We're calling it: This is the best Cyber Monday deal — score a Fire Stick for $18
'Tis the season to cut the cord, upgrade your entertainment setup or beef up home security for record-low prices.
I get it — procrastination is my middle name too. Most of the time it’s no big deal but waiting much longer to tackle your holiday shopping? That could cost you some serious coin. Luckily Cyber Monday is in full swing at Amazon and it feels like the weekend just refuses to quit. The everything store is dropping its devices to their lowest prices of the year, from streaming devices to TVs to routers that will make sure you stay connected during all of those holiday FaceTimes. So knock off that analysis paralysis. It's time to check off that holiday gift list — or reward yourself for surviving 2024.
How good are we talking? Think jaw-droppers like the Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $18 — that's over 55% off — and the Fire TV Stick 4K for $22, down from $50. Need a new smart TV? You're in luck because they're still on sale, starting at just $100.
Wondering if prices could drop even further? Probably not, but if they do, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, we've rounded up even more Cyber Monday tech deals to keep the savings spree going strong.
Amazon Fire TV Stick$18$40Save $22 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K$22$50Save $28 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max$33$60Save $27 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet$140$230Save $90 | Lowest price ever
Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Echo Buds$45$100Save $55 with Prime
Amazon 50-Inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV$280$450Save $170 | Lowest price ever
Amazon 65-Inch QLED 4K Fire TV$600$800Save $200
Insignia 24-Inch F20 Series Fire TV$60$80Save $20
Amazon 32-Inch Fire HD TV$100$140Save $40 | Lowest price ever
Insignia 42-Inch F20 Series Fire TV$120$180Save $60
Insignia 43-inch F30 Series LED 4K Smart TV$140$200Save $60
Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch 2-Series Smart TV$150$250Save $100 | Lowest price ever
Insignia 55-Inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$210$350Save $140
Amazon 55-Inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV$340$520Save $180
Amazon 65-Inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV$590$760Save $170
Amazon 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV$700$1,050Save $350 with Prime
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB)$130$160Save $30 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)$155$200Save $45 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Kindle (16 GB)$85$110Save $25 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB)$140$180Save $40 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Kindle Kids (16 GB)$95$130Save $35 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo Pop$18$40Save $22 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation, 2022 release)$23$50Save $27 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release)$45$80Save $35 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo (4th Generation)$55$100Save $45
Amazon Echo Show 5$45$90Save $45
Amazon Echo Show 8$80$150Save $70
Amazon Echo Show 10$200$250Save $50
Amazon Echo Show 15$270$300Save $30
Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Generation, 2022 release)$25$55Save $30 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo Buds (2023 release)$25$50Save $25 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release)$35$120Save $85
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, ages 3-7$65$140Save $75
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2024 release)$55$100Save $45 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, 64GB$85$180Save $95 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Basics Smart LED Light Bulb$8$13Save $5
Blink Video Doorbell$30$60Save $30 | Lowest price ever
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery$55$100Save $45 | Lowest price ever
Ring Battery Doorbell$60$100Save $40 | Lowest price ever
Blink Outdoor 4, 3-Camera System$100$260Save $160 | Lowest price ever
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, Battery$110$170Save $60 | Lowest price ever
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus$120$200Save $80 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo Hub$125$180Save $55
Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router 3-pack$195$300Save $105
Best Cyber Monday Amazon device deals
Don't have a smart TV? No problem. For $18, this Fire TV Stick will give you access to thousands of apps and over 1.5 million movies and TV shows.
To experience Bridgerton or The Bear in their full glory, you need top-notch 4K resolution — and this device delivers on any compatible screen. It makes browsing over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes practically effortless, and right now, it's marked down to its lowest price ever.
Are your apps eating up more space than your Fire TV Stick can handle? The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is your fix. With its quad-core processor, you can even play Xbox games like Forza Motorsport, Starfield and Palworld — no console needed.
Amazon's most powerful tablet packs in an 11-inch, 1200x2000 resolution screen, up to 128GB of storage and a solid 14-hour battery life. The 8-megapixel camera makes Zoom calls crisp, and whether you're streaming, browsing or reading, this device handles it all, both at home and on the move.
Get two incredible ways to listen to your music or podcasts with this bundle. The Echo Dot comes complete with built-in temperature and motion sensors to streamline your routines. You can even link up a few to cover your whole home.
The buds feature a semi-in-ear design, letting you immerse yourself in music, podcasts or audiobooks without losing touch with the real world. Plus, with the charging case, they offer up to 20 hours of playback.
With 4K resolution and HDR 10, this TV delivers a sharp, vibrant picture, no matter which of the 1.5 million available movies or shows you're streaming.
Thanks to this set's quantum dot display, HDR content practically leaps (get it — quantum leap?) off the screen. Whether you're watching a late-night movie or catching a game in a bright living room, the QLED screen delivers razor-sharp contrast in any lighting.
PS: When you're not using it, Ambient Experience tech turns your TV into a display for artwork or personal photos.
Cyber Monday Fire TV deals
How 'bout a bite-sized screen for a bite-sized price? Seriously: When was the last time you saw a TV at such a ridiculously low price? Tuck it into a spare bedroom, put it on the kitchen counter, even set it in the garage. If you like to wander, it makes an excellent choice for an RV.
Don't let the low price fool you, either. Fans love it: "Excellent picture and sound quality. The picture is so bright and clear."
With an all-time low price, this is one heck of a deal on a great-looking TV. It has a lot of cool features, like the ability to pause content on one screen and pick it up without missing a beat on another. Not sure what to watch next? Alexa Voice Remote is onboard to help with that.
While most TVs on this list feature 4K screens, this 42-inch 1080p model is hard to beat at just $130 (a mere penny off its lowest-ever price). It's still high-def and it's 72% larger than the 32-inch option, making it a great choice if you're short on space but still want a significant upgrade to your viewing experience.
This gorgeous 4K Fire TV works with Alexa, no accessories necessary, other than the included remote, of course.
Don't you think it's time you smartened up ... your entertainment setup? While Alexa makes searching and controlling your other devices a no-brainer, this set's 1080p resolution, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Audio bring the state-of-the-art audio and video you so richly deserve. And oh yeah: Fire TV offers access to over a million titles, including free options like Tubi and Pluto TV. Simply put, this set's packed with features and capabilities you'd expect at a much higher price.
Confession: While we're loving all the deals in our Cyber Monday roundup, this 55-inch 4K TV is truly a standout. A bigger, higher-resolution upgrade from the models above, it delivers everything you need: impressive size, top-tier picture quality and all the apps, shows and movies that Fire TV brings to the table.
This 55-inch TV not only delivers stunning 4K visuals and Alexa Voice Remote convenience, but it features four HDMI ports, allowing you to connect all your other devices — like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players and soundbars — effortlessly. With access to top streaming services, it's easy to find content and get personalized recommendations right on the built-in Fire TV interface.
As big-screen upgrades go, this Amazon Fire TV hits the sweet spot between premium features and wallet-friendly price. For under $600, you're getting a massive 65-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10, meaning those binge sessions or movie nights will look crystal clear and vibrant. Throw Alexa into the mix, and it's essentially a smart-home hub masquerading as a TV.
Need more screen real estate than 65 inches can offer? For $110 more you get around 33% more screen, perfect for larger rooms. Plus, with Fire TV built-in, you can access all of your streaming services (plus a ton more you've never even heard of) so you won't be lacking in the entertainment department.
Cyber Monday Amazon Kindle deals
This is my personal pick. The 16GB storage is more than enough for all of my books, and the screen is bright, glare-free and easy to read. Plus, this jade shade is unbelievable.
Are you the Belle of your town and need more book storage than the average Joe (or Chris)? For $25 more, you get twice the storage of the regular Paperwhite, plus features like an auto-adjusting front light and wireless charging.
As someone who comes from the world of the iPad, the thought of going back to a 16GB device felt like a mistake. I feared I'd constantly be running out of storage. Not so with the Kindle. I digitized all the books in my library and have barely made a dent. Another huge upside over tablets? The battery life. It lasts forever.
Think of this as the Kindle Kids' cool older sibling. Like the standard version, it includes six months of Amazon Kids+ — a subscription packed with thousands of kid-friendly books for ages 3 to 12 — a no-worries two-year warranty, a durable, kid-proof cover and none of those distracting apps, videos or games. Plus, this version is waterproof and comes with a bigger display and a longer battery life.
A kid's Kindle? Do you know how fast my kid would break that? Indeed, Amazon does. That's why it comes with a two-year "if it breaks, we will replace it" warranty. It also comes with the Parents' Dashboard, which shows your child's reading progress and lets you control what's in their library, add age filters and set a bedtime.
Cyber Monday Echo deals
If the Echo Dot feels like overkill, the Echo Pop is the more-subtle solution you've been waiting for. This pint-sized powerhouse still delivers great sound and smart features without taking over your space. Plus, it's 55% off, bringing it down to its lowest price yet. Compact, functional and affordable — it's a win for anyone looking to upgrade without the extra bulk.