This week in pictures: Scenes from around Suffolk

We've put together round-up of images showing life in Suffolk over the past few days.

This week there are sunset and sunrise shots from around the county, panto season arriving in our towns and the Christmas lights being switched on in Ipswich.

Nature has been on show despite the cold snap, and there was the small matter of Ipswich Town earning a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Portman Road on Sunday.

Ipswich Town players Wes Burns and Axel Tuanzebe run to congratulate Omari Hutchinson after he scored an equaliser to make it 1-1 in the game with Manchester United at Portman Road. Manchester United defender Jonny Evans is also in the picture looking dejected while fans celebrate in the background
[PA Media]
Singer Ed Sheeran and a young woman sing in support of Ipswich Town during the match with Manchester United at Portman Road. He is wearing a black top with the Ipswich crest on it, and she is wearing a plum-coloured coat with a large blue and white scarf
[PA Media]

Proud day: Omari Hutchinson (top) scored Ipswich Town's goal in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Portman Road, delighting the club's most famous fan Ed Sheeran, who was present to see the match.

A large group of people stand on a stage in the centre of Ipswich. Among them is Ipswich Town FC chief executive Mark Ashton, who is kneeling on the front row, and panto star Louie Spence, who is at the back dressed in a vivid green outfit for his part in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Wolsey Theatre. There are other pantomime characters on the stage along with local childen
[Lucy Taylor Newsquest]

Festive fun: Mark Ashton, chief executive of Ipswich Town FC, was among the guests as the Christmas lights were switched on in Ipswich. Louie Spence, who is appearing in Jack and the Beanstalk at the town's Wolsey Theatre, was also present along with Ipswich's mayor and plenty of local children. Retailers will be hoping for a festive boost after it was revealed football in the town has dropped by a third.

A woman stands on the quay at Orford in Suffolk, silhouetted against the sun. The water in the quay is at low tide and several boats are moored in the distance
[BBC]

Low tide: There may not be as many people crabbing off Orford's quay at this time of year, but the village and its waterfront can still draw visitors in.

A group of young performers go through their dance routine ahead of appearing in Aladdin at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds. They are all wearing purple T-shirts with the pantomime's logo on them
[Tom Soper]

It's pantomime season. Oh yes it is! They've been getting ready for Aladdin at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds, with the show running until 12 January.

Members of the public wait for the arrival of the Princess Royal to officially open the Gull Wing Bridge in Lowestoft, Suffolk. They are standing on a pavement on the edge of the bridge and many of them are taking pictures of the princess on their phones, while others are applauding
[PA Media]

Bridging the gap: The Princess Royal visited Lowestoft this week to officially open the Gull Wing Bridge - the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world - which is operated using hydraulic cylinders.

The Princess Royal walks across the Gull Bridge in Lowestoft, accompanied by local dignitaries, who are all smartly dressed
[PA Media]

Long-awaited: Construction on the £146m bridge began in 2021 but faced several delays. It is the third bridge over the town's waterway, and crosses over Lake Lothing.

A giant mural of musician and Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran is pictured halfway through being created in the Suffolk town. On the left is a picture of Sheeran as a boy in an older Ipswich Town kit, and on the right he is seen as he looks now. A green cherry picker crane is visible and also a man in a black hooded coat who is working on the mural
[BBC]

From boy to man: Ed Sheeran's loyalty to ITFC is being celebrated with a new mural on Sir Alf Ramsey way in Ipswich, with the artwork showing him as a boy and as he is now was painted by local company Murwalls.

A bearded tit is pictured on the ground at the Minsmere RSPN reserve in Suffolk, The bird has white and orange plumage with a long tail and small yellow beak. It is surrounded by vegetation and stones
[Jon Theobald]

Nature on show: Keen birdwatcher Jon Theobald took this picture of a bearded tit at Minsmere. These distinctive small birds like living among the reeds, and in the autumn they eat small bits of grit to help them crush up reed seeds, as they turn away from their mainly insect diet of the summer months.

A waterway is pictured at RSPB Minsmere at sunset. The water in it is low, and the sun is close to the horizon. Trees and bushes are silhouetted against a pale sky
[ClareM]

Short days: Talking of Minsmere, this picture was also taken there. We're approaching the shortest day of the year, and there is not a lot of time between sunrise and sunset.

The sun is seen rising over the reedbeds at Snape in Suffolk. It is low on the horizon but the sky is already quite light and the reed heads are glowing in the sun. There is a fence visible in the middle of the picture and white steam is coming off the River Alde
[BBC]

And finally: It may be chilly in the mornings but early risers get the benefit of sunrises like this one, taken near Snape Maltings.

