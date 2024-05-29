Where is the Grand Canyon? Here's what state the national park is in.

The U.S. is home to 63 national parks, and each has scenic views, geographically diverse locations and distinct flora and fauna. One of the most well-known is Grand Canyon National Park.

Carved by the Colorado River, the national park was designated on Feb. 26, 1919. Today, the Grand Canyon sees over 6 million visitors per year, according to National Geographic.

No matter if you're on the east or west coast, the Grand Canyon could be calling your name. But before you plan your trip to the site, here are some fast facts to have handy.

Where is the Grand Canyon?

The Grand Canyon is in northwestern Arizona. It part of in one of the state's three national parks.

Grand Canyon National Park spans over 1.2 million acres, but the canyon itself encompasses 277 miles, according to the National Parks Service.

There are three parts to the Grand Canyon: the North Rim, the South Rim and the West Rim. The South Rim is open year-round, while the North Rim is closed during the colder months and is open from May to October.

What city is the Grand Canyon closest to?

Flagstaff, Williams and Tusayan in Arizona are the closest towns to the South Rim.

How deep is the Grand Canyon?

The Grand Canyon has an average depth of 4,000 feet, according to the National Parks Service. At its lowest point, the canyon is 6,000 feet deep.

At its widest, the canyon spans 18 miles across.

What is the best month to visit the Grand Canyon?

Spring and fall are considered the best seasons to visit the Grand Canyon because of the weather conditions, Grand Canyon National Park Trips reports.

In April, temperatures hover around 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. By June, it can get to over 80 degrees. From mid-June to August temperatures can reach up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

By September, the weather starts to cool and in November, temperatures return to 50 to 60 degrees.

