Who knew you could get a lightweight, cordless stick vac for only $77?

This 6-in-1 powerhouse has all the suction of a name brand with none of sticker shock.

We're nearing the holiday hosting season and if you're ready to give your house a little refresh before guests arrive, we've got just the dust-destroyer for you. Few tools will help you get your home shipshape faster and more efficiently than a cordless vacuum, especially if you'd like to say goodbye to tangled wires that always end up wrapped around furniture. The good news? You don't have to splurge on a fancy brand like Dyson. In fact, this popular Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for $77 — down from a whopping $320! — at Walmart.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Dyson stick vacuums usually go for upward of $300, so the fact that this very similar-looking model has thousands of five-star ratings and is only $77 means it's dirt cheap in our book. Our advice: Add it to your cart while it's at such a steep discount.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Don't let its svelte profile fool you: This stick vac has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tiles and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 45 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. Its rotatable brush lets it transition seamlessly from carpeting to hard floors while easily maneuvering around furniture, and it even has an LED light so you can see exactly what needs to be picked up.

Its five-stage filtration system, equipped with a HEPA filter, can capture 99.99% of fine airborne particles, making it a great option for allergy sufferers. And oh yeah: This 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with a slew of attachments, including a crevice tool, brush tools and an extender tube that helps you reach every inch of your home.

Clean carpets and hard floors alike with this brawny multitasking vacuum. (Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

The Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum has racked up nearly 3,000 five-star ratings from Walmart customers, thanks to its compact power and easy steering.

Pros 👍

"I have two German Shepherds who shed constantly," revealed one pet parent. "This vacuum picked up their hair off of my tile floors with ease! It is also so lightweight and easy to maneuver. I absolutely love it and for the price, you can't beat it!"

"Exactly as advertised!" raved this reviewer. "Works perfectly, easy to assemble, charges quickly and picks up great. Love the two speeds for different surfaces! The sale price was a big factor and worth every penny."

"For a fraction of the cost of a name brand this vacuum does a great job," gushed a third. "All the accessories are very easy to attach and detach. The suction is about right for this size of motor. And to keep the suction at full power I always clean the filter and recharge the battery after each use."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers feel this vac works much better on floors than carpets. "It works well on my tile floors," said one, "but the suction is poor on rugs and carpets."

This reviewer agreed: "It does have different functions for you to use to clean, but it's not very good on carpets...my floors haven't been cleaner, just not very strong on carpets." A final reviewer echoed that, saying, "I have laminate floors and it works great on them, just not my rugs."

