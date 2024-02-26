Where 'One Day's' Dex Is Now, According To David Nicholls

Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

It's been two weeks since One Day landed on Netflix, and we're still brokenhearted over the conclusion of Dexter and Emma's story. But following on from that ending, author David Nicholls has revealed where Dex would be these days, and it might offer you some comfort.

Mild spoilers ahead. As you most likely already know, the Netflix adaptation of One Day follows Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, who meet on the final day of university in Edinburgh. The story then rejoins them every year on the same day - July 15 - to see how they're getting on, following the intricate twists and turns of their lives and relationships.

What begins as a will they / won't they friendship ends in a strong and happy marriage, only for Emma and Dexter's love story to come crashing down before our eyes when she's knocked off her bike and killed.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Netflix

The final episode of the show sees Dex one year on from Emma's death, celebrating her life with her nearest and dearest. But where would Dex end up five, 10 years on?

A TikTok user asked the original author exactly that, writing, 'An amazing book with an amazing show. Thank you for giving us a masterpiece. May I ask, where do you see Dex after all these years?'

David replied: 'I think about this a lot and the good news is – I think he’s fine, a good father, steady and successful, sometimes a flirt and a fool, but definitely happy.'

Netflix

Be right back, we're crying all over again.

One Day is now streaming on Netflix.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member todayHERE.

You Might Also Like