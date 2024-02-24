Where are Little Ant and Dec now?

Anthony Mcpartlin and Declan Donnelly with Little Ant and Dec - James Pallister and Dylan Mckenna-redshaw at National Television Awards in 2003 (Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Ant and Dec will host their final season of Saturday Night Takeaway this year and have promised to "go out with a bang" with a "momentous" 20th series.

While the pair have presented countless hilarious segments over the years, one fan-favourite feature is Little Ant and Dec - the presenter's mini-mes who have appeared on the programme numerous times over the seasons.

Last year, Ant and Dec revealed that they were on the hunt for two "cheeky little chappies" ahead of Little Ant and Dec's return for the final series. But whatever happened to the original duo? Before you find out, watch the pair's hilarious interview with Mila Kunis in the video below.

James Pallister and Dylan McKenna-Redshaw stole the hearts of the nation with their one-liners and cheeky sense of humour when they made their debut back in 2003. They spent the next three years interviewing A-listers and high-profile figures on the show, including Tony Blair, Will Smith and David Beckham.

Now, the little duo aren't so little. James and Dylan, who first appeared on the show at nine years old, are all grown up, with Dec previously describing them as "two massive six-footers".

You may also like

While the duo gave up their roles in 2006, they reunited with Ant and Dec years later in 2021.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with Little Ant and Little Dec at the 2003 National TV Awards (Dave Benett)

Dylan said at the time: "It's always good to see Ant and Dec again. They were shocked when they saw us, it's been a few years since we have caught up and we are much taller! It was a really good experience."

Recalling their time working alongside Ant and Dec, he continued: "Me and James used to joke with Ant and Dec. They were great teachers! Looking back I guess we were able to be more naughty and cheeky than they would have got away with."

Story continues

James Pallister and Dylan McKenna-Redshaw made their debut in 2003 (Photo: Getty Images)

James added: "Times have changed. I don't think I look like a Little Ant now but I really enjoyed the experience and it's something I'll never forget."

Nowadays, James works for the RAC, covering the Sunderland and Durham area, and lives in Chester-le-Street with his fiancé Nicole and their two sons.

He's even been the face of RAC patrol recruitment with a 70ft poster of him appearing on the side of the company's HQ in the West Midlands.

Dylan is all grown up in this photo with Ant and Dec (@reallittledec/X)

"I absolutely love my job," he told The Sun. "There's nothing better than being out on the roads helping people who have broken down.

"I really pride myself on being able to fix most of the cars I go out to."

Meanwhile, Dylan runs his own nutrition business and reportedly lives in Newcastle.

James and Dylan with their successors, Neil Overend and Haydn Reid (@reallittledec/X)

James and Dylan's replacements came in 2013 when Neil Overend and Haydn Reid took over as the new Little Ant and Dec. The pair were just five and six when they made their debut on the show.

Neil and Haydn held their roles until 2018, when they departed from the show.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.