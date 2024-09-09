When 45,000 people are raving about a $6 primer, you need to check it out ASAP

We love a good primer here at Yahoo Life. From celeb favorites to slightly pricier high-quality picks, there's nothing like finding a product that helps create a flawless canvas onto which you can work your makeup magic — or simply enjoy a bare-and-beautiful look for the day. But what if we told you there's one primer that not only helps to minimizes pores and smooth out imperfections but also costs less than the price of a medium iced latte? Yep, it's true: Meet Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer, a reviewer-beloved beauty essential that'll set you back just $6 on Amazon (down from $8).

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This primer is just 6 bucks with the on-page coupon — yowza. Even at full price ($8) this stuff would be a steal; at this price it's practically grand larceny!

Why do I need this? 🤔

As you can probably tell from its name, the Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer especially targets one skin imperfection — enlarged pores — and works to almost "blur" their appearance, applying like a face cream and creating a smooth, soft surface on which to apply makeup (or to leave bare for a radiant fresh-faced look!). It'll help you look matte and moisturized all day, too.

One effusive reviewer called it the "equivalent of buying an Instagram filter for your face," adding that it can help give you the appearance of "teenager skin." That makes us feel very heart-eyes emoji — especially considering the super-low price.

Seeking out a smoother-looking-skin solution? No pore-blem! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than a whopping 45,000 Amazon reviewers have given Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer a fresh-faced five-star rating, with many praising the product's positive effects on the appearance of skin and its functionality as a makeup primer.

Pros 👍

One reviewer raved, "This works!! It makes a world of difference when you apply before makeup, and you can wear it alone!! It does blur out your pores immediately! Will use it as long as they are making it."

"I read recommendations of primers on a budget, and this was among the best-reviewed, so I decided to try it on and immediately fell in love with it," said another user. "The texture is soft and hydrating, and you need just a little dot of product to cover the entire face."

One devotee dubbed the primer a "10/10," adding, "This is the best thing for pores I have used. It’s inexpensive and works as advertised. You just need a small drop and it’s enough to cover your whole face. My skin feels so soft after using it. I look in the mirror and instantly my skin looks flawless."

"Being in my 60s, my skin has become dry, with fine lines and larger pores than when I was younger, and I hated the way my foundation caked into my pores, lines around my eyes and mouth," confessed a final fan. "I tried MANY anti-aging products to relieve this problem, but in the end, I hated the cakey makeup look. This is a GAME CHANGER! It requires very little [product], glides on very smooth and forms an invisible barrier to protect the skin from uneven areas of foundation cake-up. It also leaves my face feeling baby-soft and smooth with or without added foundation."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers didn't love the slight size of the primer. "It works like magic, making pores seemingly disappear. However, it's important to note that the packaging is quite small, so it may run out faster than expected, especially if used daily," noted one.

Another customer added, "Works great on my skin, and I am older. Gave it four stars just because it is super small."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 Editor-approved See at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $37 $70 Save $33 See at Amazon

Style

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 See at Amazon

Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan $26 $58 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon

Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater $28 $60 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon