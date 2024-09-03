This Website Shows You the Cheapest Taco Bell Locations in Your Area

Get ready for some big savings.

Food & Wine / Taco Bell / Getty Images

We hear a lot about inflation these days and how it's affecting everything from home prices to groceries, making the cost of living skyrocket. And at Food & Wine, we're particularly interested in the cost of dining too — including the rising cost of fast food. And while many chains are increasing their pricing, there are a few ways to still find a good deal. That includes using sites like Taconomical to find the best prices at Taco Bell in America.

In 2023, Reddit user u/wise_genesis announced they launched the website to help people find deals close to them.

"It started as a bit of fun, and also because I'm a bit of a data nerd and cheapskate all in one," the user shared with Cheapism at the time. "It's [wild] how much prices can vary. Walking a few blocks down the road can save you a few dollars in some cases."

Related: 78% of Americans Now Think of Fast Food Meals as a ‘Luxury’

The website works by pulling in data from the official Taco Bell mobile ordering system. The site adds that "all prices are correct at the time of retrieval." On Friday, August 30, the cheapest Crunchwrap Supreme in America was going for $3.39 at the Taco Bell at 2403 S Gregg Street in Big Spring, Texas, while the most expensive was going for a whopping $8.49 at the Westfield Mall location in New Jersey.

However, you don't need to fly across the country to find the best deals. The site also allows users to zoom in on their area to find the cheapest and most expensive options. Case in point, the Taco Bell at 622 Market Street in Elmwood Park, just 2.6 miles away from the Westfield Mall, is currently selling that same Crunchwrap Supreme for $5.29. And if you're willing to go to East Rutherford, you can find one for under $5.

And it's not just Crunchwrap Supremes. Users can also filter for the cheapest single tacos and taco combo meals, along with Cravings Box deals and even just for guacamole.

Related: This Map Will Show You Where All the Cheapest Big Macs Are Around America

Not feeling tacos? You can also use Pantry and Larder's McCheapest map to find the best deals on Big Macs around America, too.

"We wanted to create something that highlighted how much food prices varied across the country," Veronica Fletcher, founder and publisher of Pantry and Larder, shared with Food & Wine in May. "Everyone can relate to the price of a McDonald's, and there are well over 10,000 locations in the U.S., which made the Big Mac a perfect fit. We also wanted the map to be useful. By using every McDonald's location, users can zoom into their area and check where their cheapest Big Mac is."

By the way, you can get a thing of guac for just .25 cents at the Manahawkin, New Jersey, Taco Bell location, so, maybe we all meet there for lunch?



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.