Where is Bridgerton filmed and which real-life locations can you visit?

Bridgerton, set during England's Regency era, captivated over 82 million households in season one thanks to its scandalous and quick-witted storylines. With season three arriving on 16th May 2024, now is the perfect time to take a look at all the locations where the hit Netflix period drama is filmed.



Season three of Bridgerton follows Penelope Featherington as she joins the marriage mart after giving up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton, all while she continues her double life as the mysterious Lady Whistledown and navigates her fallout with former best friend Eloise Bridgerton.

From wisteria-clad city mansions to breathtaking country homes, Bridgerton filming locations are far and wide across the UK, including London, Hampshire, Surrey, Bath, Buckinghamshire and Kent.

Take a look at the various locations that have featured in Bridgerton so far...



London

The country's capital has played a vital role in the series. Ranger's House in Greenwich, South-east London, was used for the wisteria-draped Bridgerton House exterior. The English Heritage property — which is a Georgian villa backing onto Greenwich Park — was formally home to aristocrats. In fact, in 1813, the house was inhabited by King George III's elder sister, Princess Augusta. Today it is home to art, which members of the public are allowed to visit.

Anthony Bridgerton and his wife Kate Sharma reside in the Bridgerton home, along with the rest of the family: Lady Bridgerton, Benedict, Colin, Gregory, Eloise, Francesca, and Hyacinth. We see the breathtaking home make many appearances, including the family standing outside greeting guests and departing on their carriages.

Elsewhere in the city, The Reform Club also made an appearance, being used as the 19th century gentleman's club where Anthony Bridgerton and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, meet in season one. The historic private members' club was also the filming location for 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day.



LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX





Lancaster House, a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace, was used to film some of the interior shots of Queen Charlotte's parlour, hallway and bathroom. Built in 1825 for the Duke of York and Albany, the extravagant building has also appeared in The Crown as a stand-in for Buckingham Palace.

Hampton Court Palace was used for the exterior shots of Queen Charlotte's Palace. As the former home of Henry VIII, it's no wonder producers chose this royal-approved property.

Alison Gartshore, production designer for season three, tells House Beautiful: 'We also did a rather big full moon ball sequence at Osterley House. We see a lot of that house, which is exciting, it's a beautiful place.'

Finally, Syon House in London was used to film some of the interiors for The Duke of Hastings' home in season one. One of the last great houses of London, it truly is a spectacular property, both inside and out.

Buckinghamshire

The interiors of the Bridgerton house is filmed at RAF Halton — one of the UK's largest Royal Air Force stations — in Buckinghamshire. While the exterior is shot in London, it is here where the scenes featuring the grand hall, stairs, hallway, and smoking room are filmed. As well as this, it was also used to film some of the Featherington interiors and Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings' wedding reception.

Set build fun fact: Daphne's dressing room was made into a new set for series two. 'That room became the Sharmas' accommodation at Aubrey Hall, as well as Anthony's room in Aubrey Hall very much later,' Bridgerton's production designer, Will Hughes-Jones told Elle Decor.

This building has been used by the military since 1913, and is packed with history. As well as featuring in Bridgerton, it has also been used in Downton Abbey (featuring as Haxby Park, the home of Sir Richard Carlisle), and in the 2010 film, The King's Speech.

Bath

Over in Bath, Holburne Museum was used as Lady Danbury's breathtaking pillared home. It might look like it's hidden in the corners of upper class London, but it's actually a Grade I listed building home to fine and decorative arts. Formally known as Sydney Gardens, the property is now the city's first public art gallery, home to over 10,000 objects. It's definitely worth a visit if you're in the area.

As for the striking dusky pink interiors seen in Lady Danbury's home that was built on set, Hughes-Jones, told House Beautiful US why pink was the hue of choice: 'The home needed to be easily identifiable amongst the other sets and locations, and it also had to fit with the look of Lady Danbury [whose home is where the Sharma family resides] and compliment the costumes.'



Another filming location in Bath is No. 1 Royal Crescent. While the Featherington home is fictionally set in Grosvenor Square, the exterior was shot on the honey-hued street.

Bristol

In Bristol, Leigh Court was a key location for filming many of the ballroom scenes. It was here where they filmed the various balls, including rooms such as the Princes Ballroom, Ingenue Ballroom, and the Crawford Ballroom. Set within 25 acres of beautiful private parkland, the Grade II listed honey-hued building is often used as a wedding venue.

Gloucestershire

The Duke of Hastings' lifelong home was filmed in three locations, one of which was Badminton House in Gloucestershire. In the heart of the Gloucestershire countryside, this charming property has a wide variety of buildings and locations, including cottages and grand manors.

Kent

Season one even ventured to Kent. The city's historic Royal Dockyard Chatham made an appearance in Bridgerton, being used as the location for Simon and Will's many boxing matches. As well as featuring in Netflix's much-loved show, it has also appeared in BBC's Call the Midwife and the most recent adaptation of Sherlock Holmes featuring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Surrey and Yorkshire

Bridgerton also takes us to the 18th century landscape gardens of Painshill Park in Cobham, Surrey. Famous for its arch bridge, gothic temple and glistening lake, it was used for scenes where the Featherington family promenaded and picnicked.

Later in season one, we saw Daphne and Simon get settled into married life in the fictional Clyvedon Castle, which was actually filmed at the exterior of Castle Howard in York. The stately home, famous for its honey-hued stone and grand facade, has been used as a backdrop for a number of other cinematic settings, including the 2008 film adaptations of Evelyn Waugh's novel Brideshead Revisited.

Scenes based in the grounds of their home were also filmed in the small Yorkshire village of Coneysthorpe.

Hertfordshire

Hatfield House in Hertfordshire also plays a big part in the Netflix drama, with its library, exterior, West Garden and Marble Hall all used for various scenes. As well as this, the grand estate was also used in Netflix's Rebecca and The Crown.

Elsewhere in Hertfordshire, North Mymms Park was used to film scenes featuring the nursery in season one.

And Aubrey Hall (the Bridgerton ancestral country home where the kids grew up, where the Bridgertons invited the Sharmas to stay, and where the group all played a game of pall-mall in season two) was filmed in Hertfordshire's Wrotham Park. Gosford Park, the Kingsman films and Bridget Jones' Diary has also been filmed here.

Wiltshire

The scale of the production takes us further, too. Over in Wiltshire, the magnificent Wilton House has welcomed film crews for decades thanks to its state rooms, landscaped parkland and 14,000 acres of estate. In Bridgerton, the building was used as Queen Charlotte's royal residence (most specifically for scenes in her bedroom, parlour and garden), as well as Lady Danbury's library, the dining room of Clyvedon Castle, the site of garden parties, and the Duke of Hastings' house exterior, corridors, and study.

Windsor

Windsor Great Park makes an appearance in Bridgerton, as a substitute for Battersea Fields and Rotten Row. Windsor Great Park is also where Anthony and Kate go riding in season two.

Lincolnshire

'We went to Grimsthorpe Castle Park and Gardens for one of the ballroom scenes, which is up in Lincolnshire,' says Alison.

The imposing castle boasts a large central courtyard, an impressive collection of paintings, furniture, and tapestries, and a grand tower that was built in the early 13th-century. The castle, gardens and park are open to visitors five days a week from June to September, and twice a week in April and May.

Oxfordshire

In Oxfordshire, Kingston Bagpuize House was used as the filming location for Will and Alice's new home.

Bedfordshire

Over in Bedfordshire, Wrest Park is also a new location for season three. It is a magnificent 18th-century mansion standing in 90 acres of magical gardens.

Alison adds: 'Wrest Park, we've used some bits before, but the main sequence of rooms I don't think we've ever been in, so that's another new, rather lavish location for us.'

• Bridgerton season one and season two is available to watch on Netflix. Part one of season three launches on 16th May and part two on 13th June.

