This week in pictures: Scenes from around Suffolk

We've put together round-up of images showing life in Suffolk over the past few days.

This week there are sunset and sunrise shots from around the county, panto season arriving in our towns and the Christmas lights being switched on in Ipswich.

Nature has been on show despite the cold snap, and there was the small matter of Ipswich Town earning a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Portman Road on Sunday.

[PA Media]

[PA Media]

Proud day: Omari Hutchinson (top) scored Ipswich Town's goal in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Portman Road, delighting the club's most famous fan Ed Sheeran, who was present to see the match.

[Lucy Taylor Newsquest]

Festive fun: Mark Ashton, chief executive of Ipswich Town FC, was among the guests as the Christmas lights were switched on in Ipswich. Louie Spence, who is appearing in Jack and the Beanstalk at the town's Wolsey Theatre, was also present along with Ipswich's mayor and plenty of local children. Retailers will be hoping for a festive boost after it was revealed football in the town has dropped by a third.

[BBC]

Low tide: There may not be as many people crabbing off Orford's quay at this time of year, but the village and its waterfront can still draw visitors in.

[Tom Soper]

It's pantomime season. Oh yes it is! They've been getting ready for Aladdin at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds, with the show running until 12 January.

[PA Media]

Bridging the gap: The Princess Royal visited Lowestoft this week to officially open the Gull Wing Bridge - the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world - which is operated using hydraulic cylinders.

[PA Media]

Long-awaited: Construction on the £146m bridge began in 2021 but faced several delays. It is the third bridge over the town's waterway, and crosses over Lake Lothing.

[BBC]

From boy to man: Ed Sheeran's loyalty to ITFC is being celebrated with a new mural on Sir Alf Ramsey way in Ipswich, with the artwork showing him as a boy and as he is now was painted by local company Murwalls.

[Jon Theobald]

Nature on show: Keen birdwatcher Jon Theobald took this picture of a bearded tit at Minsmere. These distinctive small birds like living among the reeds, and in the autumn they eat small bits of grit to help them crush up reed seeds, as they turn away from their mainly insect diet of the summer months.

[ClareM]

Short days: Talking of Minsmere, this picture was also taken there. We're approaching the shortest day of the year, and there is not a lot of time between sunrise and sunset.

[BBC]

And finally: It may be chilly in the mornings but early risers get the benefit of sunrises like this one, taken near Snape Maltings.

