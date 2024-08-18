Your Weekly Horoscope Can Help You Get Through All the Chaos

Overview: Power to your people! Monday's Full Moon in Aquarius urges us to focus on the collective, inspiring us to do our part in creating a more connected and equitable world. As Virgo season begins on Thursday, we enter a period of mindfulness, perfect for the back-to-school season. This is a time for the zodiac to return to routines and habits that support our goals and wellbeing.

Aries

Community is key, Aries! A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled friendship and community zone on Monday reconnects you to the people who support you the most and asks you to support them just as enthusiastically. Virgo season begins on Thursday and helps you find your footing by giving you opportunities for organization, focus, and forming habits that help your goals.

Taurus

Rise and shine, Taurus! A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled career zone on Monday puts the spotlight on your success, especially when you share your goals with the community that wants to help you succeed. On Thursday, Virgo season begins and encourages you to take more risks confidently, knowing that no act of courage goes unrewarded by the universe. Take a trust fall!

Gemini

Bon voyage, Gemini! Monday’s Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled exploration and education zone is taking you on an adventure to new places. You're learning wisdom that will expand your horizons in amazing ways. Virgo season begins on Thursday and inspires you to identify your emotions more articulately so others can tune into your inner world and provide you with emotional safety.

Cancer

Go deeper, Cancer. Monday’s Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled sexuality and intimacy zone helps you take your relationships to more fulfilling places by getting curious about your erotic desires and longings. Virgo season starts on Thursday, helping you improve your communication skills through mindfulness, active listening, and more accurate word choice for mutual understanding.

Leo

Happy birthday, Leo! A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled romance zone puts love in the air. This will invite, deepen, or complete a relationship dynamic with opposites-attract-style chemistry, so stay open to differences and the passion they create. Virgo season begins on Thursday, continuing your financial windfall past your birthday season and giving you even more opportunities for abundance.

Virgo

Return to routine, Virgo! A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled wellbeing zone on Monday puts you in touch with the routines that help your mind, body, heart, and soul. Consistency is key, so keep the goals small and attainable. Then, your birthday season arrives! Virgo season starts on Thursday and puts your dreams at the top of the universe’s agenda, so may all your wishes come true!

Libra

Have courage, Libra! Monday’s Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled emotional exposure zone helps you share a substantial truth about yourself with someone who needs to know it. Don’t conceal, reveal! You’ll be so glad you did. Virgo season begins on Thursday, and since it’s the month before Libra, this is your time off. Prioritize rest, reflection, and self-care before your birthday.

Scorpio

Time to go home, Scorpio. A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled home and family zone on Monday helps you reconnect with the people and places that keep your heart safe. If you’ve been meaning to repair relationships with family, now’s the time to do it. Virgo season begins on Thursday, marking one of the most social times of the year, so reconnect with your friends and celebrate each other.

Sagittarius

Expand your communication skills, expand your world, Sag! A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled language zone on Monday reframes how you approach speaking and listening, which will transform the quality of your life in powerful ways. Virgo season begins on Thursday and starts your most professional time of the year, so if there’s an ambition you want to turn into action, this is the perfect time to do it!

Capricorn

What is security to you, Capricorn? A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled income zone changes your approach to security, shifting it from financial to living in alignment with your values and spending your time doing what you want. Practice your values for safety! Then Virgo season begins on Thursday and takes you to new campuses and/or countries that help you learn what you’ve been curious about.

Aquarius

Hit the reset button, Aquarius. The annual Full Moon in your sign on Monday is your mid-year check-in. Review your life and see what you need to reconsider in order to keep living in integrity and becoming the person you want to be. Virgo season’s start on Thursday helps you understand trust, safety, risk, and uncertainty in a powerful way, challenging you to move toward the unknown more confidently.

Pisces

That was then, this is now, Pisces. A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled closure zone on Monday inspires you to stop bringing the past into the present. Be here with an open heart. Virgo season begins on Thursday and starts your most romantic time of year. Be open to potential partners who are very different from your usual type. If coupled, try new strategies for connection that increase the joy between you.



