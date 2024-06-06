Where are the best places to visit for a health and wellness vacation?

Traveling for health and wellness has grown in popularity in recent years, but it's not just a trend. It's caught on because health-focused vacations can benefit your mind and body. Whether you want to relax at a spa, practice yoga, or improve your wellness routine, there’s a destination for you.

To narrow down all of the options, USA TODAY 10Best editors and a panel of experts made nominations in five categories, and now it's your turn to vote for your favorites. Voting ends on Monday, July 1 at noon ET, and you can vote once per day, per category.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Hot Springs

Which hot spring is your favorite for soaking away stress?

Soaking in hot springs can help boost blood circulation, reduce stress, and alleviate skin conditions — often while you enjoy the view of majestic natural backdrops. To find the top spots for a therapeutic dip, a panel of travel experts nominated their picks, and now it's your turn to vote for your favorite.

Which hot springs location would you most like to soak at?

Vote: Best Hot Springs »

Best Meditation Center

Which meditation center calls to you?

Visiting a meditation center allows you to engage with a practice that has been shown to have numerous health benefits. They provide a tranquil environment conducive to reflection and introspection, allowing individuals to step away from the daily grind and focus on personal well-being.

At these meditation centers — nominated by an expert panel as the best in the U.S. — structured programs often include guided meditation sessions, teachings on mindfulness, and other stress-reducing activities. Plus, many centers are situated in picturesque locations that enhance the experience, making it not only a journey inward but also an opportunity to connect with nature.

Which meditation center would you most like to visit?

Vote: Best Meditation Center »

Best Spa Resort

Relax and be pampered at the 10 best spa resorts

Imagine a serene escape where the world's worries melt away, and tranquility reigns supreme. Spa resorts offer just that — a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation. With treatments that blend modern wellness with natural beauty, visitors can indulge in a transformative experience that revitalizes both body and mind.

Each of these resorts — nominated by an expert panel as the best in the U.S. — is a unique sanctuary, offering a bespoke escape into luxury and comfort.

Which spa resort is calling your name?

Vote: Best Spa Resort »

Best Wellness Retreat Center

Enjoy some R and R at the 10 best wellness retreat centers

Imagine a place where tranquility meets transformation, where the serene beauty of nature blends with the nurturing care of wellness experts. Wellness retreats in the United States offer a sanctuary for those seeking to rejuvenate their mind, body, and spirit.

These centers — nominated by an expert panel as the best in the U.S. — provide personalized health recommendations, a diverse set of therapies, and a range of activities designed to restore balance and promote long-term well-being.

Which wellness retreat center would you most like to check into?

Vote: Best Wellness Retreat Center »

Best Yoga Retreat Center

Center your mind at the 10 best yoga retreats in the US

Beyond deepening one's yoga practice, yoga retreat centers empower guests to disconnect from technology, detox, and surround themselves with positive energy.

Often nestled in breathtaking landscapes, from serene beaches to majestic mountains, these retreats — nominated by an expert panel as the best in the U.S. — provide expert guidance, holistic wellness activities, and a chance to connect with a community of like-minded people.

Which yoga retreat center do you think is best?

Vote: Best Yoga Retreat Center »

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on Wednesday, July 10.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Where are the best places for a healthy vacation? Vote now