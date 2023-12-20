Wham! manager Simon Napier-Bell: ‘George knew Last Christmas was perfect – and that annoyed him’

Wham!: Simon Napier-Bell, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in 1985 - Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Beaming in from his beachside home in Thailand, former Wham! manager Simon Napier-Bell is evoking the spirit of Christmas past. Or, more specifically, the spirit of the British pop star now irrevocably associated with the season.

At time of writing, Wham!’s hit is this year’s favourite to be Christmas Number One. While it finally reached No1 in 2021, becoming the official Christmas No1 is a feat the single has never achieved, and it would be a bittersweet moment given that George Michael died on Christmas Day 2016, aged just 53, while his beloved sister Melanie Panayiotou, who travelled with him on tour as his hairdresser, also died on Christmas Day three years later.

Napier-Bell, now 84, remembers that terrible moment the news of Michael’s death broke. “I was having Christmas with my boyfriend in Borneo. My phone started buzzing. I got email after email after email. The Sun were saying: ‘£5,000 paid into your account in the next 10 minutes if you give us an interview.’ They’re vile people, they really are.”

But for all the tabloid ambulance-chasing that attended the Wham! star’s final years – dogged by illness, drug abuse and police attention – Napier-Bell prefers to hang on to better festive memories of the artist that he (and his business partner Jazz Summers) took on in 1983, the year of debut Wham! album Fantastic.

“George was at his best when we were having a good argument or a discussion,” he says. “George was very cantankerous, difficult, determined to win… He never thought for a second that what he said on any subject wasn’t right. George would say to me: ‘If you don’t agree with what I’m telling you, it’s because you’re not listening.’”

'George was very cantankerous, us, difficult, determined to win…' - Steve Rapport/Getty Images

Case in point: in 1984, Michael decided he wanted Wham! to perform a concert on Christmas Eve. “I said to him that no one does gigs on Christmas Eve. There’s never been one in the history of London. There’s no transport. The police don’t work. No one will come. George said: ‘Well, I’m gonna do one.’

“So we phoned up Wembley and, sure enough, they were free and had no regulations [against it]. And George [was convinced] people would come. He said: ‘There’s no cars on the road on Christmas Eve, so all the parents will bring their kids.’ And we did two shows that day and it was totally packed. Most fantastic, happy show I’ve ever been at in my life. Everybody came – Princess Di turned up, Elton turned up...”

Michael had set himself the task of writing a Christmas song that summer. “It’s a magnificent piece of work, isn’t it?” he says of Last Christmas. “How can you create a Christmas song that has bells in it, which says ‘Christmas’ every three seconds, and yet has nothing cheesy about it?”

That perfection proved lucrative, albeit not for the songwriter or his estate. In 1984 Michael publicly announced that he was giving all the single’s proceeds to the Ethiopian famine appeal. His managers had to explain that it didn’t work like that.

“He could give his royalties to Ethiopia, but he couldn’t be telling the record company they weren’t going to keep their share. Then you’ve got to pay management commission, and half of [the income] is Andrew’s.”

The resulting negotiations were tricky. “The music publishers and record companies had to look like rogues who were not charitable.” One view is that Michael was very much aware of what he was doing. “But I don’t think he did. He was just a little bit naive and didn’t really think it through.”

Simon Napier-Bell, manager of Wham! - Michael Putland/Getty Images

To this day, Michael’s royalties from the song continue to go to famine relief. It’s just one example of the musician’s career-long philanthropy. In Napier-Bell’s 2023 George Michael documentary, Portrait of an Artist, Stephen Fry recalls a private meeting with Michael in the actor’s capacity as a patron of the Terrence Higgins Trust. The musician told Fry that he wanted – in secret – to give the UK proceeds from his next album to the charity. That next album was 1998’s Ladies & Gentlemen: The Best of George Michael, “which is probably his best-selling album,” thinks Napier-Bell. “And he gave all those royalties away. That was about £15 to £20 million.”

Of course, Michael’s ambitions weren’t confined to Christmas. When he first met with Napier-Bell and Jazz Summers, over dinner at the newly opened Bombay Brasserie in West London, the pop star set them a challenge: they had one year to make Wham! the biggest group in the world.

Napier-Bell burst out laughing and told Michael that was impossible. Even The Beatles took three years to become a global phenomenon. “But George was wonderfully, youthfully arrogant, which I liked,” says Napier-Bell. After the fourth bottle of wine was opened, Napier-Bell suggested: “‘Why don’t I make you the first group to play in communist China? You’ll get non-stop publicity.’ George said: ‘Yeah, that’s good, we’ll do that.’ So that was it.”

Life-long philanthropist: to this day, George Michael’s royalties from the song continue to go to famine relief

Napier-Bell embarked on 18 months of shuttle diplomacy with China, but the result was indeed non-stop international publicity. “They were on CBS, ABC News, 24/7, every hour on the hour, for seven days. Two weeks later, we were booking a stadium tour in the US.”

Napier-Bell’s business relationship with Michael ended when Wham! split up in 1986. He didn’t much mind, he says, being happy to move on to other ventures with other artists. One of those was Sinéad O’Connor. But their nine-month association ended in chaos – O’Connor publicly accused her managers and agents of lost earnings arising from cancelled concerts.

“Sinéad was ill, she was having a hysterectomy, she had cancer or had been diagnosed. It was complicated, she swore us to secrecy. We couldn’t tell anyone she had cancer because then she couldn’t have got insurance to play the dates. It got very complicated. There’s a great record of people who have hysterectomies being very mentally unbalanced as a result of the operation. She went from bad to very much worse.”

Simon Napier-Bell pictured at his home in Bryanston Square, 1985 - Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

In a Facebook post at the time, O’Connor said that Napier-Bell and others had to “lawyer up and get ready for the fraud squad”. What happened next?

“We didn’t lawyer up, didn’t prepare for the fraud squad!” he replies, laughing. “I wrote a reply [on Facebook] and said she’s a wonderful artist, these things happen, she shouldn’t go around saying these things… I don’t take any of it back. She’s a fantastic artist and she behaved how artists behave.”

O’Connor died this year, at 56. Another troubled artist, gone too soon (see also, this month: Shane MacGowan, age 65). I ask Napier-Bell: should the music industry be held accountable for how it has treated its troubled souls?

“The music industry is dependent on young people under 21 who have mental disabilities,” he replies. “That is the source of all great performance and musical art. There’s no point in taking the music industry to task. That’s where it comes from, that’s what they depend on, that’s their source.”

Sinéad O’Connor performing in Berlin, 1990 - Action Press/Shutterstock

Yes, he agrees, a record label can provide better mental health support. “But remember, if you send anyone off to have therapy and they get better, they won’t be making any more music. It comes from being mentally distressed. That’s the source of art.

“Sinéad said to me – and she felt very strongly about it – ‘the music industry saved my life. It’s what gave me something to do. I was shoplifting, I was a renegade, I hated the world. I came to the music industry and it saved my life.’ So it preys on young, mentally distressed people and gives them therapy.”

“If you look at Taylor Swift,” he begins of an artist who has just broken records for the highest-grossing tour ever. “She makes a total profit of about $12 million dollars a night, and she’s on a 151-date tour. What does she want $2 billion for? And when she’s got that, what makes her get up and go again? She must be more mentally distressed than anybody else, needing that money. What’s it about?”

Conjecture about “mental distress” seems unfounded, and harsh. Most observers would say that it’s “about” Swift’s incredible connection with, and affection for, her audience. Clearly she loves performing, and goes above and beyond to give her fans epic concerts, Easter Eggs, bonus material and new versions of old albums. And Napier-Bell certainly recognises the heights to which the musician has ascended through talent and hard work.

“She’s above the music industry,” he continues. “They can’t control her in any way. She’s gone through it and she’s now a cloud floating above the industry, able to control her own destiny. Elton got there. The Stones got there. They can’t be controlled or disciplined by the industry at all.”

As for George Michael, creatively he couldn’t be controlled, either. But nor could he control his own demons, as attested by multiple talking-head contributors to Portrait of an Artist. How surprised was Simon Napier-Bell by the musician’s death? “There’s no major artist for whom that’s an unlikely ending.”

Michael’s music, at least, lives on. “It’s extraordinary how Last Christmas stands up,” marvels Napier-Bell. “If it was made this week, would you make it any differently?”

Its success, however, was bittersweet, too. “He was always slightly upset by the fact [that] he naggingly knew it was the best thing he ever wrote. George, above all, really wanted to be remembered as a great songwriter. And I think at the bottom of his mind… it was rather annoying that the song he got so perfect was a Christmas song.”

