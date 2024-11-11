Weekly service offering grief support set to start

Anyone who has experienced bereavement is welcome to attend the drop-in sessions [Sue Ryder]

A weekly drop-in session offering support to people who have lost loved ones is set to begin in Bradford.

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space will open at Baildon Rugby and Cricket Club this week, becoming the eighth of its kind in Yorkshire run by the charity.

The free sessions, which do not require bookings, are open to adults who had suffered any kind of bereavement at any time in their lives, Sue Ryder said.

It will run each Thursday for two hours from 10:00 GMT.

Tracy Brierley, an area coordinator for the charity, said: "Our Grief Kind Spaces are welcoming, inclusive, and open to anyone over 18 who has experienced any kind of bereavement at any time.

"Whether you want to attend regularly to connect with others in similar situations, or drop in for a quick chat you will receive a warm welcome."

The weekly sessions will run every Thursday morning at Baildon Rugby and Cricket Club [Google]

The charity also appealed for volunteers as more Grief Kind Spaces open across the region, with no prior experience required.

"All of our sessions are run out in the community with the help of trained volunteers and we are looking for more people to join the team in Baildon, Bradford, Skipton and Bingley," Ms Brierley said.

