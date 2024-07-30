Westmeath helicopter crash: Emergency services at the scene in Ireland

A helicopter has reportedly crashed into a building near central Ireland, around 40 miles west of Dublin.

The incident took place in Joristown, Killucan, Co Westmeath at around 3.30pm. Emergency services have rushed to the scene.

It is unclear if there have been any casualties. Ireland’s Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has said it has been notified of the accident.

Acting Chief Fire Officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service Pat Hunt said every available resource had been diverted to the scene.

He said: “We understand that it's an incident involving an aircraft, a helicopter, crashing into a building.

The AAIU has been notified of an accident involving a single-engine helicopter near Killucan Co. Westmeath this afternoon. The AAIU is deploying a team of inspectors at this time. Further updates will be provided when available. — AAIU IRELAND (@aaiu_ireland) July 30, 2024

"At the moment it's a breaking news story, we have all the principal response agencies mobilising to the scene, that would be An Garda Siochana, the ambulance services and ourselves.

"What we can understand is that there are a number of casualties involved but again we can't at this stage confirm the number.”

Local mayor of Mullingar-Kinnegad Municipal District Ken Glynn said it was a "shocking and tragic" incident.

Gardai said in a short statement: “Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident involving a helicopter at a location near Killucan, Co Westmeath which occurred at approximately 3.30pm.

“As this is a live and ongoing operation, no further information is available at this time.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow ...