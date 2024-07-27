Where are the best places to buy a home in Pennsylvania? New report ranks top picks

Looking for a place to live in Pennsylvania? You might want to consider checking out a recent ranking comparing the best places to buy a home in the commonwealth.

Each year, ranking and reviews website Niche evaluates public schools, colleges and universities and even real estate markets. Niche recently released its 2024 Best Cities to Buy A House list for Pennsylvania after evaluating areas by measuring several characteristics, including home value-to-income ratios, public schools, monthly housing costs, the average cost of living and more, according to its methodology report.

According to real estate company Zillow, the average Pennsylvania home is worth $272,477 as of late July, marking an increase of 5.3% over the last year. Centre County’s average home is worth roughly $329,379 after observing a 2.5% average value increase since 2023.

So, where can you find the best markets for buying a home in Pennsylvania? According to Niche, the top picks are all in the Philadelphia suburbs. Here’s what this year’s report had to say.

5. Devon

This Chester County suburb along the Philadelphia Main Line was also ranked the second-best place to raise a family in Pennsylvania, according to Niche. Devon received high praise from Niche for its highly rated public schools and more rural aesthetic.

Devon, whose population sits at just 1,890, received an overall A+ grade from Niche. The suburb also received the following more specific grades: A+ public schools, A- housing, A+ good for families, A jobs, B- cost of living, A outdoor activities, B+ nightlife, C+ diversity, C+ weather, A health and fitness and B- commute.

The median household income in Devon is $206,827, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Devon’s median home value sits at $655,700.

4. Swarthmore

Considered by Niche to be the best place to live in Delaware County, Swarthmore checks in as the fourth best place to buy a home in Pennsylvania.

Swarthmore holds a population of 6,507 and received an overall A+ grade from Niche. The borough also received the following categorical grades: A+ public schools, A- housing, A+ good for families, B+ jobs, C+ cost of living, A outdoor activities, A- crime and safety, A- nightlife, B+ diversity, B- weather, A health and fitness and A commute.

Swarthmore holds a median household income of $138,679 and offers a median home value of $504,900, according to Niche’s profile of the borough.

3. Penn Wynne

Niche considers Penn Wynne the third best place to buy a home in Pennsylvania, but the Montgomery County suburb was also named the second-best place to retire in Pennsylvania.

Penn Wynne, whose population sits at 6,127, earned an overall A+ grade through Niche’s analysis. The suburb also received the following categorical grades: A+ public schools, A housing, A+ good for families, A- jobs, C+ cost of living, A outdoor activities, B+ nightlife, B+ diversity, B- weather, A+ health and fitness and B+ commute.

Penn Wynne has a median household income of $142,005 and offers a median home value of $465,300, according to Niche’s report.

2. Ardmore

Spanning the border between Delaware and Montgomery counties near Philadelphia, Ardmore ranks as the second-best place to buy a home in Pennsylvania, according to Niche.

The census-designated place holds a population of 14,075 people, according to Niche and the U.S. Census Bureau. Ardmore received an overall A+ grade and earned the following categorical grades through Niche’s assessment: A+ public schools, A- housing, A+ good for families, A- jobs, C+ cost of living, A outdoor activities, A nightlife, B+ diversity, B- weather, A+ health and fitness and A commute.

Ardmore’s median household income sits at $117,997, while the median home value is $424,100, according to Niche.

1. Chesterbrook

This Philadelphia suburb claimed the top spot as the best area to buy a home in Pennsylvania. Niche also named Chesterbrook the best place to raise a family in the U.S.

Chesterbook, a census-designated place in Chester County with a population of 5,248 people, received an overall A+ grade following Niche’s assessment. The suburb also received the following categorical grades: A+ public schools, A housing, A+ good for families, A jobs, C+ cost of living, A outdoor activities, A- nightlife, A diversity, C+ weather, A+ health and fitness and C+ commute.

Chesterbrook has a median household income of $135,849 and offers a median home value of $406,200, according to Niche’s report.