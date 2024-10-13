Wellbeing charity at risk amid funding 'crisis'

Suffolk Artlink said it empowers people to live fulfilling, connected and purposeful lives [Suffolk Art Link ]

A charity has warned its "life changing" art projects to boost the health and wellbeing of vulnerable people could disappear as it prepares to lose all county council funding.

Suffolk Art Link gives adults with learning disabilities and people with complex health conditions the chance to express their creativity, have fun and make friends, and has seen demand increase since its inception more than 20 years ago.

Launching a £100,000 fundraising appeal, general manager Alistair Winch said: "If people don't donate the charity would close - its a real crisis."

Philip Faircloth-Mutton, cabinet member for environment, communities and equality at Suffolk County Council said it had had to make tough decisions for the next financial year and encouraged the charity to apply for help from its separate culture funding pot.

Participants get the chance to use different media and exhibit their work [Suffolk Art Link ]

Suffolk Art Link works with 2,500 people each year, with some involved in long-term projects with artists and volunteers over several weeks while others benefit from classes at libraries, village halls, schools and in care homes.

These recently included activities between schoolchildren and the elderly; art and theatre workshops for people with learning disabilities and autism, and the creation of a garden in Kirkley, near Lowestoft - all of which had a wider impact on their friends, family and the community, the charity said.

It also works with family carers and brings story-telling, magic and puppetry to children's wards and hospices with its "clown doctors".

'Rediscover themselves'

"For a lot of people we work with, coming to our session is the only bright spot in their week," explained Mr Winch.

"They get the opportunity to be themselves, to express their own ideas and feelings and to share that passion and creativity with others.

"[With us], they are artists and are not defined as someone with a learning disability, or long-term health condition; it's like they rediscover themselves and they are better able to make friends.

"The alternative is we leave people stranded and isolated in their homes - that is the risk."

Attending regular sessions has boosted wellbeing, the charity said [Suffolk Art Link ]

The charity relies mainly on the National Lottery Heritage Fund, but the county council is its second-largest contributor and historically provided almost 20% of the charity's total income.

In April, that funding will cease because, Mr Faircloth-Mutton explained, it had to make "tough financial decisions to prioritise essential services like SEND and support for vulnerable children and adults".

He added that its £500,000 Culture Project Fund pot meant it remained "committed to fostering inclusion and supporting museums and arts organisations across Suffolk.

“This fund will help ensure fairer, more equal access to funding for local projects, strengthening our communities and boosting wellbeing throughout the county," he said.

"Organisations like Suffolk Artlink are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this opportunity."

The charity's resources had already been stretched but it now faced the task of raising £100,000 in the next year, with a target of £30,000 by the end of January, Mr Winch said.

Its campaign calls on individuals, businesses, and local organisations to support it through donations, corporate sponsorships, and fundraising events.

"We will probably have to make choices about some of the services we offer," said Mr Winch.

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

More on this story