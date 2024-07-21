This Wendy's Dessert May Be Their Best Menu Item

Wendy's may be best known for its burgers and fries, such as the whopping Baconator designed with meat lovers in mind, but its desserts shouldn't be forgotten either. There's the classic Frosty for those who love frozen sweets, but if you want something warm and cozy, there's also the less well-known Cinnabon pull apart.

This sweet treat actually debuted as a breakfast menu item, although you can enjoy it any time of day. It's the result of a partnership between Cinnabon, a popular baked goods chain known for its cinnamon rolls, and Wendy's that first launched in the United States in February 2024. If you haven't already tried this menu item, you might want to, as it may just be the best thing you can order at the chain. Daily Meal reviewed the Cinnabon Pull-Apart and can confirm that it really is worth picking up. It has the perfect combination of flavors while giving you a soft texture that's a joy to bite into.

A Balance Of Flavors And Textures

We love a Frosty as much as the next person, but unless you're dipping your fries in it, the dessert can be a little one-dimensional. One reason the Cinnabon Pull-Apart dessert is so good boils down to the flavor of each of the components. The cream cheese-based frosting has a mild lemony zing to it. That light tang helps to offset some of the sweetness of the cinnamon roll. As for the pull-apart itself, the dough has a rich buttery flavor while also packing in a sweet blend of cinnamon and brown sugar for a deep, molasses flavor. It also contains cocoa powder, adding extra depth to the flavor of the warming spices.

The texture of the treat is also a factor in why this dessert stands out. The bun has a soft consistency that's enhanced by the icing, which melts into the treat as you eat it and creates a flavorful balanced bite. At the same time, the exterior of the dessert has a light crunch to it, ensuring you don't just get a gooey, melty mess.

Shortcomings Of The Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart

Although there are plenty of great things about the Cinnabon Pull-Apart dessert cup, that's not to say that it doesn't have its downfalls. For one thing, the treat includes soy, wheat, milk, and eggs, which are some of the most common food allergies. This may not be a big deal for those without allergies or dietary restrictions, but it's worth mentioning.

Another problem with the treat is that it can be tricky to eat. Once you get past the crisp top, the dessert is quite messy. That makes the whole "pull-apart" theme less than practical. Daily Meal had to eat the treat with a fork in order to avoid making a mess.

Lastly, the dessert's frosting isn't piled on quite high enough. If you're not careful to spread it out, you can wind up getting halfway through your dessert and having no tangy frosting left to balance out the dough bun. Still, even with these slight cons, this dessert may just be Wendy's best menu item yet.

Read the original article on The Daily Meal.