Why Andy McClay was the best thing about Game Of Thrones' The Last Watch documentary

From Cosmopolitan

If you watched the Game Of Thrones documentary, The Last Watch, I bet I can guess the three things that you’re still thinking about now.

Firstly, Kit Harington being the most adorable little thing during the cast’s last read-through. Secondly, I’m guessing you’ve already Googled how to get a job as Head Of Snow. And finally, and most importantly, are you as in love with Andy McClay as I am?

Andy is one of the extras featured in the HBO documentary, made by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay. Andy, who admitted he got into this type of work after he didn’t do so great at school, has worked on GOT for all eight seasons, and his dedication and passion for all things Thrones is mind-blowing. He even came up with a name for his Stark soldier character: Aberdall Strongbeard.

Photo credit: HBO More

One of Andy’s finest moments in the documentary comes when he explains that at the end of shooting each season, the extras are given commemorative jackets. For season 8, he was given a Stark jacket featuring a direwolf, and the words “The King In The North” down the sleeve. Andy loves Jon Snow so much that he gave his jacket to Kit. “He’s now trying to give me money for it,” Andy said. “But I won’t take no money for it. I just wanted to give Jon Snow his jacket, big time.”

@MalloryRubin @netw3rk I’m dying for @binge_mode’s Andy McClay takes after watching “The Last Watch” - and I’m confident he had Mal as emotional as he had me. #BingeMode pic.twitter.com/aoNFIHQT0j - Teri Hatch (@my_commenteri) May 27, 2019

Showing how much the TV series has impacted his life, Andy got emotional at the end of filming his final scene in King’s Landing, and said: “I’m choking up here, man. Even though I’m just an extra… Game Of Thrones has really changed my life.”

Photo credit: HBO More

I take it we’re all crying again.

At the end off The Last Watch, it’s revealed that Andy does Game Of Thrones location tours. So, before you ask, here’s all the information you need so you too can get tickets.

('You Might Also Like',)