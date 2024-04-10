Wedding expert reveals how much guests should gift to "cover their costs"
SA wedding expert has revealed how much money guests should gift newlyweds - and says £50 is a "benchmark" to "cover your cost" on the big day. Zoë Burke, 33, claims it is pretty standard to give cash to the bride and groom - replacing the tradition of gift giving. She said although in the UK couples don't typically ask for anything, it is "appropriate" to give £25 and upwards to the newlyweds. Zoë suggests £50 if you're a single guest, £100 per couple and £100 if you're family or a close friend.