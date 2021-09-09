16 of the best fall wedding guest dresses for 2021 weddings
Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
So you've been invited to a fall wedding: now what? As much as weddings are joyous occasions, any wedding guest can tell you that picking out an outfit can be quite the ordeal.
Between cooling weather, adhering to the dress code, and finding something that you'll be comfortable wearing all night long, we want to help you find your dream wedding guest dress.
With every kind of ceremony and budget in mind, we took it upon ourselves to gather 16 affordable wedding guest dresses you can wear to a fall wedding. From slinky midi dresses to maxis that can double as work attire, scroll below to shop 16 fall-friendly wedding guest dresses, starting at just $23.
Best wedding guest dresses under $50
Floerns Twist Front Midi Dress
This classy V-neck dress is available in 13 pretty colours and sizes XS to 3XL to flatter every wedding guest this fall.
SHOP IT: Amazon, starting from $37
SHEIN Tied Backless Satin Dress
This pretty halter neck maxi dress is available in sizes XS to XL and features a sexy backless design.
SHOP IT: SHEIN, $23
Lulus Iconic Moment Midi Dress
This top-rated midi dress is crafted from a medium-weight, textured stretch knit fabric to create a flattering and curve-hugging silhouette.
SHOP IT: Lulus, $48
Can't Look Away Maxi Dress
This breezy maxi dress is designed with an elastic waistband to flatter every figure. The flattering dress is available in five colours: red, pink, navy, green, and dusty blue.
SHOP IT: Red Dress, $49
PrettyLittleThing One Shoulder Bow Detail Midi Dress
Show off your curves in this figure-hugging midi dress. The sage green one-shoulder dress is 50 per cent off right now at PrettyLittleThing.
SHOP IT: PrettyLittleThing, $32 (originally $60)
Best wedding guest dresses under $100
ASTR The Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress
This ultra-feminine lace midi dress is available in 10 pretty colours so that you can find the perfect colour to match all of your events.
SHOP IT: ASTR The Label, $89
Lulus Garden Romance Floral Print Organza Maxi Dress
One word: stunning. This organza maxi dress is just begging to be worn to a wedding. The floral stunner is available in sizes XS to L.
SHOP IT: Lulus, $98
Next Level Essential Dress
A wardrobe essential for wedding season, date nights, and beyond, this sleek LBD is available in sizes 14 to 28.
SHOP IT: Eloquii, $100
PrettyLittleThing Floral Print Midi Dress
Save 50 per cent on this gorgeous pastel blue open-back midi dress from PrettyLittleThing. The pleated dress is available in sizes 0 to 12.
SHOP IT: PrettyLittleThing, $67 (originally $118)
ASTR The Label Gaia Floral Midi Dress
This slinky silk midi dress is available in 10 colours and prints. The only trouble you'll have is choosing only one.
SHOP IT: ASTR The Label, $98
ASOS DESIGN Tiered Midi Dress with Ruffle Detail
Best wedding guest dresses under $200
Sweetheart Midi Dress
This beautiful sweetheart midi dress is a classy option for any big event. The floral dress is available in sizes XXS to XL and petite sizes.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $190
Contenta UO Exclusive Harley Dress
Featuring a chic asymmetrical neckline and delicate draping, you'll want to wear this slinky midi dress everywhere you go.
SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, $124
Santorini Floral One Shoulder Midi Dress
This pretty dress is a tried-and-true favourite for wedding season. Featuring a single puff sleeve and defined waist, everyone will be asking where you got your dress from.
SHOP IT: ASTR The Label, $148
Adena Crepe Dress
Perfect for a black-tie event, this elegant dress is crafted from stretchy, body-hugging fabric. The square neck dress is available in standard sizes 0 to 18 and plus sizes 20 to 26.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $198
Maeve Ruched Floral Maxi Dress
Pretty in floral! This feminine maxi dress can be made work-appropriate with the addition of a leather jacket and boots.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $170
ASOS EDITION Embroidered Mini Smock Dress
You'll have to be dragged off the dance floor in this fun embroidered mini dress. The intricate all-over embroidery is beyond stunning - especially in the back.
SHOP IT: ASOS, $121
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.