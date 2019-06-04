'We're Ready': Lionesses Star Leah Williamson Reveals All Ahead Of Women's World Cup

From ELLE

With just three days until the Women's World Cup kicks off, anticipation is building. We've got our official anthem (thanks to Ms Banks) and, even if you haven't got tickets, there are an eye-watering amount of ways to get involved.

Ahead of England’s opener on 9 June against Scotland, ELLE spoke to Lionesses defender Leah Williamson. An Arsenal supporter all her life, the 22-year-old now plays for them in the Women's Super League, as well as for England.

Just three short years ago, she was watching England's men on a big screen in the fanzone at Euro 2016. Now? Well, she's starring in documentaries, fashion shoots and lending her face to Swarovski's #FollowTheLight campaign, which celebrates inspirational women empowering one another. Here she touches on her training, nerves and favourite TV show.



How are you feeling on the run up to the WWC?

It is one of the most exciting times of my life so far. I haven't been to a senior World Cup before so I just want to get started. I've loved every minute so far. Four years ago, after the last World Cup, I set myself a goal of getting into this squad and I've finally done that.









And how is training going?

Good, we feel like we are ready and can't wait to show the rest of the world that.

There's more eyes than ever on women's football this year. How do you prepare mentally for the pressure of being on a world stage?

I always try and take myself back to the reason I want to play, and that's because I love it. When I go out to the pitch I don't think about a single other thing for 90 minutes and that is treasure to me. So I like to feel the nerves in my belly because it means I care about the result and I'm ready. At the same time I try to rise to the occasion because ultimately I'm going out to do the thing I love most in the world and no occasion is going to change that.









You're part of the Swarovski #FollowTheLight campaign - what does it means to you personally?

I've always loved women championing each other and telling their stories to help others who might need that little bit of inspiration, motivation or even reassurance that they are strong enough to be whoever they want to be. So personally it is a huge honour to be asked to tell my story alongside such amazing women in Fran [Kirby], Nadiya [Hussein] and Giovanna [Fletcher].

My mum has always encouraged me to support other women instead of competing all the time and this is the perfect way to do that.

What are some of the key messages you’d like to get out when you have this heightened platform?

I'd like to make sure that young girls feel like following their dream will be worth it and will pay off. I also want people to see the real strength of a woman when she has the backing of her team. None of us could win this World Cup on our own, but together we are strong beyond measure.

What do you do to relax and chill?

Music.. and family time! I go to a lot of concerts but if that's not possible then putting my headphones in takes me to a happy place. I look forward to long bus journeys so that I can listen to my music on the way. My biggest fear is wasting the time I have though so I any spare moment I'll spend it with family. Going to the cinema with my Grandma does me the world of good.

Favourite music to train too?

