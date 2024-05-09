We're Naming the "Braided Bald Head" Trend the Style of the Summer for Textured Hair

For Black girls, getting a fresh set of braids just before summer is a no-brainer; it's the perfect solution to keeping your hair protected during vacations and avoiding daily styling. While swinging around waist-length box braids on a tropical vacation sounds like a major vibe, it can be a hot and heavy hair situation to deal with. For those looking for a similar hair slay sans the extreme length, check out the viral "braided bald head" trend on TikTok. The style is the creation of Los Angeles-based braider Monteria Chisholm, a.k.a. Tookie Did It, who posted a detailed video braiding intricate designs into her client's head.

In the post, Chisholm dubs the style the "braided bald head" and explains that it consists of one continuous braid that extends around the entire perimeter of the head. To spice up the hairstyle, she lends her artistic and creative flair by etching flower and heart patterns into her clients hair.

In the video above, she meticulously creates and connects four braided flower designs without adding in any hair extensions or starting a new braid for each flower, which is a miraculous feat. The post now has millions of views, with commenters praising the stylist for her creativity and asking to sit in her chair next.

For the girlies with short to medium-length hair or those looking to take a break from XXL box braids, book your "braided bald head" appointment on Chisholm's website.

