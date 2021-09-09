FALL FASHION:

This lightweight fleece jacket has more than 18,000 Amazon reviews — and it's on sale for $22

Here's why it's "perfection" for fall.

16 of the best fall wedding guest dresses for 2021 weddings

Kayla Kuefler
·4 min read

five models posing wearing fall wedding guest dresses in blue, black, blue floral, brown, and burgundy
These fall wedding guest dresses are so chic, you're not going to want to change out of them. Check out these 16 fall wedding guest dresses, starting at less than $50. (Photos via Red Dress, Eloquii, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Amazon)

So you've been invited to a fall wedding: now what? As much as weddings are joyous occasions, any wedding guest can tell you that picking out an outfit can be quite the ordeal.

Between cooling weather, adhering to the dress code, and finding something that you'll be comfortable wearing all night long, we want to help you find your dream wedding guest dress.

With every kind of ceremony and budget in mind, we took it upon ourselves to gather 16 affordable wedding guest dresses you can wear to a fall wedding. From slinky midi dresses to maxis that can double as work attire, scroll below to shop 16 fall-friendly wedding guest dresses, starting at just $23.

Best wedding guest dresses under $50

Floerns Twist Front Midi Dress

Floerns Twist Front Midi Dress in Burgundy (Photo via Amazon)
Floerns Twist Front Midi Dress in Burgundy (Photo via Amazon)

This classy V-neck dress is available in 13 pretty colours and sizes XS to 3XL to flatter every wedding guest this fall. 

SHOP IT: Amazon, starting from $37

SHEIN Tied Backless Satin Dress

SHEIN Tied Backless Satin Dress (Photo via SHEIN)
SHEIN Tied Backless Satin Dress (Photo via SHEIN)

This pretty halter neck maxi dress is available in sizes XS to XL and features a sexy backless design. 

SHOP IT: SHEIN, $23

Lulus Iconic Moment Midi Dress

Lulus Iconic Moment Midi Dress in Red (Photo via Lulus)
Lulus Iconic Moment Midi Dress in Red (Photo via Lulus)

This top-rated midi dress is crafted from a medium-weight, textured stretch knit fabric to create a flattering and curve-hugging silhouette. 

SHOP IT: Lulus, $48

Can't Look Away Maxi Dress

plus size model posing in dusty blue maxi dress with tie bow belt
Can't Look Away Maxi Dress in Dusty Blue (Photo via Red Dress)

This breezy maxi dress is designed with an elastic waistband to flatter every figure. The flattering dress is available in five colours: red, pink, navy, green, and dusty blue. 

SHOP IT: Red Dress, $49

PrettyLittleThing One Shoulder Bow Detail Midi Dress

PrettyLittleThing One Shoulder Bow Detail Midi Dress in Sage Green (Photo via PrettyLittleThing)
PrettyLittleThing One Shoulder Bow Detail Midi Dress in Sage Green (Photo via PrettyLittleThing)

Show off your curves in this figure-hugging midi dress. The sage green one-shoulder dress is 50 per cent off right now at PrettyLittleThing.

SHOP IT: PrettyLittleThing, $32 (originally $60)

Best wedding guest dresses under $100

ASTR The Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress

ASTR The Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress (Photo via ASTR The Label)
ASTR The Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress (Photo via ASTR The Label)

This ultra-feminine lace midi dress is available in 10 pretty colours so that you can find the perfect colour to match all of your events.

SHOP IT: ASTR The Label, $89

Lulus Garden Romance Floral Print Organza Maxi Dress

Lulus Garden Romance Floral Print Organza Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)
Lulus Garden Romance Floral Print Organza Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

One word: stunning. This organza maxi dress is just begging to be worn to a wedding. The floral stunner is available in sizes XS to L. 

SHOP IT: Lulus, $98

Next Level Essential Dress

Next Level Essential Dress (Photo via Eloquii)
Next Level Essential Dress (Photo via Eloquii)

A wardrobe essential for wedding season, date nights, and beyond, this sleek LBD is available in sizes 14 to 28.

SHOP IT: Eloquii, $100

PrettyLittleThing Floral Print Midi Dress

PrettyLittleThing Floral Print Midi Dress (Photo via PrettyLittleThing)
PrettyLittleThing Floral Print Midi Dress (Photo via PrettyLittleThing)

Save 50 per cent on this gorgeous pastel blue open-back midi dress from PrettyLittleThing. The pleated dress is available in sizes 0 to 12.

SHOP IT: PrettyLittleThing, $67 (originally $118)

ASTR The Label Gaia Floral Midi Dress

ASTR The Label Gaia Floral Midi Dress (Photo via ASTR The Label)
ASTR The Label Gaia Floral Midi Dress (Photo via ASTR The Label)

This slinky silk midi dress is available in 10 colours and prints. The only trouble you'll have is choosing only one. 

SHOP IT: ASTR The Label, $98

ASOS DESIGN Tiered Midi Dress with Ruffle Detail 

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Best wedding guest dresses under $200

Sweetheart Midi Dress

Sweetheart Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
Sweetheart Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This beautiful sweetheart midi dress is a classy option for any big event. The floral dress is available in sizes XXS to XL and petite sizes. 

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $190

Contenta UO Exclusive Harley Dress

black model posing with brown silky dress and black strappy heels
Contenta UO Exclusive Harley Dress (Photo via Urban Outfitters)

Featuring a chic asymmetrical neckline and delicate draping, you'll want to wear this slinky midi dress everywhere you go. 

SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, $124

Santorini Floral One Shoulder Midi Dress

brunette model posing in one should black and beige floral midi dress
Santorini Floral One Shoulder Midi Dress in Black Ivory Floral (Photo via ASTR The Label)

This pretty dress is a tried-and-true favourite for wedding season. Featuring a single puff sleeve and defined waist, everyone will be asking where you got your dress from.

SHOP IT: ASTR The Label, $148

Adena Crepe Dress

Anthropologie Adena Crepe Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
Anthropologie Adena Crepe Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Perfect for a black-tie event, this elegant dress is crafted from stretchy, body-hugging fabric. The square neck dress is available in standard sizes 0 to 18 and plus sizes 20 to 26. 

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $198

Maeve Ruched Floral Maxi Dress

Maeve Ruched Floral Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
Maeve Ruched Floral Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Pretty in floral! This feminine maxi dress can be made work-appropriate with the addition of a leather jacket and boots.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $170

ASOS EDITION Embroidered Mini Smock Dress 

ASOS EDITION Embroidered Mini Smock Dress in Navy (Photo vis ASOS)
ASOS EDITION Embroidered Mini Smock Dress in Navy (Photo vis ASOS)

You'll have to be dragged off the dance floor in this fun embroidered mini dress. The intricate all-over embroidery is beyond stunning - especially in the back. 

SHOP IT: ASOS, $121

