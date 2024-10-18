Weird and wonderful: Why the World Famous Crochet Museum in Joshua Tree is a must-visit

From overlooked roadside attractions to offbeat museums and obscure natural wonders, Local Hidden Gems will showcase some of the unique and unexpected treasures that make America extraordinary. We will emphasize charm, surprise and delight.

Local hidden gem: World Famous Crochet Museum in Joshua Tree, California

Tucked away in the dusty and strange desert streets of Joshua Tree is a museum unlike any other: the World Famous Crochet Museum.

Instead of the world-class paintings and sculptures that fill other art museums, here, you'll find an adorably soft and eclectic mix of crochet animals, dolls and other figures in an eye-catching small green building – which is actually an old Fotomat kiosk. It sounds like the weirdest roadside attraction, but in Joshua Tree, where everything is a little off (and we mean that in the best way possible), it would be weird not to have something like the Crochet Museum in town.

Inside the World Famous Crochet Museum in Joshua Tree, Calif., August 2, 2023.

The museum was founded by artist, fashion designer and singer-songwriter Shari Elf, who has been collecting crochet items since the '90s. Funny enough, she doesn't know how to crochet or knit, but she's taken a few lessons here and there, according to the museum's website.

Elf's lack of crocheting skill hasn't stopped her from appreciating and highlighting these wacky works of art. Crocheted pieces of all shapes and sizes are found among every corner of the small green hut, from an all-green Statue of Liberty and blue and pink slice of cake to teddy bears and Lilo donning her hula outfit from the Disney film "Lilo & Stitch."

The World Famous Crochet Museum in Joshua Tree, Calif., August 2, 2023.

Like all museums, you can look at the art but refrain from touching it. If you want to take a piece of the World Famous Crochet Museum home with you, stop by the Art Queen studio next door, where you can purchase posters, stickers, pins and, of course, crochet items.

Where: 61-855 Highway 62 (enter via the pathway to the left of La Matadora Gallery), Joshua Tree, CA, 92252

More info: www.sharielf.com/museum.html and www.instagram.com/worldfamouscrochetmuseum

Some of the crochet art inside the World Famous Crochet Museum in Joshua Tree, Calif., August 2, 2023.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Joshua Tree’s hidden gem: Explore the World Famous Crochet Museum