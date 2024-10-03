How to wear this season’s elegant basics – without looking ‘boring’

Over the last few weeks, the world’s most fashionable people have taken to the streets of Milan, London, New York and Paris for the biannual shows. Given this discerning guestlist of editors, influencers and tastemakers, the savviest style-seekers know that the best looks are not found on the catwalk, but on the front row and pavements outside the show venues.

Judging by the best street style looks, the verdict is clear: classic is back. At every show, the most notable FROW outfits were built from upscale staples, which kicked fiddly heels, complicated layering and barely-there dresses to the kerb. It is, perhaps, unsurprising that souped-up basics should be having a moment – the “quiet luxury” trend proved to us all the power of a well-cut blazer, crisp shirting and oversized cashmere.

Shirts tucked into jeans have been one noticeable staple - Getty

This month, there has been an uptick in show-goers ignoring more outlandish looks in favour of those that would actually be wearable in “real life” – on the commute, say, or out for dinner with friends. Leather jackets were spotted paired with silky midi skirts and blue button-downs featured under navy blazers; denim shirts, meanwhile, appeared tucked into straight leg jeans, teamed with the once-maligned boat shoe – now one of autumn’s most covetable pieces. Trenches, cardigans and chore jackets were everywhere, as were jumpers worn, European-style, slung over the shoulders.

These outfits all had one thing in common: each took an excellent basic and, instead of using it as a building block with which to create a more eye-catching look, made it the star of the show. “We’ve moved away from trend-driven items that often don’t stand the test of time, in favour of investing in timeless pieces that offer true value and longevity,” says Siobhan McKenna, founder of Irish knitwear studio Moss + Cable, whose unisex merino jumpers and cardigans are the epitome of a luxury basic.

Merino wool sweater Moss and Cable

Merino wool sweater, £258, Moss and Cable

All too often, however, classic looks can stray into (whisper it) slightly dull territory. After all, a white shirt and jeans with a black blazer and loafers will never go out of style – but it’s not exactly a memorable outfit. “Play with textures and proportions to keep things interesting,” advises McKenna. ‘I love pairing wool with lighter materials, like linen or silk, to create a contrast. Adding a jumper into a tonal look can be very chic, too – mixing similar colours adds depth and sophistication, without being overpowering.” Keeping a classic look on the right side of fashionable involves clever styling, she says: “Instead of wearing a scarf or jacket, try a second jumper over your shoulders instead.”

A great, timeless look starts with the best quality basics you can afford. Yaitte makes versatile, button-down shirts in myriad colours, which can be worn in countless ways: over a t-shirt, poking out from under a fine knit and layered beneath a blazer. “I think a piece is only ‘boring’ if it’s one-dimensional,” says the brand’s founder, Danielle Windsor. “Our shirts can be worn from the office to the beach, and everywhere in between.” The brand’s hero piece – the “Puglia” shirt in white – is an essential that you’ll wear year after year.

Cotton shirt, £195, Yaitte

Perhaps one of the most enduring “boring” pieces is a pair of good quality, straight-leg jeans in a mid-wash, rigid denim. “In today’s fast-paced world, people are increasingly drawn to the simplicity and reliability of denim. It’s become a kind of modern uniform,” says Sacha Gomez de Zamora Ford, the global president of denim master-brand, 7 For All Mankind. “Many of us build our wardrobes around our denim, choosing other essentials that complement it to create a cohesive, effortless look.”

Tess denim trousers, £330, 7 For All Mankind

As many work dress codes have relaxed post-pandemic, denim should not be relegated to off-duty days. “To elevate any look, pair yours with a tailored blazer, a crisp shirt or a well-fitted tee, and add a great belt or shoes to bring the whole look together,” advises Gomez de Zamora Ford. “This approach can easily transform your jeans from casual to polished.” It’s a styling trick many show-goers have used over the past month, pairing their jeans with plain knits and pointed-toe flats, or with a denim jacket in a co-ordinating shade. Try the brand’s “Tess” style in faded blue, with the “Nellie” jacket to match.

Once you have the essentials in hand, look to accessories to take your outfit up a notch. A chunky necklace like Sézane’s “Lou” style, or Kipper’s bandana knotted at the neck, will add interest to a white shirt.

Gold plated necklace, £125, Sezane

Silk scarf, £75, Kipper

Similarly, Dear Frances’ silver “Harlow” boots will turn everyday jeans into eveningwear. A soft, squishy suede bag – such as this pillowy number from Little Liffner, in sumptuous chocolate brown – goes with everything and adds depth to the blandest of looks.

Leather boots, £645, Dear Frances

Suede bag, £495, Little Liffner

Before you leave the house, always scan yourself in a full-length mirror to see if there’s any other way in which you can add contrast or interest. Some of the best, last-minute tricks employed by the fashion crowd cost no money at all: try pulling the sleeves of a bright jumper out from under the cuffs of a blazer, or tucking in just one side of a shirt. It’s these thoughtful details that can often take an outfit from flat to fashionable – and turn “boring” staples into anything but.