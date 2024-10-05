Who knew you could buy tiny homes at Amazon?

From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.

Just imagine a private retreat, a guest cabin to wow visitors or a diminutive domicile for a failed-to-launch Gen Z offspring ... There's a tiny home with your name on it. (Amazon)

If you've ever purchased a home, you know it's a little more involved than swiping a credit card or hitting "add to cart." Not so with tiny homes. In fact, it's just the opposite. Amazon makes it possible to buy a home online with the click of a button and have it shipped to you, ready to go. These cute little structures make the perfect home office, guest bedroom or creative retreat right in your own backyard!

It goes without saying that folks are enchanted by the concept — just take a look at all the reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. Now, you can make it your own reality with these dreamy, pint-size options that are now in stock at Amazon.

Amazon Emonia Prefab Tiny Home Call it "man cave" or "home not far away from home," this modular house is easy to install, customizable and, as they say in the real-estate biz, "turnkey" so you can move right in. $1,000 at Amazon

Handy Home Products Handy Home Products Charleston Wooden Shed At its peak, this tiny home is 8 feet high, so anyone can comfortably fit inside. All the wood is pre-cut and ready to assemble, and you can even customize it with shingles and your favorite paint color. $1,500 with coupon at Amazon

Amazon Purple Leaf Solarium This tiny home has a distinctly zen vibe. You can use it as a mini yoga studio or an extended office space. The ventilated double roof is made of sturdy galvanized steel, which means it can stand up to strong winds and heavy snow or rain. $4,489 at Amazon

Amazon Arlington Wood Storage Shed Kit "Shed" your wasteful, overly expensive dwelling (with utility bills to match) and decamp to this adorable pint-size abode. Enjoy sconces, shutters and even dormers for the full effect. $9,078 at Amazon

Amazon Barn Estate Group Double Story House If you're looking to literally elevate your tiny home experience, try this double-story home that even includes a bathroom and kitchen. For the price of a fixer-upper that would need a lot of fixing, you get a brand-new home with a compact yet functional footprint. $34,500 at Amazon

