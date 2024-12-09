Westward Whiskey is releasing an Oloroso cask whiskey

If you pay attention to the American single malt whiskey landscape, you’ve seen a number of brands and expressions pop up in the last few years. But Portland, Oregon’s Westward Whiskey has been crafting award-winning (including Westward Whiskey Original, Westward Whiskey Stout Cask, and more) since it opened its doors in 2004.

This iconic whiskey distillery is heading into 2025 with a bang. Its final club release of 2024 is Westward Whiskey Oloroso Sherry Cask.

Westward Whiskey Oloroso Sherry Cask

Westward Whiskey

This 90-proof American single malt whiskey was distilled in a double pot still and aged in heavily toasted and lightly charred American Oak barrels before spending two years secondary maturing in French oak barrels that were initially used to mature sherry in Spain’s Jerez region in Andalusia (hence the name).

If you’re a fan of the popular sherry-finished (and aged) single malt Scotch whiskies from brands like The Macallan, Aberlour, and Glendronach, you’ll love the sherry sweetness the secondary maturation brings to an already remarkable single malt whisky.

This mix of Oregan creativity and traditional Spanish craftsmanship makes for a memorable, complex 90-proof whiskey that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of orchard fruits, orange peel, floral notes, melon, and beeswax. The palate is a mix of vanilla custard, apple blossom, crushed mint, raisins, dates, and honeyed figs. The finish contains stewed fruits, vanilla cream, pears, rich malt, and toffee sweetness.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to purchase a bottle of this limited-edition expression, you’ll first have to become a Westward’s Whiskey Club member. This expression is available for club members only for $99.99 on the distillery’s website.

