'The Wendy Williams Show' Is Returning Without Wendy Williams

From Good Housekeeping

The Wendy Williams Show will resume on Monday, January 14, but without the tea-loving host.

A new episode will air with a panel of temporary hosts to help everyone get caught up with the latest gossip. Variety reports that Wendy Williams will make her formal return on Monday, January 21 - two weeks after the original date planned.

"To our loyal Wendy Watchers: To allow enough time for her shoulder recovery, Wendy will not return on Monday, January 21," read an Instagram post on Thursday, January 10. "Starting this Monday, January 14 we will be LIVE with a week of panels of your favorite ‘Hot Talkers!’ We love you for watching!"

The show has been in reruns since December 24, after Wendy shared that she was suffering from a hairline fracture. After postponing her official return date from January 7 to the 14, fans were worried the show might have gotten canceled, but it looks like Wendy is just in need of a little more downtime.

"As she has for the past 10 years, Wendy delivers an incomparable live talk show day in and day out and we want to give her the best opportunity to heal and recover," Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein told Variety. "Wendy has our complete and unwavering support and we look forward to her return to the iconic purple chair."

We hope Wendy is doin' well, and we are counting down the days until their she makes what is now, her highly-anticipated return.

