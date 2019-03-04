Whichever Way You Throw Your Vans Trainers, They'll Probably Land Facing Up

In the world’s latest weird internet craze, people are throwing their Vans trainers in the air to see whether they land face up – and filming the results to post on Twitter.
It all began with a tweet from @Ibelievthehype, where someone threw their Vans in the air only for them to bounce and eventually land with their soles on the floor.
Cue hysteria.
Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up pic.twitter.com/nKVJCncW4H— lana m!sses tøp (@Ibelievthehype) March 2, 2019
The tweet has been retweeted more than 55,000 times, with lots of Vans fans deciding to give the ‘challenge’ a go and post their own videos in the replies.
Some people threw their shoes super high in the air, while others threw them down the stairs – but pretty much every single time the shoes land with the soles down.
4/4 pic.twitter.com/tzhsvZ737h— sad machine (@iamebean) March 3, 2019
So I felt y’all were throwing them to soft so I went outside and.. pic.twitter.com/7LS5EI55Lu— Veeeee👽😈 (@Yee_vena15) March 4, 2019
I’VE NEVER BEEN SO ENTERTAINED pic.twitter.com/kkcNyDvtpH— Abbey Santoro (@abbeyruns) March 4, 2019
had to test it myself pic.twitter.com/q98JfRLtwI— 𝙠𝙩 (@regionalatbeast) March 3, 2019
wait pic.twitter.com/wC5PdzgmCt— kristen (@Kristenng28) March 3, 2019
I... pic.twitter.com/NMwhZq59Ml— 𝙨𝙪𝙢𝙢𝙮 ʕ•ᴥ•ʔﾉ♡ (@sbvins) March 3, 2019
ok i am officially shook pic.twitter.com/Ur3UI9GZbH— 𝒮𝑜𝒻𝒾𝒶 (@happilyhood_) March 3, 2019
we- pic.twitter.com/pApyIcYbQx— jess 94 (@FAKEY0U0UTS) March 3, 2019
Sadly some shoes didn’t get the memo and landed upside down or on their sides.
It seems you can’t win them all.
Dammit pic.twitter.com/yd7dB7Vayk— Natalia Salcido (@NataliaSalcid15) March 4, 2019
FALSE pic.twitter.com/Oie3dKT0LA— mini van mar (@_mvillacastin) March 3, 2019
HuffPost UK has contacted Vans to find out what the deal is. We’ll report back as soon as we know.