Wedding Singer Gifts Performance for Friend's Reception. After a Falling Out, Bride Still Expects Band for Free

Sharing her situation on Reddit, the professional wedding singer explained how she was uninvited from the wedding after getting into an argument with couple

A wedding singer is wondering if she's in the wrong to revoke her gifted performance at a friend's upcoming nuptials after a major falling out with the bride and groom.

The performer shared details about her situation on a popular Reddit page, explaining how she was originally asked to be a bridesmaid at her longtime pal's wedding planned for next summer. As a wedding gift to the couple, the woman delighted the bride by offering her band's serenading services.

"We have performed for free for friends and family before and we offered to play a set in exchange for food. She was very [excited] about the idea," the post's author noted.

As her post went on to explain, the singer later got into a "huge fight" with the groom at the engagement party. The blow-up led to her getting kicked out of the event and the bridal party. She was then uninvited from the entire wedding, a decision the Reddit poster understood.

"It's fine," she wrote. "I couldn't pretend to be happy for them at the wedding, it's their day, if they don't want me there, it's okay."



With her wedding invitation revoked, the woman assumed she was no longer expected to deliver on her gift, but the bride expected otherwise.

"My former friend (her words) insisted that since they had 'booked' us, we are required to perform at her wedding. For free," the professional wedding singer shared on the forum. "I told her that we only perform for free for friends and family, and even they pay for accommodation and travel as well as provide us with food at the event."

She continued, "If she wants us to perform, it'll be the standard fee since we are not friends. We have an opening to take the wedding, but we are not doing for free."

As a result, the post claims, the bride has spoken poorly of her former bridesmaid to their wider social circle. The singer wrote that their mutual friends believe the wedding band should perform for free "in order to keep the peace," but the woman is still hesitant to "give an expensive value gift" to someone who no longer considers them friends.

The general consensus among Reddit replies favors the wedding singer's stance, not the bride's demands.

"The agreement to perform was based on a friendship that has since ended," an anonymous user replied. Someone else agreed, "Since she removed you from the wedding, it’s fair to expect the standard fee for your services. It’s not unreasonable to set boundaries here."

One comment suggested offering a "reduced price" performance as a possible solution that could "keep the peace" without invalidating the singer's perspective.

Another person unequivocally sided with the author, advising her to cut all ties to the event: "Tell your ex friend that you are canceling her non-existent contract with your band and returning her $0 deposit. Send that via text and stop engaging with her about it," they wrote, adding, "She has a whole year to find an alternative. It is ludicrous of her to think you would still do that for her, much less for free!"

