Wendy's adds 'mouthwatering' breakfast items: Sausage burrito, English muffin sandwich

Wendy's announces new $3 breakfast combo, which includes an English muffin sandwich made with either bacon or sausage and a side of seasoned potatoes. The combo meal will be available at restaurants nationwide starting Tuesday, May 21.

Wendy’s is going hard for breakfast, offering customers a new item and combo option starting Tuesday.

Customers can customize the “mouthwatering” combination, which includes an English muffin sandwich with egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage, and a side of seasoned potatoes for $3.

“This combo is a delicious and value-able reason to jump out of bed in the morning,” Wendy’s said in a news release Tuesday.

The fast food chain also brought back their signature breakfast burrito, with one key change.

Breakfast burrito item back by popular demand

Wendy's new breakfast burrito will be available to customers at select restaurant locations across the country starting Tuesday, May 21. The fast-food chain also announced a new combo meal, which includes a choice between two English muffin sandwiches and a side of seasoned potatoes.

The inspiration for the sausage breakfast burrito is another Wendy’s burrito released in January.

Both burritos are made of similar ingredients, including “fresh cracked eggs, seasoned breakfast potatoes, American cheese, cheese sauce and two packets of Cholula Original Hot Sauce,” according to Wendy's.

The only difference between the two is that the new is made with sausage instead of bacon.

The new sandwich combo will be available at Wendy's locations across the country, while the new breakfast burrito will only be available at participating locations. Check Wendy's breakfast hours or find your closest location here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wendy's drops sausage burrito, English muffin for breakfast