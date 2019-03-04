Whichever Way You Throw Your Vans Trainers, They'll Probably Land Facing Up

In the world's latest weird internet craze, people are throwing their Vanstrainers in the air to see whether they land face up - and filming the resultsto post on Twitter

In the world’s latest weird internet craze, people are throwing their Vans trainers in the air to see whether they land face up – and filming the results to post on Twitter.

It all began with a tweet from @Ibelievthehype, where someone threw their Vans in the air only for them to bounce and eventually land with their soles on the floor.

Cue hysteria.

Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up pic.twitter.com/nKVJCncW4H — lana m!sses tøp (@Ibelievthehype) March 2, 2019

The tweet has been retweeted more than 55,000 times, with lots of Vans fans deciding to give the ‘challenge’ a go and post their own videos in the replies.

Some people threw their shoes super high in the air, while others threw them down the stairs – but pretty much every single time the shoes land with the soles down.

So I felt y’all were throwing them to soft so I went outside and.. pic.twitter.com/7LS5EI55Lu — Veeeee👽😈 (@Yee_vena15) March 4, 2019

I’VE NEVER BEEN SO ENTERTAINED pic.twitter.com/kkcNyDvtpH — Abbey Santoro (@abbeyruns) March 4, 2019

had to test it myself pic.twitter.com/q98JfRLtwI — 𝙠𝙩 (@regionalatbeast) March 3, 2019

ok i am officially shook pic.twitter.com/Ur3UI9GZbH — 𝒮𝑜𝒻𝒾𝒶 (@happilyhood_) March 3, 2019

Sadly some shoes didn’t get the memo and landed upside down or on their sides.

It seems you can’t win them all.

HuffPost UK has contacted Vans to find out what the deal is. We’ll report back as soon as we know.

