arrives at the Together at Christmas concert wearing a joyfully-hued coat and sumptuous velvet bow on December 6 - Reuters

Large-scale bows are the go-to for those in the style know. “I love going all out with big bows. They are so stunningly sculptural and eye-catching,” says Jessie Randall, the founder of US label Loeffler Randall, which majors on chic bow-bedecked pieces.

In fact, larger bows create a sculptural effect, rather than looking fussy. Steer away from additional trimmings such as frills, lace and tassels; in this case, less is more. Where pink can feel too Barbie, deeper jewel tones and classic black keep the look elegant.

Justine Tabak’s scarlet silk Primrose dress (£325, justinetabak.co.uk) is on the money. The big bow sash exudes grown-up glamour and would make a chic festive dinner-party outfit with velvet flats. As would Kitri’s silk maxi, which is decorated with large painterly bow-tied ribbons.

Albaray’s satin bow-topped bandeau will dress up last year’s velvet midi skirt. Use Mint Velvet’s bow-detail cropped jacket to lend a sassy edge to your black evening trousers.

“I call it Big Bow Energy,” says the luxury fashion consultant and style influencer Alexandra Carello, whose signature look is a big bow worn in her hair. “I feel like I’m making a statement and that gives me confidence. There is also something youthful about it which I love. I get a lot of compliments from my daughter’s friends.”

Carello has teamed up with Italian accessories brand Marzoline on a capsule collection of handmade bows in luxe, party-ready fabrics. Clip the gold velvet or silk polka dots into a low ponytail for an instant upgrade to your after-dark beauty look.

On the subject of accessories, for those wishing to dip just a toe into the bow trend, do so literally with an embellished pair of shoes. “The brilliance of a statement shoe is that you can pair it with anything from a simple black dress to a pair of jeans and it will still work and look festive,” says Randall. Loeffler Randall’s gold plissé Dahlia sandals are more Studio 54 than Minnie Mouse and come with a walkable chunky heel and secure ankle strap. They’re just the ticket to breathe new life into your old LBD, especially when worn with the co-ordinating clutch bag.

However, bows aren’t just for the evening. Sézane’s Coleta shirt is reminiscent of another famous Princess Diana bow moment: the blue pussy-bow blouse she wore after her engagement to Prince Charles. Style it with jeans and ballet flats to lend your weekend look Sloane Ranger-chic.