We're calling it: This is the best Cyber Monday deal — score a Fire Stick for $18

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are here to fill that gadget-sized hole in your heart — without putting a dent in your wallet. (Amazon)

I get it — procrastination is my middle name too. Most of the time it’s no big deal but waiting much longer to tackle your holiday shopping? That could cost you some serious coin. Luckily Cyber Monday is in full swing at Amazon and it feels like the weekend just refuses to quit. The everything store is dropping its devices to their lowest prices of the year, from streaming devices to TVs to routers that will make sure you stay connected during all of those holiday FaceTimes. So knock off that analysis paralysis. It's time to check off that holiday gift list — or reward yourself for surviving 2024.



How good are we talking? Think jaw-droppers like the Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $18 — that's over 55% off — and the Fire TV Stick 4K for $22, down from $50. Need a new smart TV? You're in luck because they're still on sale, starting at just $100.



Wondering if prices could drop even further? Probably not, but if they do, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, we've rounded up even more Cyber Monday tech deals to keep the savings spree going strong.

Best Cyber Monday Amazon device deals

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Echo Buds $45 $100 Save $55 with Prime Get two incredible ways to listen to your music or podcasts with this bundle. The Echo Dot comes complete with built-in temperature and motion sensors to streamline your routines. You can even link up a few to cover your whole home. The buds feature a semi-in-ear design, letting you immerse yourself in music, podcasts or audiobooks without losing touch with the real world. Plus, with the charging case, they offer up to 20 hours of playback. Save $55 with Prime $45 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 65-Inch QLED 4K Fire TV $600 $800 Save $200 Thanks to this set's quantum dot display, HDR content practically leaps (get it — quantum leap?) off the screen. Whether you're watching a late-night movie or catching a game in a bright living room, the QLED screen delivers razor-sharp contrast in any lighting. PS: When you're not using it, Ambient Experience tech turns your TV into a display for artwork or personal photos. $600 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Fire TV deals

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch F20 Series Fire TV $60 $80 Save $20 How 'bout a bite-sized screen for a bite-sized price? Seriously: When was the last time you saw a TV at such a ridiculously low price? Tuck it into a spare bedroom, put it on the kitchen counter, even set it in the garage. If you like to wander, it makes an excellent choice for an RV. Don't let the low price fool you, either. Fans love it: "Excellent picture and sound quality. The picture is so bright and clear." $60 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 32-Inch Fire HD TV $100 $140 Save $40 | Lowest price ever With an all-time low price, this is one heck of a deal on a great-looking TV. It has a lot of cool features, like the ability to pause content on one screen and pick it up without missing a beat on another. Not sure what to watch next? Alexa Voice Remote is onboard to help with that. Save $40 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 42-Inch F20 Series Fire TV $120 $180 Save $60 While most TVs on this list feature 4K screens, this 42-inch 1080p model is hard to beat at just $130 (a mere penny off its lowest-ever price). It's still high-def and it's 72% larger than the 32-inch option, making it a great choice if you're short on space but still want a significant upgrade to your viewing experience. $120 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch 2-Series Smart TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever Don't you think it's time you smartened up ... your entertainment setup? While Alexa makes searching and controlling your other devices a no-brainer, this set's 1080p resolution, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Audio bring the state-of-the-art audio and video you so richly deserve. And oh yeah: Fire TV offers access to over a million titles, including free options like Tubi and Pluto TV. Simply put, this set's packed with features and capabilities you'd expect at a much higher price. Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 55-Inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV $340 $520 Save $180 This 55-inch TV not only delivers stunning 4K visuals and Alexa Voice Remote convenience, but it features four HDMI ports, allowing you to connect all your other devices — like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players and soundbars — effortlessly. With access to top streaming services, it's easy to find content and get personalized recommendations right on the built-in Fire TV interface. $340 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 65-Inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV $590 $760 Save $170 As big-screen upgrades go, this Amazon Fire TV hits the sweet spot between premium features and wallet-friendly price. For under $600, you're getting a massive 65-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10, meaning those binge sessions or movie nights will look crystal clear and vibrant. Throw Alexa into the mix, and it's essentially a smart-home hub masquerading as a TV. $590 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV $700 $1,050 Save $350 with Prime Need more screen real estate than 65 inches can offer? For $110 more you get around 33% more screen, perfect for larger rooms. Plus, with Fire TV built-in, you can access all of your streaming services (plus a ton more you've never even heard of) so you won't be lacking in the entertainment department. Save $350 with Prime $700 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Amazon Kindle deals

Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB) $140 $180 Save $40 | Lowest price ever Think of this as the Kindle Kids' cool older sibling. Like the standard version, it includes six months of Amazon Kids+ — a subscription packed with thousands of kid-friendly books for ages 3 to 12 — a no-worries two-year warranty, a durable, kid-proof cover and none of those distracting apps, videos or games. Plus, this version is waterproof and comes with a bigger display and a longer battery life. Save $40 | Lowest price ever $140 at Amazon

