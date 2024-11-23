West Hawthorne Cabins: is this Yorkshire hideaway the season’s cosiest stay?

There’s something special bubbling up in Yorkshire. A region known for its deep-forested heather-filled moors, undulating dales and peaks, and golden sandy coastline. It’s become a foodie sensation with seven restaurants featuring in the 2024 Michelin Guide. But there’s more: it’s not just hitting big-time in the culinary stakes but in hotels too, with a new wave of hoteliers and estate-owners skipping the bling and chintz for something altogether more stylish. There’s a slick new arrival from The Saltmoore and Michelin-lauded chef Tommy Banks, named The Abbey Inn.

Adding to that line-up is West Cawthorne, a rural north Yorkshire hideaway offering a modern take on the Brontës’ romanticism of the region with its rustic-cool self-catered newly-restored barns and handmade A-frame cabins nested on a hill at the edge of the North York Moors National Park, the same area awarded International Dark Sky Reserve status in 2020. Here’s what you need to know…

Where is it?

(Annabelle Spranklen)

Set in 26 acres of rolling countryside, with roaming deers and scurrying badgers, West Cawthorne is a privately-owned estate overlooking the the Vale of Pickering located at the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

Surrounded by knockout views at every angle, it’s a place to unwind, recharge and tuck into local produce. It’s the perfect base for anyone wanting to explore the National Park, with walking trails and cycle routes on your doorstep, not to mention a chance to visit Malton, dubbed The Foodie Capital of Yorkshire, just a 20-minute drive away.

Style

After it had stood empty for 13 years, in 2019 Richard and Sophie Vermont snapped up West Cawthorne, relocating from their Maidenhead terrace to this sprawling estate, with three young children in tow. Richard grew up in the area and the couple took the plunge to attempt to run the estate as a business, converting the outbuildings: one a blacksmith’s barn and the other a former stable block. They transformed them into luxury holiday rentals and created two triangular A-Frame cabins, inspired by ones they’d seen around the Great Lakes in North America.

(Annabelle Spranklen)

The two barns, The South Range and The West Range, are individual in style, but both make the most of the breath-stealing views with huge floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and pared-back, calming palettes. They have original features including exposed beams and the stonework complements the curated antiques throughout.

The two A-frame cabins take a similar aesthetic; super-minimal, with simple plywood panel walls, rush matting and crisp black accents. Expansive glass frontages frame those syrupy sunset views.

Which room?

For families or groups of friends, the open-plan barns are perfectly kitted out with space to spread. We stayed in the South Range barn, which sleeps up to six guests, with two king-size bedrooms, plus an adorable mezzanine area off one of the rooms which makes a perfect sleeping nook for children with two single beds inside. The West Range has two super-king bedrooms, sleeping up to four guests.

(West Hawthorne Cabins)

Whichever you choose, you’ll be eagerly snapping away and announcing that you could easily live here. The South Range has a distinct cosy-cool feel to it, with bare lime-plastered walls and high vaulted ceilings, light wooden beams and poured concrete floors. There’s an emphasis on all things neutral here; from the hessian rugs to the wicker lampshades, rustic wooden benches by the beds and vintage ceramic pots and vases. It makes the space feel utterly soul-soothing but never too precious, the focus always reverting back to those heart-racing panoramas outside.

Alongside the design-led decor touches, the estate has partnered with local landscape artist Kingmaker Studio which has created a series of textured abstract pieces which hang proudly around the barns and cabins — some of which guests’ can purchase.

You’ll want to wallow in the enormous bath in the master suite bedroom, glass of wine to hand, while your brood plays a game of Scrabble up in the loft above the sitting room (they’ll go nuts for the steep climb up the ladder). Or make a beeline for the hot tub in your private garden, surrounded by whiffs of sprouting lavender, the north Yorkshire hills rolling away from your toes.

(West Hawthorne Cabins)

For those in the A-frame cabins, what they may lack in space, they certainly make up for outside with a genius built-in deck, complete with a secret hidden sunken bath and fire pit area, romantic weekends away will never get dreamier.

When darkness falls, make a wish upon a star, the night sky is bejewelled with billions of them. Each room has a pair of binoculars to borrow or if you’ve got a telescope, it’s worth bringing it along. Being on the edge of an International Dark Sky Reserve means you are in for a serious star-spotting treat.

Food & drink

Coming here is all about switching-off to fussy hotel dining times and doing exactly as you please whenever you want to. You’ll be welcomed with a hamper of some of the area’s best produce: local sourdough, Yorkshire tea, Roost coffee made in Malton and Botham’s of Whiby’s famous biscuits.

The estate has partnered with Made in Oldstead, a meal kit service founded by Michelin Star Yorkshire chef Tommy Banks (guests get a 10 per cent discount and they’ll deliver it directly to your barn during your stay). Whether you want to try the seven-course feast or a three-course date night pleaser, they’ve taken all the hassle and leg-work out of it so you’ve more time to enjoy the accompanying wine-pairings.

Off-site, there’s a wealth of scrumptious places to eat. Don’t miss fish and chips at the aptly named Fish Cottage in Sandsend, a 40-minute drive away, or for something a little closer to home, you can’t beat the pies and proper ales at The Blacksmiths Arm in Lastingham, a 10-minute drive away.

Facilities

(West Hawthorne Cabins)

Every aspect of your stay has been thoroughly considered. Bathrooms are stocked with goodies from Chapter Organics, made in small batches in nearby Boston Spa. There’s a cupboard chock full of board games and interior magazines to swoon over. Both barns come with gardens, barbecues and their own private hot-tubs, while the cabins each have sunken baths and all properties have fire-pits, perfect for toasting marshmallows.

Guests are encouraged to roam freely in the estate’s 26 acres with mown paths to follow through the sun-dappled meadows. Sophie and Richard have embarked on a rewilding project since the start of the farm’s restoration with growing numbers of visiting bats, badgers and buzzards.

If you fancy your chances at boules, there’s also a shared Petanque area with kits left in each property.

Extracurricular

You might just want to flop but there’s heaps to do when you want to get out and about — and you really should. Foodie haven Malton is just 20-minutes away, with dozens of independent artisans — from macarons at patisserie Florian Poirot to Malton-made gin from the Rare Bird Gin Distillery.

On sunny days, head to Hutton Le Hole, a 15-minute drive away, where little ones can paddle their feet in the beautiful beck, followed by lunch at The Old School House.

For more experienced walkers up for an adventure in the Heart of the Moors, don’t miss the three-mile circular walk that starts from Goathland (30-minute drive away) to the majestic Mallyan Spout known as the highest waterfall in the North York Moors. It gets slippery, so wear shoes with a good grip.

What to Instagram?

Every inch of your barn or cabin interiors. It’s hardly surprising West Cawthorne has become a location for numerous homeware brands to shoot from. If you’re up early, roll out of bed with your phone to hand to capture the sun rising and the morning mist sweeping over Malton in the distance. It’s quite the spectacle.

Best for?

A pink-cheeked, meadow-fresh lungful of Yorkshire air. The cabins are great for couples and families alike looking for a stylish getaway that pulls at the heartstrings.

The details

Driving from London to Pickering takes around 5 hours. If you’re using public transport, catch the train from King’s Cross to Malton, changing at York, which takes around 2.5 hours. Due to its remote location, you’ll need a taxi to get to West Cawthorne, which takes 20 minutes from Malton train station.

Cabins start from £170 per night. Barns start from £165 per night. northyorkshirehideaways.com