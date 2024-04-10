Wedding expert reveals how much guests should gift to "cover their costs"

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The father of an 11-year-old boy killed in a dog attack in an Edmonton home says he never saw the two animals act aggressively towards people and saw no sign he should be worried. Wesley Grist told reporters Sunday his son, Kache Grist, was comfortable with the pets and had often cuddled with them on the couch. "He loved them," said Wesley Grist, who held a news conference at a city restaurant. Kache, who lived in Osoyoos, B.C., was visiting his father in Edmonton. Grist said the larg