Where is the real Delia Balmer from Until I Kill You now?

ITV's Until I Kill You is a dramatisation of the horrific real-life relationship between serial killer John Sweeney and Delia Balmer during the 1990s in London, when she managed to escape after he held her hostage for four days. But where is the real Delia Balmer now?

If you haven't yet dug into the true story behind the drama, Until I Kill You is set in London 1990s, and follows nurse Delia Balmer, who started a relationship with construction worker John Sweeney, after meeting him in a Camden pub.

While the pair initially bonded over their love of travelling, John soon became abusive towards Delia, assaulting and manipulating her over the course of their three year relationship. When she broke up with him in 1994, he broke into her house, tying her to her bed and holding her hostage for four days, while threatening her with a knife and a gun.

Eventually, he left, before later attacking Delia with an axe. A neighbour helped her to escape, and John went on the run. He was later arrested in 20o1 for the attempted murder of Delia, and was given four life sentences. Later, in 2010, he was then given another life sentence for the murder of two former girlfriends; Melissa Halstead and Patricia Fields.





Who is Delia Balmer?

Delia Balmer was working as an agency nurse when she met John (a construction worker) but is now retired. She shared her story in her 2017 memoir Living With A Serial Killer. The book's official synopsis explains, "At first he was caring but over the course of their relationship he became violent and controlling. On more than one occasion he held Delia hostage and tortured her. Chillingly, he also confessed to the murder of his previous girlfriend.

"After one serious assault, Sweeney was released on bail, and left her in the utmost fear knowing that he would return to finish her off. After a final frenzied attack leaving Delia on the brink of death, Sweeney went on the run. Astonishingly, it would take the police six years to capture and convict Sweeney of multiple murders."

It took six years for the police to apprehend John Sweeney for the attempted murder of Delia, eventually receiving four life sentences. Then, in 2010, he was charged with the murders of Melissa and Paula Fields - two former girlfriends that Delia was able to gain justice for by testifying against him.

According to the BBC, authorities believe he may have killed three more women between 1970 and 1990.

Where is Delia Balmer now?

Delia now works as a therapeutic masseuse, and in her spare time likes dancing and travelling (via The Mirror).

Speaking to ITV ahead of the show's release, she said, "I often suffer from depression and anxiety, afraid of life and afraid of the future, a compulsive worrier.

"When I look in the mirror I see a stranger. Certain physical pain, I will have for life. I am stuck. I cannot move on, and cannot go further. Fear holds me back from doing certain things. I live for travel, but it is has also become almost my only escape from reality. Ballet classes have always been an important part of my life."

The show's creator Nick Stevens has also shared how he and his wife have formed a bond with Delia as a result of the show. Talking to The Guardian, he explained that Delia is "a different person to the one I met two or three years ago. It seems to have been a positive for her. You might expect someone who has been through all that to be tearful with moments of gloomy introspection. But there’s none of that.

“Amazingly, Delia still sleeps in the bed Sweeney made for her and to which he tied her for four days. I can’t be sure how she processes all this. But I’m certain she’s in a better place than she was.”

All four episodes of Until I Kill You are available on ITVX.





